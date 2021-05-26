Video: We Are One Organizes Company Wide Blood Drive After Dustin Adams Gets Life-Saving Blood Transfusion Post MTB Crash

In early October, 2020, Dustin Adams took a digger on a trail that he'd ridden dozens of times. He got himself to the bottom but knew that things weren't ok. His riding partners were able to drive him to the local hospital where he had to go into the Emergency room on his own accord, due to Covid restrictions. This is where he collapsed. Dustin was rushed into surgery where Doctors discovered that he had ruptured his spleen and was bleeding badly internally. They repaired his spleen and Dustin received a blood transfusion of five units during surgery that helped save his life.
Back at the factory, production manager Dustin Windross (regular blood donator) decided that it would be beneficial to look into what it would take to have a company wide blood drive. As a user group, mountain bikers likely receive more blood, post crash than we donate. Canadian Blood Services was contacted and six months later there was a blood drive in Kamloops where 53 first time donors came forward to donate on Mr. Adam's behalf.
The Canadian Blood Services did a story on this as it's one of the largest gatherings of first time donors, all from one company. You can read that here
.
Being involved in any action sport has its risks, many that we try to minimize but mistakes happen, to all of us. We hope that this inspires others to also give back before they themselves are in need.
We'd like to see more riders and companies in the industry join in on this initiative, challenge each other to give back.
If you wish to learn more or to donate as well, please search for Donating Blood in (Your Country)
In Canada, it's the Canadian Blood Services
/ #CanadasLifeline
In the USA, go to RedCrossBlood.org
