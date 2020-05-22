Video: Watch Anthill's Movie of the Week - Follow Me

May 22, 2020
by Anthill Films  
kurt sorge and matt hunter in follow me

Watch Now for Free: Follow Me by Anthill Films

We all ride alone now and then, but it’s always more fun (in our humble opinion) to ride with friends. This simple, overarching concept led to the creation of Follow Me, Anthill’s first feature film way back in 2010. After three successful films as the Collective, the crew wanted to break out of that mold and try something different. And while things may have changed a bit over the last 10 years (narrow bars anyone?), the mission and motivation behind Anthill’s movies still remain the same: get stoked, get outside and ride! Hopefully revisiting some of the classic scenes from Follow Me will still have the desired effect. Enjoy the film!

Click to watch Follow Me for Free right now until 9pm PST on May 24:



This free online screening of Follow Me is part of Anthill’s Movie of the Week series. Working with our friends at Shimano, Trek and the action sports streaming service Echoboom, we will be bringing you each of Anthill’s movies from the past 10 years for free, almost anywhere in the world, every week. Stay tuned to find out what movie will be coming out next week.

geoff gulevich airing a quater pipe hip near kamloops bc

darcy wittenburg filming follow me


Posted In:
Videos Anthill Films


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Ah man.. Stevie and Gee's New Zealand section, with that Killaflaw soundtrack, is my favourite Anthill production of all.
Good Times. Salute
  • 1 0
 LLC

