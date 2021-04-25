Video: Wade Simmons & Geoff Gulevich Pick-A-Part Boogieman

Apr 25, 2021
by Race Face  

Who you gonna call? Wade Simmons is back for another Race Face Pick-A-Part episode!

This time around he's set his sights on the infamous Boogieman trail with all its old school features like skinnies, teeter totters, and steep a** rock rolls.

As an added bonus, Wade's brought along a special guest: RF Factory Rider Geoff "Gully" Gulevich joins in on the Pick-A-Part fun and gives his views on the old school lines. You'll no longer fear a visit with the Boogieman after you learn his secrets from Wade and Gully!





A huge shoutout to NSMBA for all the hard work they've put into Boogieman and all the North Shore trails.

Watch previous Pick-A-Part episodes here.



Images: Deniz Merdano and Connor Macleod

