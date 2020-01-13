Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut

Jan 13, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

A PINKBIKE ORIGINAL

THE GRIM DONUT

Part 1: we went to Taiwan & made a bike from the future...


Words by Mike Levy


What happens when a joke becomes reality?

It took tens of millions of years for the opposable thumb to show up, and only slightly less time for mountain bike geometry to get to the point where our bikes aren’t actively trying to kill us. This whole evolution thing is a long, slow process.

Just one ride on a machine from a decade ago is all it takes to realize that development hasn't been standing still—bikes these days are damn good. But it sure does seem unhurried sometimes.

Brands design bikes to sell them, shocking I know. From a business perspective there’s just not a lot of upside to taking huge risks in the geometry department. So for all their talk of "game-changing" and "revolutionary," it makes sense for many brands to design bikes to be on-trend next year rather than roll the dice on what might be the future. Something risky may not win over customers, even if it's the future.


The bicycle has come a long way since the 1820s. Lithograph of Denis Johnson s son sending it on his velocipede.
Lithograph of Denis Johnson's son sending it on his velocipede. The bicycle has come a long way since the 1820s.


Yes, there are outliers, the people making wild things in their workshops, and occasionally the established brands can be adventurous, too. But, for the most part, the industry seems to be pushing the envelope forward by about, oh I don’t know, a single degree and a handful of millimeters every few years. At this rate, bikes will have their own opposable thumbs in another twenty million years...

But what if we skipped the evolution part and went straight to revolution?

We've spent the last few years talking half-seriously about how we should just extrapolate where mountain bike development *might be* by pressing the fast-forward button. So what happens when a joke becomes reality and we do exactly that? We're going to find out.

Of course, bikes are really damn good these days, and steady evolution is probably in most riders' best interests... but in the name of “science” or something, it's time to take things a little too far by building a bike from the future. A very long and slack future, it turns out.


The Grim Donut
The original High Pivot Virtual™ suspension design had all the things: dual-links, an idler pulley, and a pivot higher than Snoop in the mid-90s. There was even room for three bottles. Drawing of our original concept by Waki Designs.
<Deleted photo>



Geometry from 2030

The first step was to figure out what bikes would look like in ten years, and we didn't need one of those ''engineer'' types to figure that one out. Wheel size debates and chainstay lengths come and go, but if we see “longer and slacker” in one more press kit…

And unlike developing a new suspension design, geometry doesn't cost anything.

Go back a decade and lots of bikes had head angles hovering around 69-degrees, seat angles that felt about the same, and front-end lengths best suited to small children. Yeah, things were cramped and we flipped over the bars a lot.

So to get to our geometry from the future, we just took the numbers from 2010, punched them into our 2020 digital extrapolator, and boom, we had the numbers we'll be using in 2030. Hey everyone, you're welcome.


The Grim Donut
<Deleted photo>



From custom carbon to catalog aluminum

The best-laid plans often go awry, but that doesn't apply here given that our plans weren't laid all that well.

The dream of letting the factories fight over who was going to manufacture our wacky design was destined to be drowned in bubble tea. Tongue-in-cheek impossible suspension design aside, the startup costs for custom carbon fiber construction would have been far, far too high. Sure, we could have pulled a Tesla and pre-sold some bikes to pay for building them, but we’re too irresponsible to have that hanging over our heads.

Instead, the idler pulley, dual-link suspension layout (High Pivot Virtual™) and carbon construction were abandoned in favor of an already-designed catalog frame—but built with our 2030 geometry. This is where Genio, a relatively small but high-end Taiwanese factory, enters the story with their 160mm-travel GF7-1-160A​ frame.

You can call it the Grim Donut.


The Grim Donut
Yep, forgot to remove the front derailleur mounts... or did we? It's good to be ready, just in case they make a comeback.
<Deleted photo>

The Grim Donut
<Deleted photo>
The Grim Donut
<Deleted photo>



What have we done?

With headtube angles pushing 63° these days, we had to go all the way to 57°. Along the same misguided lines, we've got some modern bikes with seattube angles around 78°, so we added 5° to get to an 83° seattube angle.

Hey, this geometry thing really isn’t all that hard after all.

Reach ended up be decided for us. We were constrained to 500mm because we didn't want to order a bunch of custom tubes or weld two toptubes together, but that seems like a big number so it's probably correct. And then we decided to call it a small-sized frame because, despite the long reach, the super-steep seat angle means the effective toptube length is actually a hair shorter than many small bikes on the market. But in a neat trick, it’s pretty damn big when you stand up! The seat tube is just 400mm tall, too.

If wheels have gotten larger over time, they're probably going to keep getting larger, right? No doubt, which is why we originally looked into making a 29"/32" wheel size combo (sorry). All we got were blank stares and dial tones when we tried to show tire companies the future, though, so our project had to roll on a 27.5"/29" mullet setup. The small rear wheel does allow for conservative 450mm chainstays (we wouldn’t want to get too crazy, right?). Other numbers include 155mm-long children’s cranks, and a 180mm fork mated to 160mm of rear-wheel-travel.

