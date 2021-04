Video: Wade Simmons & Geoff Gulevich Pick-A-Part Boogieman

Who you gonna call? Wade Simmons is back for another Race Face Pick-A-Part episode!This time around he's set his sights on the infamous Boogieman trail with all its old school features like skinnies, teeter totters, and steep a** rock rolls.As an added bonus, Wade's brought along a special guest: RF Factory Rider Geoff "Gully" Gulevich joins in on the Pick-A-Part fun and gives his views on the old school lines. You'll no longer fear a visit with the Boogieman after you learn his secrets from Wade and Gully!A huge shoutout to NSMBA for all the hard work they've put into Boogieman and all the North Shore trails.Watch previous Pick-A-Part episodes here Images: Deniz Merdano and Connor Macleod