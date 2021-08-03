Video: We Are One Unveils the Arrival Enduro Bike

Aug 3, 2021
by WeAreOne Composites  

Press Release: We Are One

Homegrown. Homecoming.

Good things begin in the places we know best. The Arrival is proof of what’s possible when a small, dedicated team pours its passion into a single focus: to create a bike of uncompromising quality born on the trails they call home, while being a force of nature on any trail, anywhere. Introducing the Arrival: 100% designed, manufactured and assembled in Kamloops, BC.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The Arrival is 29” and 150mm of corner-smashing excellence that meets at the intersection of fast but fun. It has enough soul to make any rider want to shred all day and enough substance to meet the diverse challenges of the Enduro World Series. Race tested, this bike has already started stacking top-15 finishes piloted by EWS Junior and Kamloops local, Jonathan Helly.

The Arrival is for the aggressive rider who wants a playful bike that balances the ability to hold a line, rail corners, and handle race speeds with confidence. It does not sacrifice comfort or pedal efficiency when it’s turned uphill for another lap.

The Arrival is here. And we’re just getting started.

Arrival Title image
We Are One Arrival Details
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Purpose: Enduro/Trail
• Travel: 150mm (rear) and 160mm (front)
• Carbon frame (Handmade in Kamloops, BC)
• 64° head angle
• Chainstay length: 437mm (M and L) and 441mm (XL)
• Sizes: SZ1, SZ2, and SZ3
• Price range: $8999 USD to $10750 USD
www.weareonecomposites.com

We Are One Arrival - Grey Fade

We Are One Arrival - Stealth Fade

Jacob getting his Arrival sideways.

Arrival in Grey with SP1 Build

Arrival in Stealth with SP2 Build

Parts spec for Arrival
Build Specs and Pricing (CAD)

Sizing and geo specs for Arrival
Geo Specs and Sizing


Design Brief

The 90% Rule
Everyone on the We Are One team came from different backgrounds and each wanted to design bike strengths for a personal advantage. We quickly learned that focusing attention on one aspect, makes others suffer. This learning process led us to what we call The 90% Rule. No bike is capable of being 100% perfect at everything. Maybe we could get close to the dream? We are happy with the result.

Disciplines of Focus
To start, we agreed there would be three main areas of focus: downhill, cross country, and enduro. We connect with these three disciplines the most. We wanted a bike that could handle eye-blurring speed with confidence, tackle legitimately rough terrain with grace, and could still hang with the big bikes. The Arrival also needed the ability to turn uphill and pedal efficiently. It had to have a comfortable cockpit to increase our time in the saddle. We weren’t going to settle until the Arrival checked all of the boxes without sitting inside one.

Ride Feel
We had specific demands with the carbon layup process. It couldn’t feel harsh, a side effect of many carbon bike’s large cross-sectional tubing. The reduced cross-section of our tubes allowed us to increase the fibre density, which gives us the ability to blend fibres, weaves, and UD. The process sacrifices no weight penalty and increases overall strength. We were able to balance the laminate and refine the structure further for a more positive ride feel. The frame construction ensures The Arrival a long life, leaving our customers with confidence and more days on the trail.

Arrival Details

We Are One Arrival Details

Arrival Details

Arrival Details

Arrival Details

The 500 Mile Diet
We are proud to say that 99% of the raw materials used to build the frame come from within a 500-mile radius, with the 1% being titanium fasteners. We’ve broken down the sources and locations where we procure raw materials from below. It takes an ambitious team of dedicated vendors to shift the needle, and we are proud to call many of the teammates behind these North American manufacturer's friends. We celebrate all the trails they have cleared ahead of us, and we would like to tip our hat to them by also utilizing their products on our frames.

500 Mile Diet

No Plastic Packaging
All of our products are packaged and shipped in recycled cardboard. The design of each shipping box seeks the goal of zero plastic. After of our customers have unpacked their products, the entire box and its sub-components can be recycled again.

