Video: We Are One Momentum Project with Mark Wallace & Jon Mozell - Episode 2

May 6, 2024
by WeAreOne Composites  

We Are One Momentum Project

Episode 2 // The Final Shakedown

With the opening round of the 2024 UCI Downhill World Cup only weeks away, the team met at West Vancouver's Cypress Mountain for the second pre-season test camp. The goal of this test camp was to further dial in the prototype DH bikes in preparation for the first block of World Cup races; Fort William in Scotland and Bielsko Biala Poland. Conditions on Cypress could not have been better with early season loam, great weather and fast trails.

On the menu for Mark Wallace and Jon Mozell were freshly machined links, new leverage ratio modifiers, race simulation runs and a ton of vert! Both Mark and Jon put in a tone of laps, building confidence on comfort on the new DH Proto.

The Team was also lucky enough to get a tour of SRAM and Rockshox's North Vancouver office and service centre. The support from both of these brands has been immense, and really allowed us to push the boundaries on what is capable with a DH bike.

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

A huge thank you to all of the team partners:
• Stereo Racing
• SRAM
• Rockshox
• Maxxis
• Ride NF
• Oakley
• Crankbrothers
• Handup Gloves
• Industry Nine
• Dissent Labs

Stay up to date with the team this season - We Are One Momentum Project


#HANDLAIDINCANADA


Posted In:
Videos We Are One Jon Mozell Mark Wallace


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Good run Mozell! Made us proud sitting in the hotseat Smile







