Video: Wade Simmons Breaks Down How to Ride the Shore's Infamous Ladder Bridges

You asked for more and we're delivering! Episode 2 of Pick-A-Part finds Wade riding lower Fromme to hunt down some trail segments to pick apart, including some of the infamous technical wood features on Boundary.
If you want to learn how to conquer those scary high skinnies and slippery wood bridges - sign up to the Simmons masterclass by pressing play on this Pick-A-Part episode!
|There are so many different facets of mountain biking, and one of my favorite things to do is session lines over and over. A lot of the expert trails found on lower Fromme have moves that accommodate this, and Boundary is a favourite. I could spend hours analyzing different lines and moves on various stunts...it never gets old!—Wade Simmons
6 Comments
Post a Comment