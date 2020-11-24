Video: Wade Simmons, Geoff Kabush & More Showcase the 2021 BC Bike Route - North Vancouver

Nov 24, 2020
by BC Bike Race  

BC Bike Race, THE SHOWCASE 2020
Episode 2 (of 5)
Presented by ROCKY MOUNTAIN BIKES
Location: North Vancouver, Seymour Mountain

If you didn't catch The SHOWCASE:
- Intro Video watch it here
- Fraser Valley EP 1 watch it here

The SHOWCASE is a five(5) part mini-series, that will offer up a preview of the 2021 route. This mini-series will share the experience and stories of six(6) athletes: Felix Burke, Katerina Nash, Florence Dostie-Menard, Sandra Walters, Karsten Madsen and Geoff Kabush and include a number of other amazing community personalities.

The SHOWCASE is aimed to capture the bizarre and strange experience that 2020 delivered, to a lost season and then right back to the indomitable spirit of communities and athletes as they come together to look to the future, to focus on the positive and reflect back on where we have come from to where we are going.

Cheers the BCBR Team

MORE INFO: bcbikerace.com
Race Dates: July 4-10, 2021
w/ backup Date: Sept 12-18

Photo Credits: Dave Silver
Video Credit: Wildland Media

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos BC Bike Race Catharine Pendrel Felix Burke Geoff Gulevich Geoff Kabush Wade Simmons


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Field Test: Trail & Enduro Bikes
75094 views
The 3D Printed Moorhuhn is Now Available in Full Titanium
45860 views
Cotic Launch 140mm Jeht 29er Trail Bike
45321 views
Reverse Components Launches 2021 Bike Hacks Including Shock Travel Indicator & Angle Spacers
37170 views
Bike Check: Rob Warner's Quotable, Repsol Honda Inspired E-Sommet
35534 views
Wolf Tooth Launches New '8-Bit Pack Pliers' Multi Tool
32711 views
Kade Edwards Picks Up Red Bull Sponsorship
30785 views
Review: North Shore Racks NSR-6
29342 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006709
Mobile Version of Website