Video: Wade Simmons & Andréane Lanthier Nadeau Ride A Pemberton Classic

I was wearing full lycra, riding my Vertex, and I was pretty intimidated to ask Wade if I could join for a lap. When I mustered the courage to do so, he looked at me from head-to-toe and asked, “Are you any good at going downhill?”



Back then I was still discovering the amazing trails of BC and I was SO stoked on every bit of trail I had the chance to lay my tires on. I remember him high-fiving me at the bottom of a tough section that I cleaned on the Vertex. I had just impressed Wade Simmons. I was hyped!