Video: We Discuss Our Leogang Racing Predictions | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 27

Jun 6, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. Sarah Moore joins today's show and we discuss our predictions for the World Cup racing weekend ahead. Sarah then fills us in with the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode before discussing the $25 Challenge item and then Christina's Trailforks Lap of the Day from the bike park. Henry Quinney is off in Europe for the next few rounds of racing so be sure to check out his videos.

0:18 - Latest News
9:35 - Podcast Recap
10:27 - $25 Challenge
12:22 - Trailforks Trail of the Day


What items for mountain biking are $25 or less and absolutely worth their weight in gold?

What are you thoughts on mudguards for mountain bikes?