Additionally, we are striving to improve our ability to reduce our impact, energy consumption, and continue to do so as we mature, and as newer technologies allow us.

Warranty / Fix and Repair
All of our frames will be backed by a We Are One Frame lifetime warranty against manufacturers' defects. We want all of our customers to experience more ride time, and we do our best to make each bike last a lifetime. If we determine a product to be defective due to our work, we will replace it free of charge.

Learn a lot more about all things Arrival by clicking here.

Already like what you see and want to place an order, Click Here. *Bikes begin shipping to dealers on August 16th, 2021 and to online customers approximately September 13th, 2021.

Arrival Logo


Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Enduro Bikes We Are One We Are One Arrival


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Criticizes Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 'Stupid Move' at Tokyo Olympics
245547 views
Tom Pidcock Won Olympics on What Looks Like Electronic Prototype Suspension from SR Suntour
76554 views
Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'
71168 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail
57545 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
44767 views
Throwback Thursday: Fox's Upside Down Prototype Downhill Fork
41179 views
8 Pro Bikes from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
39631 views
First Look: 2022 Orange Alpine Evo is Slacker & Longer with Shorter Travel
37028 views

110 Comments

  • 65 0
 Amazing! Made in North American carbon! Good work guys!
  • 12 1
 Love this ! Support Made in North America. Same price point as made overseas options.
  • 5 0
 This and the new Ibis. Incredible to see. I recall Intense moving to carbon in Asia and thinking that was the end of bike manufacturing in North America. A nod to Devinci with some of their alloy production here as well.
  • 34 0
 Frame only?
  • 14 0
 I second that. Frame only please.
  • 6 0
 This!
  • 2 0
 Thirded, fourthed? This!
  • 1 2
 Are bike mftr's profiting off the builds though? They probably make their cut on the components mark-up. Like a movie theater.
  • 26 0
 That is one gorgeous bike! And i love the idea of the 500 mile radius sourcing!
  • 17 0
 Thanks! We are working hard with our North American partners to bring out products that we are all really proud of.
  • 21 1
 Nothing about the suspension design! Antosquat? Leverage ratio? Progressiveness?
  • 10 1
 ^this.

