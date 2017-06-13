We Are One Movement: 7 Minutes of Cinematic Shredding Across BC - Video

This past offseason has been hectic, full of planning and hard work. We've been busy manufacturing and testing our wheels from our factory in Kamloops, and it's almost time to show off the fruits of our labor. As Canada's first ever carbon wheel manufacturer, we're incredibly excited and proud of what we've accomplished.
Before our full media rollout, we figured we would do something a little special. With filmmaker Max Berkowitz, we've created a short film featuring a slice of the We Are One Movement. Filmed entirely in our British Columbia backyards, with riding by Caleb Holonko, Max Leyen, Steve Storey, Nick Tingren, Matt Beer, and Eric Lawrenuk, we're hyped to show this off.
|It's wild to be in the position of working with a Canadian company and a great team, while still being able to execute my creative vision. I wanted to create a film that stands out from the pack, and it's been incredible shooting in a different style than I'm used to this spring. I'm excited to continue working with We Are One Composites for the rest of the season, so you can take this film as a teaser for all the great content that's coming out this year.—Max Berkowitz, Film Director