Genio took our geometry numbers, double and triple checked with us to make sure it was actually what we wanted for some reason, and then lit the torch. Eight long weeks later a box arrived at Pinkbike HQ with the very first Grim Donut prototype inside of it.


The Grim Donut
Coming to bicycle dispensaries in about 10 years? The Grim Donut prototype has a 57° head angle, 83° seat angle, 500mm reach (size small), and 450mm chainstays that add up to a whopping 1,409mm wheelbase.
<Deleted photo>


The build

We assume that by 2030 all suspension will be attached directly to our brains via Bluetooth, but for now we went with a RockShox Lyrik and Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate. SRAM won the Innovation of the Year and I'd put money on them being the first to try implementing that brain-implanted suspension microchip, so hopefully they'll offer an upgrade kit. We did try flipping the crown around to shorten the offset, but it ended up contacting the arch and we could feel the SRAM techs' disapproving eye-rolls from miles away.

It's obvious that drivetrains will keep having fewer and fewer gears when you look at the trends since the "glory days" of 27-speed bikes, so we went ahead and chose SRAM's 8-speed eMTB drivetrain. And shrinking crank lengths made it obvious that we had to run SRAM's 155mm kids' bike crankset. It actually looks super badass. TRP eMTB brakes with chonky rotors keep the e-bike theme going, along with e*thirteen's wheels and tires. We're also sticking with the OneUp dropper post because it'll probably still be running fine in ten years, and someone is weirdly obsessed with those weird looking Tioga saddles...

And the rest is, errrr, history.


Stay tuned for part 2 - can you skip evolution? Has the Grim Donut gone too far or is it the right amount of stupid? We'll find out in the next episode.




Created by
Brian Park & Jason Lucas

Produced & Directed by
Jason Lucas

Starring
Mike Levy, Mike Kazimer,
Calvin Lin, & Yoann Barelli

Additional Footage by
Max Barron & Chris Ricci

Words by
Mike Levy & Brian Park

Photography by
Brian Park

Special Thanks to
Genio Bikes, Taipei Cycle Show, TAITRA
Astro, A-Mega, A Pro, Waki Designs for
the Grim Donut drawings, Duncan Riffle
at SRAM, Connor Bondlow at e*Thirteen
Sam Richards at OneUp, Cody Philips,
TRP Brakes, Chris Cocalis at Pivot, The
Aava Whistler Hotel, Nick Morgan at
Corsa Cycles, Karl & Radek Burkat


Posted In:
Stories Videos Pinkbike Originals The Grim Donut Enduro Bikes Mike Levy


88 Comments

  • 51 0
 Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should...
  • 1 0
 Well, it's obvious they would. I think I would too.
  • 1 0
 "We had access to too much money, too much equipment, and little by little, we went insane."
  • 1 0
 Just like the T virus...
  • 19 0
 Who thought it would be a good idea to let Levy off of the leash?
  • 19 0
 Looks like a pole
  • 13 0
 Will this be the first bike to not “climb like a goat”?
  • 1 0
 Yep, more like goat yoga with all that stretched out geo.
  • 7 0
 Won't the fork bind at such a steep HTA?
  • 25 0
 Not in the future Wink
  • 15 0
 Shoulda used a Trust Shout. Non-binding fork of the future is already here.
  • 3 0
 @ninjatarian: thas w'im sayn
  • 4 0
 Awesome at ramming roots and rocks. We won't talk about huck to flat. Let's just call it grim.
  • 4 0
 Obviously it needs a linkage fork. I have it on good authority that Girvin Vectors are making a comeback in 2024.
  • 2 0
 Not if the terrain is steep enough. #DoYouEvenWhistlerBro?
  • 1 0
 @ninjatarian: that and a rear suspension that’s just as futuristic, extend rearward path, just melt away the bumps
  • 1 0
 They probably should get their hands on one of those Fox 38's, shouldn't they?
  • 2 0
 @vikb: parking lot huck to flat test time
  • 1 0
 @ninjatarian: True dat
  • 1 0
 It's only meant to be ridden straight up or straight down.
  • 6 0
 No bottle cage,do people in 2030 not drink??
  • 1 0
 They osmose water vapor directly from the atmosphere.
  • 2 0
 The only thing that I think is missed here in future trends as the water bottles. If you look back 10 years - most bike frames had to water bottle cages. Now the average 0.5 excluding that silly cage that some manufacturers put below the downtube to collect cow poop and give you cryptosporidiosis (Test of Metal, Squamish, 12 years ago...). There are about 400 people out there that know my pain.....

