Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips

Jan 24, 2021
by Race Face  

First, a big thank you for all the interest and feedback on the Pick -A-Part series! Wade's been sifting through all your comments for ideas for new episodes. The future starts now with the first PaP episode of the year, where the Godfather focuses on tough and technical lung-busting climbs.


Wade dissects some of the toughest tech climbs on North Van's Mt. Seymour to give you the tools to tame any nasty ascent. These climbs are unforgiving and can even catch the Godfather out once in a while but his trusty sidekick Luna is there to help out. Look for a future episode starting Luna picking apart a fallen log!


Puzzling is not just reserved for the downhillers – Wade teaches us how to look at climbs in a new way, to unlock the right balance of technique, line choice, and raw power to get over the top! Make sure to watch to the end of the episode to see Wade tackle a bonus goal of mastering the ‘Impossible Climb’, made famous by Mr. Levy at Pinkbike.


bigquotesYou're not going to catch me in spin classes; I'm out in the woods! The more I ride, the fitter I get!Wade Simmons


As always, if you have any specific MTB skills or trail features you'd like Wade to flex on, sound off in the comments below!

13 Comments

  • 12 0
 Company: How long do you want your mudgard?
Wade Simmons: Yes
  • 2 0
 Any shorter and instead of the mud stripe on your ass you get the mud on your back and shoulders, there is not any disadvantage to full length in my experience.
  • 3 0
 This line is great: "You're not going to catch me in spin classes; I'm out in the woods! The more I ride, the fitter I get!"

While many of my friends turn to riding indoors for "training" in the NH winter, I just go outside and ride my bike. I ride a bike to be outside, not to do intervals in front of a TV.
  • 4 0
 I was expecting to see him Gap over the hill climb.
  • 4 0
 Wade does a 360 on the impossible climb
  • 2 0
 Braap, braap, braap....I will forever be echoing these in my head while climbing from now on, guaranteed. These vids are great, more like them please!
  • 2 0
 Thanks Wade, that was good. Like really good. Luna is prettier than you are LOL
  • 3 0
 Watching talent like Wade or Johann climb makes me want to play more golf.
  • 1 0
 Nice to see somebody running the super effective and practical mudhugger rear fender rather than worrying about subject "looks".
  • 2 3
 I have a Specialized S Works Stumpjumper hardtail xc race bike and it is the best climbing bike I have ever owned. The geometry and body position is perfect, its super stiff and precise, but also a relatively soft thin wall tyre set up tubeless gives a lot of grip at the rear end. The technique is also key and some of the points made here are superb, however, rider and bike weight, as well as the leg and upper body strength and balance of the rider, will also make a high difference.
  • 2 0
 Only part I can replicate easily is the low speed Endo at the end...
  • 2 0
 The man's a goat.
  • 2 0
 The wolverine!

