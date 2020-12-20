Video: Wade Simmons Shares his Top Tips for Riding Berms and Turns

Dec 20, 2020
by Race Face  


When you head up Mount Fromme on North Shore, you don't have to pedal very far to find the good stuff. Infamously known as an old school steep and deep double black diamond trail, Digger was rebuilt by NSMBA volunteers and trail crews in 2019. Now it boasts a more modern flow mixed in with the typical Shore gnar, creating a well-rounded track full of smile-inducing berms, jumps, and more.

For episode 3 of Pick-A-Part, Wade gives us plenty to chew on with tips on dialing in jumps, railing berms, and attacking turns - watch for a secret bonus move for you to try out in your own backyard!



bigquotesI am so stoked to keep doing this Pick-A-Part series for the masses! To share something that I love: technical riding, and help riders gain confidence to tackle some of their goals, has proven 100% rewarding. Plus I get to ride my bike more........BONUS!Wade Simmons



Have an idea of what you'd like to see Picked A-Part next from the Godfather of Freeride? Comment below!

7 Comments

 The most Class Act and all around Nice Guy in Mountain Biking bar none. That's on the soft and squishy side but then look at his accomplishments and the crazy skinnies he basically 'invented' riding North Shore on bikes that were NEVER meant to handle what he put them through........Can't say enough about this 'Legend'.........Thanks Wade.
 I agree! I also feel, that maybe these new videos of his will help bring back the love for tech trails and gnar to the masses! Don’t get me wrong. I love fast and flowy trails! But nothing beats a techy trail that takes lots of strategy, and skill to get down.
 Patient ly waiting for the : how to stomp the Brutus Gap and the toonie drop Smile
 So glad to see more stuff from wade again! He’s always been one of my favourite riders to watch! Such a legend!
 I know someone who put a mark on that rock, it was his chain/chainring.
 Thx Wade!
 fuck yeah wade

