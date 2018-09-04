Video: Washington's Tiger Mountain Just Got Loamier

Two new trails named NOTG and EBAD just opened on Tiger Mountain, both offering different experiences vs. existing classics like Predator, OTG, etc. The NOTG build started in November of last year, and opened this August thanks to 100+ volunteers, Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, and the Washington State DNR. Above Matt Patterson samples the loamy goods on Friday morning after the PNW received some much-needed moisture. Below lead NOTG builder Jay Gore talks about the collaborative efforts involved in bringing this trail to life while highlighting a few key trail features.NOTG on Trailforks
NOTG video filmed/edited by Luke Humphrey: Instagram: @lukeallenhumphrey
Matt's instagram: @huckthat
