Video: Wade Simmons Shares his Top Tips for Riding Berms and Turns

I am so stoked to keep doing this Pick-A-Part series for the masses! To share something that I love: technical riding, and help riders gain confidence to tackle some of their goals, has proven 100% rewarding. Plus I get to ride my bike more........BONUS! — Wade Simmons

When you head up Mount Fromme on North Shore, you don't have to pedal very far to find the good stuff. Infamously known as an old school steep and deep double black diamond trail, Digger was rebuilt by NSMBA volunteers and trail crews in 2019. Now it boasts a more modern flow mixed in with the typical Shore gnar, creating a well-rounded track full of smile-inducing berms, jumps, and more.For episode 3 of Pick-A-Part, Wade gives us plenty to chew on with tips on dialing in jumps, railing berms, and attacking turns - watch for a secret bonus move for you to try out in your own backyard!Have an idea of what you'd like to see Picked A-Part next from the Godfather of Freeride? Comment below!