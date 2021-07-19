Video: Watch Mark Matthews' Trail in Cumberland Come to Life Before Your Eyes in 'Blueprint'

Jul 19, 2021
by Mark Matthews  


Blueprint started with a simple idea - to show sections of trail come to life before the viewer’s eyes. Once we broke ground here in Cumberland, BC, the abundance of good dirt was the ultimate inspiration to challenge ourselves to build something that pushed our creativity further than we had planned. The corners were just asking to get stacked bigger, faster, and smoother! We visualized, developed, and pushed the limits to create something special for all riders to enjoy: a hand-built, blue square level flow trail you’ll want to lap all day long.

I’ve been building one-off features and short freeride lines for more than a decade, but I’ve never built a full length trail before, let alone something that’s inclusive and equally enjoyable for all skill levels. In order to pull this off, Scott Bell and I needed a trusted, seasoned crew. Trail builder, Chris Snodgrass of the Ridgeline Crew was our main man, and photographer Jarrett Lindal was on board to capture the still photography. Everyone brought their own unique skill sets to the table, and at the end of the project, we all became trail builders. Blueprint became so much more than a video idea, the entire journey was an unforgettable series of events that led to a new, sanctioned trail for our community. It took one year to take an idea on paper and turn it into a trail in the forest.

I hope our story inspires you to get creative, contribute to your mountain bike community, and have fun with it! For trail builders the trophy is so much more than the trail, it’s an extremely rewarding process. When you have a good crew to share those moments with, it adds a whole new layer of passion to it. We owe many thanks to Shimano, the United Riders of Cumberland, and Mosaic Forest Management for making this project possible.




bigquotes“I’ve always been creative and artistic, trail building is just another way for me to express myself and my love of mountain biking. Mark and I have known each other for a few years now and worked on some of his bigger features. Since we met we’ve been discussing making a trail building film. This project united our skills, visions, pushed our abilities, and created something we are extremely proud of.”Chris Snodgrass


































Supported by: Shimano
Directors: Scott Bell and Mark Matthews
Cinematography and Post Production: Scott Bell
Photography: Jarrett Lindal
Trail Building: Mark Matthews, Chris Snodgrass, James Walter, Scott Bell, Jarrett Lindal, Arne Newman
Special Thanks: United Riders of Cumberland and Mosaic Forest Management

Disclaimer: Always build trails legally. Blueprint was built with the support of the landowners through the United Riders of Cumberland’s trail application process. These private lands are managed by Mosaic Forest Management for which the United Riders of Cumberland has an agreement to build, maintain, and use trails. Please reach out to your local trail association or visit IMBA.com when building a new trail.

11 Comments

  • 12 0
 This was an incredible idea for a video. Well done and beautiful trail building!
  • 9 0
 Unbelievable craftsmanship on the trail and the video! What an amazing addition to the Cumberland network. Great work you guys!
  • 4 0
 And great photos from Jarrett. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @spencerbrawn: Haha! thanks buddy Smile
  • 7 1
 Thanks, stoked this is finally out! If you're interested in seeing more of the Blueprint build, I've documented everything from start to finish in my YouTube vlogs here: www.youtube.com/markmatthewsmtb
  • 2 0
 It's amazing (and sobering) to see how much hard work and determination goes into a proper trail build. But equally inspiring to see the pure stoke of people riding it for the first time, further amplified by the knowledge that a well-built trail will generate endless amounts of stoke for many years to come.

Congrats, and thanks!
  • 4 0
 I rode this trail for the first time the other day with some folks I met from whistler in the parking lot, and we all agreed you builders deserve the equivalent of a noble peace prize for digging! It’s a absolute treat to ride and I can’t imagine the hours dedicated to building it! Thankyou so much. Donating to UROC right meow! PS- I’ll help sling a shovel
  • 5 0
 AMAZING work guys, you all killed it.
  • 3 0
 Such a killer video and trail, thank you to all those involved!
  • 1 0
 Mark Matthews sent me unsolicited BinkPike messages accusing me of being a very rad dude.
  • 2 0
 Killer trail.... Well done boys!

