Video: Walter Mayerhofer Mixes Big and Technical Street Lines in 'Live It Up'

Walter Mayerhofer always comes thru with unique and stylish riding and shows no sign of slowing down according to his latest video "Live It Up". Easily mixing technical lines with bigger stunts, Walter shows once again that he can ride whatever he wants with ease. As a naturally born Globe Trotter, he went on a few trips around the world during the last few years to collect clips at the most unique spots, and it was definitely worth the wait. Awesome video from start to finish, well done!