Also...several mentions of not compromising weight and then no mention of what the actual bike weighs in at.
If I'm going to spend $9k+ on a bike I want to know its not a pig.
  • 15 1
 While people are going to inevitably bitch about the price I'm happy to see any and all attempts to shift the west's reliance on countries of questionable ethics (and lab security...) and back to employing folks on our own soil
  • 2 0
 @bigdood why do I feel like you don't know the difference between Taiwan and China?
  • 3 0
 Priced similarly to a top spec Santa Cruz, but locally made and with carbon rims. Seems like a better deal than a Santa Cruz when considering the part spec.
  • 16 0
 It comes with Stan's sealant? I'm sold.
  • 13 0
 Wow. That’s a beautiful looking machine. Well done Dustin and crew!!
  • 1 0
 Wao!
  • 11 0
 10K -13K. Put me down for two!
  • 3 2
 Price range: $8999 USD to $10750 USD
  • 15 2
 @WeAreOne: ooo what a bargain! in that case, put me down for 3!
  • 20 2
 In all seriousness, for a boutique, domestically sourced and manufactured frame, the pricing is actually competitive.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: Yeah, I don't get what the confusion is. It's a top spec boutique bike, with carbon rims, made and sourced in North America. The price is super competitive with brands like Santa Cruz, even though they're made overseas.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: very similar to the hope bike and with carbon wheels. People hate because they cant afford it. No ones forcing anyone to ride expensive bikes but if you were hiring one for the day you would pick this over a marin every day of the week
  • 6 0
 Wow! What a beautiful bike! I don't mind the pricing I consider this dream bike territory like an Unno. To rich for my blood but I do like to look at it.
  • 7 0
 Finally. The arrival of the one we've been waiting for!
  • 15 7
 ..
  • 12 0
 Price range: $8999 USD to $10750 USD (We had CAD in there, so it's now reflecting both USD and CAD)
  • 2 0
 10k CAD...
  • 3 3
 We have specialized to thank for that they started the insane price game.
  • 6 6
 Whats funny to me is that even if i had enough money to spend on a bike that expensive, it had better come with a motor.
  • 4 0
 @sb666: Yup, Canadian dollars. Do the conversion. $10k CAD is about $8K USD. Still amazingly expensive.
  • 1 0
 @WeAreOne: Bit of a difference in your cost listings. $9k USD is $11,340 CAD at the moment. Is the bike actually $10k CAD though?
  • 4 0
 @flash5000: which is ironic, because Specialized also offers some pretty good budget options too.
  • 3 0
 @jojotherider1977: original comment of the year!
  • 2 4
 Carbon needs to be expensive to pay for all the warranty claims...........¿
  • 7 0
 how to tell people you're a doctor without telling people you're a doctor
  • 3 0
 Pretty sure doctors need all the time they can get, so they've moved on to E.
  • 1 0
 Not flashy enough for that.
  • 7 0
 Cheap, carbon, built in North America - choose 2.
  • 1 1
 Guerrilla Gravity.
  • 6 0
 Neat, but woof on that price, I arrived in debt just reading it
  • 8 0
 WaO is a small company. They may have faced difficulty trying to secure parts below the factory fox/X01 level. Once all the craziness calms down I wouldn't be surprised to see a performance/SLX level build for several grand less.
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: For sure. They are innovating and I commend them for that, it will definitely take time before that manufacturing technology becomes affordable for the average joe. In truth I thought it was frame only when I made the comment. It's a pretty high end spec for that price I suppose, but still a very expensive bike.
  • 1 2
 @j-t-g: Guerrilla Gravity manages to do it for a lot less...
  • 6 0
 @scvkurt03: GG launched well before the pandemic shortage and shut downs. They had established relationships with suppliers. By the time WaO was likely looking to start ordering parts to make completes, most companies had probably already placed orders for LITERALLY YEARS in the future. WaO might have plans for stuff but... maybe their shimano shipment is set to arrive 2023?

Plus the 10k WaO bike has thousands of dollars more of stuff attached to it compared to the top of the line GG. It's really not apples to apples.
  • 2 0
 @scvkurt03: It looks like they're using the same prepreg carbon process as Guerilla Gravity too
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: Your first point is reasonable, but your second is not. Build a bike on GG's website comparable to the 9k USD build and it comes out just above 7k. Perhaps it's pricier due to your first point, but X01/Zeb Ultimate/Kitsuma/I9 305 doesn't make WAO's build "thousands of dollars more of stuff" better. That you can't get a GG with WAO's top kit doesn't mean you can't compare like builds.
  • 5 0
 Damn...what a good looking bike! Lines and angles like a stealth bomber, except it's on my radar now.
  • 2 0
 Looks amazing, and would be stoked to support a local Kamloops company, but at a base of $10k most people won't be interested. Given what I assume is lower production numbers, WAO may be okay with this. I'll take my "affordable" $6,500 carbon competitor's bike, with regular old GX and sram guides, then.
  • 2 0
 This seems like a very well thought out product and it's easy on the eyes. The pricing is higher but truly looks like the premium components you would want. The note on 500 mile sourcing is appreciated. Very nice video presentation as well.

