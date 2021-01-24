Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips

You're not going to catch me in spin classes; I'm out in the woods! The more I ride, the fitter I get! — Wade Simmons

First, a big thank you for all the interest and feedback on the Pick -A-Part series! Wade's been sifting through all your comments for ideas for new episodes. The future starts now with the first PaP episode of the year, where the Godfather focuses on tough and technical lung-busting climbs.Wade dissects some of the toughest tech climbs on North Van's Mt. Seymour to give you the tools to tame any nasty ascent. These climbs are unforgiving and can even catch the Godfather out once in a while but his trusty sidekick Luna is there to help out. Look for a future episode starting Luna picking apart a fallen log!Puzzling is not just reserved for the downhillers – Wade teaches us how to look at climbs in a new way, to unlock the right balance of technique, line choice, and raw power to get over the top! Make sure to watch to the end of the episode to see Wade tackle a bonus goal of mastering the ‘Impossible Climb’, made famous by Mr. Levy at Pinkbike.As always, if you have any specific MTB skills or trail features you'd like Wade to flex on, sound off in the comments below!