Video: We Discuss The Only True Standard In Mountain Biking | Pinkbike Magazine Show Ep. 8
May 11, 2023
by
Henry Quinney
High pivots, low-end puns and we definitely don't mention e-bikes. Specifically not the new offerings from Canyon. We also go into how chainstay length can affect handing as well as the one true standard in all of mountain biking.
Posted In:
eMTB
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Pinkbike Magazine Show
Canyon
Forbidden
Score
Time
4
0
SoftSoilSampler
(19 mins ago)
Back to YouTube hosted content? Did outside's funding for their start up video player idea get yanked? Can we get live feeds of the Outside board meetings where they read the comments on pinkbike and discuss?
[Reply]
5
0
dresendsit
(34 mins ago)
Where's Levy? He okay? Workplace misconduct? lol
[Reply]
1
0
masonguy
(32 mins ago)
Peculiar cheerful A sexy mike levy ride by the bicycle
[Reply]
1
0
amaranth
(3 mins ago)
my question too! mia for a month now
[Reply]
1
0
masonguy
(33 mins ago)
"I don't like short poems. So why am I reviewing a haiku, you may wonder? Well, I liked the title - 'Mike Levy'. It went down hill from there."
[Reply]
1
1
bikeparkmemes
(18 mins ago)
Eyebrow twitches of a serial killer on glasses guy
[Reply]
1
1
rbarbier12
(13 mins ago)
Serial killer glasses on the serial killer glasses guy
[Reply]
