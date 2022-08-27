Video: Wade Simmons Picks Apart Some of the Whistler Bike Park’s Biggest Trailside Features with Billy Meaclem

For this special Crankworx edition of Pick-A-Part, Wade Simmons teams up with New Zealand freerider Billy Meaclem to hit some of the Whistler Bike Park’s biggest trailside features.
Ever wondered how to best clean Filthy Ape? Or how to air over jagged rocks to avoid an annoying flat tire mid-run? Wade weighs in with some old-school wisdom on these extracurricular features in Whistler Bike Park’s Garbanzo Zone, all complemented by Billy’s youthful freeride perspective.
Nose manual landings aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but in the latest Pick-A-Part video, you’ll get some handy tips for keeping your hands on the bars and tires rolling straight into that next gnarly bike park feature.
