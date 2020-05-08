Video: Watch Anthill's Movie of the Week - Not 2 Bad

Watch Now for Free: Not2Bad by Anthill Films

Click to watch Not Bad for Free right now... and the foreseeable future

The crew at Anthill Films have made eight movies but we’ve only made one sequel… so far. Who knows what the future holds? The way things are going we don’t even know what’s going to happen tomorrow. But one thing we do know for sure… you can watch Anthill’s one and only sequel, Not2Bad, right now (and anytime for that matter) on Red Bull TV. Enjoy!This online screening of “Not2Bad” is part of Anthill’s Movie of the Week series. Working with our friends at Shimano, Trek and the action sports streaming service Echoboom, we will be bringing you each of Anthill’s movies from the past 10 years for free, almost anywhere in the world, every week. Stay tuned to find out what movie will be coming out next week.