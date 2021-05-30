Video: Wade Simmons & Andréane Lanthier Nadeau Ride A Pemberton Classic

For episode 6 of Pick-A-Part, Wade Simmons heads north to Pemberton to ride with RF teammate and professional EWS racer, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau.
Don't let the casual vibes of Wade's tropical button up
fool you. He and ALN go full gas, no brakes on one of Pemby's most "killer" trails - a classic that's fun yet oh-so-scary. Follow along as they show off race lines vs freeride lines, discuss progressions and the secret powers of trailbuilders who ride, and even take a run at the infamous Chute!
ALN first met the Godfather of Freeride early in her career at a Rocky Dealer event in North Van where they rode Froome.
|I was wearing full lycra, riding my Vertex, and I was pretty intimidated to ask Wade if I could join for a lap. When I mustered the courage to do so, he looked at me from head-to-toe and asked, “Are you any good at going downhill?”
Back then I was still discovering the amazing trails of BC and I was SO stoked on every bit of trail I had the chance to lay my tires on. I remember him high-fiving me at the bottom of a tough section that I cleaned on the Vertex. I had just impressed Wade Simmons. I was hyped!
|Not much as changed since then, except that I’m not as starstruck when I see Wade and I call him "Uncle Wade" just to annoy him. I still get just as stoked every time my tires hit the dirt of any piece of beautiful BC trail.
|Throughout my entire MTB career, I have enjoyed riding with athletes from all MTB disciplines. When you boil it down, it doesn't matter if you're an XC racer, top 5 EWS athlete, freeride legend, dirt jumper, slopestyle ripper, DH sender, or a trials master, the bottom line is, we all enjoy riding bikes. So having the chance to ride with ALN on one of her favorite trails in Pemberton, BC was truly awesome!!"—Wade, on riding with ALN
1 Comment
That line off the side of the chute is pretty nuts. I got 'the fear' just trying to ride the main line last time and did the walk of shame.....
Post a Comment