Video: We Talk Lightweight E-bikes and Specialized's New Turbo Levo SL | Pinkbike Magazine Show EP. 7
May 4, 2023
by
Henry Quinney
Follow
Following
11 Comments
This week on the Pinkbike Magazine Show we talk about the brand new Specialized Turbo Levo SL, internally routed headset cables, mountain bike fashion trends, and our (lack of) cooking skills.
Reviews and Tech
Videos
eMTB
Pinkbike Magazine Show
Rapha
Specialized
11 Comments
3
0
ThinkTank45
(1 hours ago)
No autoplay!
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
#GTBLESS
On the previous Force and on the previous & new Fury some excellent cable routing... !
[Reply]
2
0
litany
(49 mins ago)
Where is Levy!?
[Reply]
2
0
JamesKROZ
(37 mins ago)
Where is Levy!?
[Reply]
1
1
user178323
(1 hours ago)
New specialized demo dropping on June 10th just btw
[Reply]
1
0
jaydawg69
(40 mins ago)
new Druid dropping tomorrow
[Reply]
1
0
souknaysh
(39 mins ago)
@jaydawg69
: it's next week lol stop saying that on every post
[Reply]
1
0
jaydawg69
(32 mins ago)
@souknaysh
: oops... you are correct. the 4 bar should really improve the bike when you're on the brakes.
[Reply]
1
0
souknaysh
(26 mins ago)
@jaydawg69
: mostly curious about the price, so people can realize that mine for sale is actually a steal of a deal!
[Reply]
1
2
Marquis
(41 mins ago)
Why is this in my feed if I have the moped filter on?? "E-bikes" is the headline.
[Reply]
2
2
r-zero
(36 mins ago)
The ebike filter doesn't work.
[Reply]
11 Comments
