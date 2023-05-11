Video: We Discuss The Only True Standard In Mountain Biking | Pinkbike Magazine Show Ep. 8

May 11, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

High pivots, low-end puns and we definitely don't mention e-bikes. Specifically not the new offerings from Canyon. We also go into how chainstay length can affect handing as well as the one true standard in all of mountain biking.

 Back to YouTube hosted content? Did outside's funding for their start up video player idea get yanked? Can we get live feeds of the Outside board meetings where they read the comments on pinkbike and discuss?
 Where's Levy? He okay? Workplace misconduct? lol
 Peculiar cheerful A sexy mike levy ride by the bicycle
 my question too! mia for a month now
 "I don't like short poems. So why am I reviewing a haiku, you may wonder? Well, I liked the title - 'Mike Levy'. It went down hill from there."
 Eyebrow twitches of a serial killer on glasses guy
 Serial killer glasses on the serial killer glasses guy





