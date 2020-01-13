Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut

A PINKBIKE ORIGINAL



THE GRIM DONUT



Part 1: we went to Taiwan & made a bike from the future...





Words by Mike Levy

What happens when a joke becomes reality?

Lithograph of Denis Johnson's son sending it on his velocipede. The bicycle has come a long way since the 1820s.

But what if we skipped the evolution part and went straight to revolution?

The original High Pivot Virtual™ suspension design had all the things: dual-links, an idler pulley, and a pivot higher than Snoop in the mid-90s. There was even room for three bottles. Drawing of our original concept by Waki Designs.

Geometry from 2030

From custom carbon to catalog aluminum

Yep, forgot to remove the front derailleur mounts... or did we? It's good to be ready, just in case they make a comeback.

What have we done?

Coming to bicycle dispensaries in about 10 years? The Grim Donut prototype has a 57° head angle, 83° seat angle, 500mm reach (size small), and 450mm chainstays that add up to a whopping 1,409mm wheelbase.

The build

Stay tuned for part 2 - can you skip evolution? Has the Grim Donut gone too far or is it the right amount of stupid? We'll find out in the next episode.

Created by

Brian Park & Jason Lucas



Produced & Directed by

Jason Lucas



Starring

Mike Levy, Mike Kazimer,

Calvin Lin, & Yoann Barelli



Additional Footage by

Max Barron & Chris Ricci



Words by

Mike Levy & Brian Park



Photography by

Brian Park



Special Thanks to

Genio Bikes, Taipei Cycle Show, TAITRA

Astro, A-Mega, A Pro, Waki Designs for

the Grim Donut drawings, Duncan Riffle

at SRAM, Connor Bondlow at e*Thirteen

Sam Richards at OneUp, Cody Philips,

TRP Brakes, Chris Cocalis at Pivot, The

Aava Whistler Hotel, Nick Morgan at

Corsa Cycles, Karl & Radek Burkat

