Video: Watch Sam Pilgrim, Richie Schley, Max Fredriksson & More in the Continental Chili Cooking Challenge

With all of the athletes in the Conti family sitting at home, we decided to create a challenge for them to find out who cooks the best Black Chili with that special Grip on taste.
We've been pitting these top riders together in a bracket-style 'knock out' format to determine who is the finest chef of them all. Here are the brackets that went down this week, with Sam Pilgrim taking the win over Richie Schley and Mille Johnset doing one better than the Meekboys. You can watch Max Fredrikkson and Lukas Knopf's videos below and then vote for your favourite on the Continental MTB Instagram.
