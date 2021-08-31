Video: Watch Mick Hannah & Joe Breeden's Entire Val di Sole Races with GoPro POV Overlay on Red Bull TV Feed

Aug 31, 2021
by UR Team  

The TV coverage is getting better at the races but we still don’t see all of the track so with this video of of the TV footage overlay with the race run it’s cool to see everything that happens during the race from two different angles.

Joe Breeden got a top 20 here is Val di Sole World Champs but what makes this run outstanding is that just 5 weeks ago Joe was getting an operation on his broken collarbone. It’s amazing to see that he held on the roughness of the track riding smart and not crashing once in the week, but also it’s great to see that he did this top 20 starting under a rain shower that came just for a couple of riders. Well done Joe!



This race run was the 20th World Championship race run from Sik Mik Hannah and it’s pretty cool to see him sending it off in style with a big no hander at the finish!




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Joe Breeden Mick Hannah DH Racing Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021


