Video: Wade Simmons & Geoff Gulevich Pick-A-Part Boogieman

Who you gonna call? Wade Simmons is back for another Race Face Pick-A-Part episode!
This time around he's set his sights on the infamous Boogieman trail with all its old school features like skinnies, teeter totters, and steep a** rock rolls.
As an added bonus, Wade's brought along a special guest: RF Factory Rider Geoff "Gully" Gulevich joins in on the Pick-A-Part fun and gives his views on the old school lines. You'll no longer fear a visit with the Boogieman after you learn his secrets from Wade and Gully!
A huge shoutout to NSMBA
for all the hard work they've put into Boogieman and all the North Shore trails.
Images: Deniz Merdano
and Connor Macleod