When you mix in all that and it was made just outside LetterKenny it seems like a win/win.
  • 9 3
 We Are UnNo ?
  • 4 0
 I mean it's pretty but I am not sure it's $10k pretty but then again I don't think most bikes are worth that much.
  • 4 0
 Stack height is so low on the XL. Going to need all the spacers and a riser bar.
  • 1 0
 That 500 mm reach becomes 470 pretty quickly once you start adding steerer spacers and a riser bar. Very very sweet looking frame despite this fact.
  • 1 0
 Yes it's a work of art.
My main concern is the warranty. In a world of "no questions asked" warranties, this bike is a "manufacturers defect warranty".
Break it at your next BME and you BUY a new one.
That's a tough sell with something this pricy.
  • 3 0
 Well, I guess not a bad deal when you don't have to figure swapping out a crappy OE wheelset!
  • 2 0
 was thinking this would be good for all the peeps waiting for a GG Smash, until i saw the price. bike looks great, tho. congrats.
  • 2 0
 Congrats to @WeAreOne on this beauty! Locally hand made by a bunch a rad dudes who support the local riding community. Keep being awesome!
  • 2 0
 Nice looking bike. Pretty awesome to see it’s completely made in Canada. Considering the component spec the price really isn’t that outlandish.
  • 1 0
 Cerakote only paint option is kinda weird. I wonder what the design decision around that is..... or if its an economic decision?
  • 2 0
 Seat tube length spec anywhere? Being 6' seems odd they recommended the sz3 over the sz2.
  • 3 0
 Congratulations to the WR1 guys, that bike looks awesome!!!
  • 3 1
 Yes, you read that correctly. $9999.69 - $12969.69 CAD.
  • 2 0
 Price range: $8999 USD to $10750 USD
  • 2 0
 Holy macaroni, that's one low BB. Sweet bike!
  • 1 1
 Can someone tell the photographer that the correct gearing for a photo must be selected...Not, two bikes with the wrong gear selected!
  • 2 0
 Smart builds. Magura FTW
  • 2 0
 Looks siiiiick. But wow that's a long reach for the sizing.
  • 1 0
 Vittoria mazza on the 10k bike? bike looks good, however starting price kinda way off for majority;
  • 1 1
 These prices are just stupid!!! Good looking bike for sure. Shoulda made a little more room for the chain, I see a lot of potential slappen.
  • 1 0
 I know it's not but a blank, all black frames look like Chinese carbon frames.
  • 2 0
 Gorgeous!!!
  • 2 0
 Holy shit. Great job.
  • 1 0
 No plastic packaging no deal!
  • 1 2
 Not a bad looking bike. That top tube to seat stay is not attractive, but the rest of it looks quite nice.
$10K entry into the market though..... save them pennies..
  • 1 0
 looks like a spaceship... I want.
  • 1 0
 No crash replacement warranty for 10k? Idk man
  • 1 0
 You will always win me over with a manufacturing video.
  • 1 0
 What a beaut. Frame weight for the weight weenies in the room?
  • 2 0
 frame only option?
  • 1 0
 Beautiful bike that's an evidence!
  • 1 0
 10k doesn't sound too bad
  • 1 0
 Nice! Now let's see an aluminum version in both your frame and wheels!
  • 1 0
 We are stunned. Beautiful bike!
  • 1 0
 Yeah, but how does it ride? Expecting a review behind a paywall.
  • 1 0
 So sick! But a baller build with an SDG post??
  • 1 0
 I was going to buy it.... but i'm 6ft 5
  • 1 0
 Freaking battleship- very sick
  • 1 0
 Oh baby we (would have) like(d) it raw.
  • 1 0
 It's just a giant trance x 29....
  • 1 0
 Wow,
  • 1 0
 Looks pretty nice.
  • 1 0
 Beautiful!
  • 1 0
 We Are Amazed
  • 1 0
 You lost me at 9 grand.
  • 1 0
 Believe I read superboost somewhere in an interview with Dustin
  • 1 0
 What rear hub spacing?
  • 3 0
 157 it seems.
  • 2 0
 @MikeyMT: Yes!!
  • 2 0
 @MikeyMT: Awesome.... only spacing I'll ride going forward... it's just so good!
  • 1 0
 Absolutely beautiful
  • 1 0
 Wow is beautiful.
  • 1 0
 Gorgeous!
  • 1 0
 Bravo @WeAreOne !!
  • 1 2
 and then i'm going to the KTM/ Husqvarna dealership... $$$$$$$ #FORreal???
  • 1 2
 An other proof that the markup are ridiculous in mtb world.
  • 1 3
 I can buy a Yamaha 4 stroke for that. Or a KTM 2 Stroker.....
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011851
Mobile Version of Website