Video: Wade Simmons Gives Keegan Wright a True North Shore Introduction

Dogs will hunt! Keegan Wright on the tail of Wade Simmons.

Lofty Goals. Timeless style.

Legendary Race Face rider Wade Simmons loves being a North Shore tour guide – this time picking up Devinci Factory ripper Keegan Wright for a true Shore introduction. Both riders drop in to the gnarl on RF Atlas wheels, the Shore providing the perfect backdrop to show off the burliness of the DH rated Atlas hoops. The Godfather of Freeride happily shows Keegan the ropes... until he doesn't - ATLAS: Shore Tough, just like Wade.Presented: by Race Face Featuring: Atlas Wheels and the new Atlas 820 Bar Riders: Wade Simmons and Keegan WrightPhoto: Nicholas Kupiak - Race FaceVideo: Connor Macleod - Race Face