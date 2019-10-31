Pinkbike.com
Video: Wade Simmons & Brett Tippie in 'Just the RIP' - A Halloween Special
Oct 31, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
JUST THE RIP
by
moodgedog
Freeride legends and monster aficionados Brett Tippie and Wade Simmons get more than they bargain for when heading out for a casual ride on a spooky evening in North Vancouver. Bear spray isn't going to help this one.
Video by @Petrifilms
Posted In:
Videos
Brett Tippie
Wade Simmons
5 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
opamp84
(1 hours ago)
this literally made my day... holy cow!!!!
[Reply]
1
1
Matt115lamb
(51 mins ago)
I feel for your day
[Reply]
2
0
pepper8
(39 mins ago)
Anything with Tippie feels just right...
[Reply]
1
0
Urwho
(20 mins ago)
oh grow up you guys. just kidding , stay awesome, stay cool, stay .... scary
[Reply]
1
0
jeremeybyrne
(11 mins ago)
Haha. I love the severed hand to the face. Happy Howloween!
[Reply]
