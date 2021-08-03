Video: We Are One Unveils the Arrival Enduro Bike

Press Release: We Are One

Homegrown. Homecoming.

100% designed, manufactured and assembled in Kamloops, BC.

The Arrival is here. And we’re just getting started.

We Are One Arrival Details

• Wheelsize: 29"

• Purpose: Enduro/Trail

• Travel: 150mm (rear) and 160mm (front)

• Carbon frame (Handmade in Kamloops, BC)

• 64° head angle

• Chainstay length: 437mm (M and L) and 441mm (XL)

• Sizes: SZ1, SZ2, and SZ3

• Price range: $8999 USD to $10750 USD

Build Specs and Pricing (CAD)

Geo Specs and Sizing

Design Brief

The 90% Rule

Disciplines of Focus

Ride Feel

The 500 Mile Diet

No Plastic Packaging

Warranty / Fix and Repair