Video: Wade Simmons & Brett Tippie in 'Just the RIP' - A Halloween Special

Oct 31, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
JUST THE RIP

by moodgedog
Views: 679    Faves: 2    Comments: 0



Freeride legends and monster aficionados Brett Tippie and Wade Simmons get more than they bargain for when heading out for a casual ride on a spooky evening in North Vancouver. Bear spray isn't going to help this one.

Video by @Petrifilms

Posted In:
Videos Brett Tippie Wade Simmons


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Red Bull Rampage 2019
141180 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2019
112820 views
21 Downhill Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2019 - Vote For Your Favourite
82935 views
5 Things We Learned at Red Bull Rampage 2019
62844 views
Bike Check: Aggy's Evil Wreckoning LB 'The Only Trail Bike at Rampage 2019'
57558 views
Video: Top 3 Runs - Rampage 2019
50444 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rampage Memorial Tribute
46212 views
A Closer Look at Troy Lee Designs' New "D4" Helmet
41183 views

5 Comments

  • 7 0
 this literally made my day... holy cow!!!!
  • 1 1
 I feel for your day Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Anything with Tippie feels just right...
  • 1 0
 oh grow up you guys. just kidding , stay awesome, stay cool, stay .... scary
  • 1 0
 Haha. I love the severed hand to the face. Happy Howloween!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012905
Mobile Version of Website