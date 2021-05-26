Video: We Are One Organizes Company Wide Blood Drive After Dustin Adams Gets Life-Saving Blood Transfusion Post MTB Crash

May 26, 2021
by WeAreOne Composites  


In early October, 2020, Dustin Adams took a digger on a trail that he'd ridden dozens of times. He got himself to the bottom but knew that things weren't ok. His riding partners were able to drive him to the local hospital where he had to go into the Emergency room on his own accord, due to Covid restrictions. This is where he collapsed. Dustin was rushed into surgery where Doctors discovered that he had ruptured his spleen and was bleeding badly internally. They repaired his spleen and Dustin received a blood transfusion of five units during surgery that helped save his life.

Back at the factory, production manager Dustin Windross (regular blood donator) decided that it would be beneficial to look into what it would take to have a company wide blood drive. As a user group, mountain bikers likely receive more blood, post crash than we donate. Canadian Blood Services was contacted and six months later there was a blood drive in Kamloops where 53 first time donors came forward to donate on Mr. Adam's behalf.

The Canadian Blood Services did a story on this as it's one of the largest gatherings of first time donors, all from one company. You can read that here.

Being involved in any action sport has its risks, many that we try to minimize but mistakes happen, to all of us. We hope that this inspires others to also give back before they themselves are in need.

We'd like to see more riders and companies in the industry join in on this initiative, challenge each other to give back.

If you wish to learn more or to donate as well, please search for Donating Blood in (Your Country)

In Canada, it's the Canadian Blood Services / #CanadasLifeline
In the USA, go to RedCrossBlood.org

21 Comments

  • 14 0
 How many pints does someone have to give to get on the top of the list for a frame when it drops?
Asking for a friend.
  • 2 0
 Just one testicle. The left will do fine.
  • 13 0
 Awesome stuff @WeAreOne Salute Save lives and keep the good times rolling tup
  • 6 0
 I don't like donating blood because every time I get asked all those silly questions. Whose blood is it? Why is it in a bucket?
  • 3 0
 Big shout out to Dustin Windross for organizing the blood drive. People tend not to think about donating until someone close has an immediate need. Thanks to all the first time donors for helping dozens of strangers get the vital blood they need. Hopefully other companies will see this as a good idea and join the cause. Look after that spleen DA
  • 4 0
 Hell yeah! Put your money (or blood in this case) where your mouth is. Much respect.
  • 5 0
 Bloody good idea
  • 1 0
 Alright, I've been procrastinating on making my next donation appointment. I'll book @blood.ca today. Thanks for the story. Glad everything worked out well.
  • 1 0
 Boom. It was all worth it right there. Thanks for committing!
  • 1 0
 Sadly, I cannot donate blood beacuse I have lived in Africa and had malaria, typhoid, and lots of other tropical diseases with cool names.
  • 1 0
 Very positive outcome to a very negative event.
  • 3 0
 A+ effort, I'd say!
  • 2 0
 AB- Effort!
  • 2 1
 Don't be a wuss, GIVE BLOOD!
  • 1 0
 Huge respect for We Are One for this.
  • 1 0
 That gives a whole new meaning to the company name. Good stuff WAO
  • 1 0
 Thanks for setting this up. Happy to be a part of it!
  • 1 1
 imagine being early. and i hope you're ok dustin. hey but im early
