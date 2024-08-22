Video: Washing Out Happens To The Best Of Us | How NOT to Bike with Ben Cathro

What Is a Washout?

The Physics Behind a Washout

How to Prevent Washouts

1. Choose the Right Line and Surface:

2. Optimize Your Tires and Bike Setup:

3. Master Braking Technique:

4. Perfect Your Body Position:

We've all been there, riding confidently, leaning into a corner, and suddenly, your bike slides out from underneath you. The instinct is to blame the bike, the weather or the full moon. But deep down, we know it's actually the trail builder's fault. They can be hard to pin down though, so, what exactly causes a washout, and how can you prevent it?In mountain biking, a washout happens when your bike's tires lose traction mid-turn, causing them to slide out from under you. The term "washout" might seem straightforward, but its origins are more complex. The word "wash" typically refers to cleaning something with water but washouts can happen in the dry too. Maybe it’s that clothes washing used to involve sliding clothes over a washboard and the tyres sliding over the ground mimic this motion. Maybe there’s a better reason, I’m sure you’ll let me know down in the comments.When you're riding a bike, you're a mass in motion. As you turn, you need a force to change direction—this force is called centripetal force. To generate it, you lean into the turn and steer, which creates friction between your tires and the ground. The tighter the turn or the faster you're going, the more grip you need. But if your tires can't maintain this grip, a washout occurs.The friction between your tires and the ground is influenced by several factors, including the surface you're riding on, the angle of your turn, and your bike's setup. Grip is everything, and the surface can greatly impact how much grip you have. Surfaces like hero dirt or hard pack offer great traction, while wet roots or rocks are much more slippery and make it much easier for those rubber hoops to evacuate themselves from underneath you.- Aim for positive camber where the trail angles inwards, giving you more support as you turn. Avoid negative camber, which can reduce your bike's grip.- Look ahead on the trail to spot the grippiest parts. Your vision should move quickly from one feature to the next, allowing you to anticipate and react before you hit a slippery section.- Use tires that match the trail conditions. Softer rubber compounds and appropriate tread patterns can significantly increase grip.- Check your tire pressure. Tires with the right pressure will conform better to the ground, maximizing contact and grip.- Ensure your suspension is set up correctly to keep your bike stable and your tires planted.- Avoid braking hard while turning, as this can quickly cause a washout. Instead, brake before the turn and use light, controlled braking to adjust your speed as you enter the turn.- Release the brakes just before the most challenging part of the turn to allow your tires to grip better.- Maintain an even weight distribution between your front and rear tires. This balanced position helps both tires grip the ground as you turn.- Push slightly into the bars as you lean into the turn to ensure your front tire bites into the trail.Washouts are an unavoidable part of mountain biking, but understanding the causes and knowing how to prevent them can help you stay upright more often. Focus on improving your vision, braking, and body positioning, and make sure your bike is set up to handle the conditions. With practice, you'll find yourself riding more confidently and washing out less often. Remember, it’s all about balancing speed, grip, and technique to keep that bike planted where it belongs. For more context and explanation dive into the video to complete the picture.This season ofwas made with support from these brands. Without them we couldn't create head-slapping videos like this. Thank you!