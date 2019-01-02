Video: Vorsprung on Understanding Advanced Bike Geometry - Part 2

In Part 2 of this episode, we look at Front Centre to Rear Centre (FC:RC) ratio and why it's a seriously important factor in bike handling that's rarely discussed. We compare numbers between a few different bikes, all of which have notable geometry for one reason or another:1. Deviate Guide 2018, size large - the best cornering bike we at Vorsprung have ridden2. Transition Patrol 2016/17, size L and XL - Pinkbike's Bike of the Year in 2016 (same geometry in 2017), and an all-round great bike3. Pole Machine 2018 - in the vanguard of "long/low/slack with a steep seat tube angle" and geometrically an absolute weapon in a straight line, with some caveats4. Nicolai/Mojo Geometron G16 - even more extreme geometry than the Pole5. Nukeproof Mega 2018/19 - radically "conventional" geometry compared to the rest... and the overall winner of the Enduro World Series in 2018 under Sam Hill. Phenomenal skills aside, why is he winning on seemingly old-school geometry?