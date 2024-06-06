Video: We Discuss Our Leogang Racing Predictions | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 27

What are you thoughts on mudguards for mountain bikes? Love them! Can't ride without one.

Would like one but I don't always have one

I'm indifferent. If it comes on the bike then sweet.

Don't ride with one, don't need one.

I'm actually quite anti-mudguard.

Other...Add to comments below! Responses: 29 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. Sarah Moore joins today's show and we discuss our predictions for the World Cup racing weekend ahead. Sarah then fills us in with the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode before discussing the $25 Challenge item and then Christina's Trailforks Lap of the Day from the bike park. Henry Quinney is off in Europe for the next few rounds of racing so be sure to check out his videos.0:18 - Latest News9:35 - Podcast Recap10:27 - $25 Challenge12:22 - Trailforks Trail of the DayWhat items for mountain biking are $25 or less and absolutely worth their weight in gold?