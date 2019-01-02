VIDEOS

Video: Vorsprung on Understanding Advanced Bike Geometry - Part 2

Jan 1, 2019
by Vorsprung Suspension  

In Part 2 of this episode, we look at Front Centre to Rear Centre (FC:RC) ratio and why it's a seriously important factor in bike handling that's rarely discussed. We compare numbers between a few different bikes, all of which have notable geometry for one reason or another:

1. Deviate Guide 2018, size large - the best cornering bike we at Vorsprung have ridden
2. Transition Patrol 2016/17, size L and XL - Pinkbike's Bike of the Year in 2016 (same geometry in 2017), and an all-round great bike
3. Pole Machine 2018 - in the vanguard of "long/low/slack with a steep seat tube angle" and geometrically an absolute weapon in a straight line, with some caveats
4. Nicolai/Mojo Geometron G16 - even more extreme geometry than the Pole
5. Nukeproof Mega 2018/19 - radically "conventional" geometry compared to the rest... and the overall winner of the Enduro World Series in 2018 under Sam Hill. Phenomenal skills aside, why is he winning on seemingly old-school geometry?

MENTIONS: @VorsprungSuspension


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
93805 views
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
61051 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
58916 views
Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit
52590 views
Lee McCormack's Guide to Bike Set-Up
50050 views
Poll: What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2018?
48688 views
Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year
46643 views
Video: Specialized's Farewell to Kate Courtney
41416 views

12 Comments

  • + 2
 Good Stuff! Love seeing some free body diagram action. It highlights the suspicion I've had that going super long isn't without its consequences. It will be interesting if longer rear ends become the new thing on fast bikes or maybe better, proportionally longer rear ends with increased size. I suspect that there will be a pendulum swing back to shorter bikes or downsizing frame size to some degree in the future. Spread getting too long limits the power and functional range of movement you can put into the bike. Lee McCormack has some thoughts on this that I think bear looking into. Of course if trails just get straighter and straighter with bigger berms there isn't so much need for good cornering.
  • + 2
 For sure, a balance will need to be struck somewhere, and given the relatively slow changes in bike geometry in the past year or two compared to what we were seeing 10-12 years ago on DH bikes, I think we are approaching that point. Appropriate sizing and fit are not my particular area of expertise, McCormack among others has better insights on that than I can provide, but I think it's pretty reasonable that sizing/fitment should come first and the rest of the geometry should be built around that to whatever degree is feasible. In other words, you can't for example just increase the spread enormously to try to give yourself more leverage and reduce load on the hands, the spread needs to be approximately decided on first and then the rest of the frame's geo built around that.
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: Agreed. Spread is where it's at. Interesting times and loads of good bikes out there. Are you going to do a review of the Deviate Guide at some point in the future? I realize it's not your normal content but it's an interesting bike and I for one would love to hear more about it. Especially whey you stay it's the best cornering bike you've ridden. Keep up the good work.
  • + 1
 @querent: probably not going to ever publicly review a bike as a whole sorry.
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: shouldn't the angle of spread be a factor as well?
  • + 1
 It seems that there is a flaw in the spreadsheet: the RC @50% travel for the Nukeproof cannot be 446mm when starting at 435mm, isn't it?
  • + 1
 Good catch (that's a result of fill-across on the spreadsheet from the column next to it!), it should be 437mm which gives a FC:RC ratio of 1.64 not 1.61.
  • + 1
 it would only be more tiring when cornering but less when going in a straight line (more stable, less weight shifting). Interesting convo for sure.
  • + 1
 Basically, yes. This particular means of comparison is only intended to provide insight into cornering though.
  • + 2
 So what you're saying is if I get a size XS frame then I'll be able to corner better than Sam Hill Smile
  • + 1
 Haha! Maybe if it fits you properly then yes.
  • + 1
 Great stuff Steve!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022067
Mobile Version of Website