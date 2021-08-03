Video: We Are One Unveils the Arrival Enduro Bike

Press Release: We Are OneHomegrown. Homecoming.
Good things begin in the places we know best. The Arrival is proof of what’s possible when a small, dedicated team pours its passion into a single focus: to create a bike of uncompromising quality born on the trails they call home, while being a force of nature on any trail, anywhere. Introducing the Arrival: 100% designed, manufactured and assembled in Kamloops, BC.
Yes, you read that correctly.
The Arrival is 29” and 150mm of corner-smashing excellence that meets at the intersection of fast but fun. It has enough soul to make any rider want to shred all day and enough substance to meet the diverse challenges of the Enduro World Series. Race tested, this bike has already started stacking top-15 finishes piloted by EWS Junior and Kamloops local, Jonathan Helly.
The Arrival is for the aggressive rider who wants a playful bike that balances the ability to hold a line, rail corners, and handle race speeds with confidence. It does not sacrifice comfort or pedal efficiency when it’s turned uphill for another lap.The Arrival is here. And we’re just getting started.
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Purpose: Enduro/Trail
• Travel: 150mm (rear) and 160mm (front)
• Carbon frame (Handmade in Kamloops, BC)
• 64° head angle
• Chainstay length: 437mm (M and L) and 441mm (XL)
• Sizes: SZ1, SZ2, and SZ3
• Price range: $8999 USD to $10750 USD
Everyone on the We Are One team came from different backgrounds and each wanted to design bike strengths for a personal advantage. We quickly learned that focusing attention on one aspect, makes others suffer. This learning process led us to what we call The 90% Rule. No bike is capable of being 100% perfect at everything. Maybe we could get close to the dream? We are happy with the result. Disciplines of Focus
To start, we agreed there would be three main areas of focus: downhill, cross country, and enduro. We connect with these three disciplines the most. We wanted a bike that could handle eye-blurring speed with confidence, tackle legitimately rough terrain with grace, and could still hang with the big bikes. The Arrival also needed the ability to turn uphill and pedal efficiently. It had to have a comfortable cockpit to increase our time in the saddle. We weren’t going to settle until the Arrival checked all of the boxes without sitting inside one. Ride Feel
We had specific demands with the carbon layup process. It couldn’t feel harsh, a side effect of many carbon bike’s large cross-sectional tubing. The reduced cross-section of our tubes allowed us to increase the fibre density, which gives us the ability to blend fibres, weaves, and UD. The process sacrifices no weight penalty and increases overall strength. We were able to balance the laminate and refine the structure further for a more positive ride feel. The frame construction ensures The Arrival a long life, leaving our customers with confidence and more days on the trail. The 500 Mile Diet
We are proud to say that 99% of the raw materials used to build the frame come from within a 500-mile radius, with the 1% being titanium fasteners. We’ve broken down the sources and locations where we procure raw materials from below. It takes an ambitious team of dedicated vendors to shift the needle, and we are proud to call many of the teammates behind these North American manufacturer's friends. We celebrate all the trails they have cleared ahead of us, and we would like to tip our hat to them by also utilizing their products on our frames. No Plastic Packaging
All of our products are packaged and shipped in recycled cardboard. The design of each shipping box seeks the goal of zero plastic. After of our customers have unpacked their products, the entire box and its sub-components can be recycled again.
Additionally, we are striving to improve our ability to reduce our impact, energy consumption, and continue to do so as we mature, and as newer technologies allow us. Warranty / Fix and Repair
All of our frames will be backed by a We Are One Frame lifetime warranty against manufacturers' defects. We want all of our customers to experience more ride time, and we do our best to make each bike last a lifetime. If we determine a product to be defective due to our work, we will replace it free of charge.Learn a lot more about all things Arrival by clicking here
Also...several mentions of not compromising weight and then no mention of what the actual bike weighs in at.
If I'm going to spend $9k+ on a bike I want to know its not a pig.
Plus the 10k WaO bike has thousands of dollars more of stuff attached to it compared to the top of the line GG. It's really not apples to apples.
When you mix in all that and it was made just outside LetterKenny it seems like a win/win.
My main concern is the warranty. In a world of "no questions asked" warranties, this bike is a "manufacturers defect warranty".
Break it at your next BME and you BUY a new one.
That's a tough sell with something this pricy.
$10K entry into the market though..... save them pennies..
