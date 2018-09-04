VIDEOS

Video: Washington's Tiger Mountain Just Got Loamier

Sep 4, 2018
by Luke Humphrey  

Two new trails named NOTG and EBAD just opened on Tiger Mountain, both offering different experiences vs. existing classics like Predator, OTG, etc. The NOTG build started in November of last year, and opened this August thanks to 100+ volunteers, Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, and the Washington State DNR. Above Matt Patterson samples the loamy goods on Friday morning after the PNW received some much-needed moisture. Below lead NOTG builder Jay Gore talks about the collaborative efforts involved in bringing this trail to life while highlighting a few key trail features.

NOTG: A Conversation with Lead Builder Jay Gore

by lukehumphrey
Views: 353    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


NOTG on Trailforks.

NOTG video filmed/edited by Luke Humphrey: Instagram: @lukeallenhumphrey.

Matt's instagram: @huckthat.

5 Comments

  • + 4
 Fall arrives early at Tiger Mountain. Great video Luke - and always impressive riding Matt!
  • + 1
 "No Trail is ever built by one person"

Except for Physical Therapy!

That said, I'm stoked to ride these co-lab trails, they look suh-weeeet!

And don't forget about Preston RR, its still a great ride!
  • + 1
 Jay Gore knows whats up. Loved building with him when I was with evergreen. Patient, focused, determined, and brings the goods (beer and smoked meat!).
  • + 1
 Trail looks great. That wet looks more like October or November. Still bone dry down here in the valley in Oregon.
  • + 1
 More trails at Tiger? I'm going to have to move there...

