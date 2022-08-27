Video: Wade Simmons Picks Apart Some of the Whistler Bike Park’s Biggest Trailside Features with Billy Meaclem

Aug 27, 2022
by Race Face  

For this special Crankworx edition of Pick-A-Part, Wade Simmons teams up with New Zealand freerider Billy Meaclem to hit some of the Whistler Bike Park’s biggest trailside features.

Ever wondered how to best clean Filthy Ape? Or how to air over jagged rocks to avoid an annoying flat tire mid-run? Wade weighs in with some old-school wisdom on these extracurricular features in Whistler Bike Park’s Garbanzo Zone, all complemented by Billy’s youthful freeride perspective.


Nose manual landings aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but in the latest Pick-A-Part video, you’ll get some handy tips for keeping your hands on the bars and tires rolling straight into that next gnarly bike park feature.


Follow Billy Meaclem here!

Follow Wade here!

For more Pick-a-Part videos, visit the Race Face YouTube Channel!

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Billy Meaclem Wade Simmons


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Nice one boys! I’ve been friends with Wade since we met in the 90’s and went and rode GMG on the shore for our first ride together and I’ve been friends with Billy since he appeared on the CWX scene a few years and I interviewed him on the podium. Both awesome dudes and great to see these two shredders from different generations from opposite sides of the world sessioning together. Love it!
  • 1 0
 Wade we love you man





