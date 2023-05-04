Video: We Talk Lightweight E-bikes and Specialized's New Turbo Levo SL | Pinkbike Magazine Show EP. 7

May 4, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

This week on the Pinkbike Magazine Show we talk about the brand new Specialized Turbo Levo SL, internally routed headset cables, mountain bike fashion trends, and our (lack of) cooking skills.

11 Comments

 No autoplay!
 #GTBLESS

On the previous Force and on the previous & new Fury some excellent cable routing... !
 Where is Levy!?
 Where is Levy!?
 New specialized demo dropping on June 10th just btw
 new Druid dropping tomorrow
  • 1 0
 @jaydawg69: it's next week lol stop saying that on every post
 @souknaysh: oops... you are correct. the 4 bar should really improve the bike when you're on the brakes.
 @jaydawg69: mostly curious about the price, so people can realize that mine for sale is actually a steal of a deal!
 Why is this in my feed if I have the moped filter on?? "E-bikes" is the headline.
 The ebike filter doesn't work.