That being said, the future trend Mr. Levy should be that we are not allowed to drink water at all - so the new frame you got is actually forward thinking with no allowances for bottles.
  • 1 0
 I'd say water starts just being stored in the bike frame - regardless of materials it's still looks like tubes in the future
  • 1 0
 Where are people riding that cow poop is the reoccurring issue with under the down tube bottles?
  • 1 0
 Bottle cages will not exist in the future, as water bottles will hopefully be replaced by an internal in-frame bladder which can be easily removed for cleaning.
  • 4 0
 It's only Jan. 13, but PB just made the best content of 2020. This is what I wanted so badly from the last time they went to Taiwan.
  • 3 2
 "It's obvious bikes will have fewer and fewer gears" Huh? Fewer front chainrings for sure, but theres nothing stopping you from having a 3x12 =36 speed bike. Shimano doesn't make a clutched derailleur with fewer than 10 speeds, and Sram shifting...well, no.
  • 5 0
 Hans.... get ze flammenwerfer
  • 1 1
 We read same books, Let's be friends
  • 1 0
 Love this concept ( the concept, the video series, not the bike )

Being in product design, it’s great to push the limits in order to understand the boundaries. Also great to consider everything as a prototype. That old adage of Fail often, fail early may apply here, but I love it.

So a few thing come to mind here. #1 dynamic seat tube angles. Right ? Based on active variables such as terrain slope , input wattage, speed, etc. Could also marry that to head angle. A few bikes kinda do this , but the integration of all these things is something taj can visualize perhaps.

Funny though, aside from the ridiculous head angle ( what have mx bikes settled on for everyday riding ??? Hmmm) the rest of the bike isn’t that far fetched.

Look forward to video #2.
  • 1 0
 No, no, no! You've got the drivetrain predictions all wrong, the total number of gears might have dropped over the last decade as we went from 3x8 to 1x12 but those old setups had a number of duplicated ratios and ones in useless chain lines, so the takeaway here is that in 2030 our bikes will have 16+ ring cassettes (with ~8 to 80+ tooth range).
Sadly for most, the other trend is the increased use of motors, obviously the next "advancement" will be power steering through motorised headsets.
  • 4 0
 So bikes from the future still use pressfit BBs?
  • 1 0
 By then we will be 3 standards past anything on the market now
  • 4 0
 Looks like a 2030 Session
  • 4 0
 Oh man, cant wait to see the test ride. Huck to flat please!
  • 4 0
 Looks about as playful as a wet cat.
  • 3 0
 50/50 chance the first case of a 40 foot double and that headtube shears right off.
  • 1 0
 "That shits a one way ticket to snap city man!"
  • 3 0
 With a few beers, it might not look too bad.
  • 3 0
 Chris Porter is designing a new bike frantically.
  • 2 0
 Making bikes is easy... look at the success the rad dudes at Sick Bikes have had! oh... wait.....
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike Review 2031: STA not steep enough, 29" is dead and needs to be modernized to 33" wheels.
  • 1 0
 They will definitely say the angles are too conservative! LOL!
  • 1 0
 “Special thank to Chris Cocalis at Pivot“?!?!?

Somehow I feel like this will impact the outcome of these shenanigans.

At the very least, it explains the press fit bb.
  • 2 0
 STA still not steep enough
  • 1 0
 Yup. 90 deg or why even bother? Wink
  • 2 0
 All I can really say is, can I try it?
  • 1 0
 oh hey man
  • 3 0
 sick bike, guys
  • 2 0
 Please say it has that universal derailleur hanger...
  • 1 0
 Well I talked crap over the head angle on Levy's instagram... Aaaaaaand turns out I nailed the head angle in my comment haha
  • 3 1
 press fit bottom brackets in 2030?

I hate you pinkbike
  • 1 0
 I came here to complain it’s not threaded bb hahaha
  • 1 0
 Urgh a Pressfit BB? Oh and my eyes hurt looking at the angles on the front.....

Very entertaining though Pinkbike!
  • 2 0
 With a head angle like that, you might think he's Obtuse.
  • 1 0
 Bike from the future and a 30.9mm seat tube?
Should of gone with a nice even 50.
  • 1 0
 We get it... super slack HA and super steep STA. This trend is getting out of hands people...
  • 1 0
 forgot the motor, fusion reactor and hybrid 23 speed dual clutch transmission
  • 1 0
 In the future humans will be like the tyrannosaurus rex all legs and no arms?

Also this is awesome, I love every bit.
  • 1 0
 Also whatever happened to LaPierre?
  • 1 0
 Nice Helmet there, Mike...
  • 1 0
 Great concept, but you went way too far with the HTA
  • 1 0
 no bottle cages in the future...
  • 1 0
 I cant wait to hear how stable yet playful bikes are in 2030!
  • 2 0
 BOOBIES!!!!
  • 1 0
 Where do I place my order?
  • 1 0
 Pole designers are punching the air right now
  • 1 0
 In 2030 I better have a 300mm travel bike that weighs 25 lbs.
  • 1 0
 EPIC FAIL - Tyre and rim decals don't align.
  • 1 0
 Love it. Quality content right here.
  • 1 0
 "500mm reach (size small)" - haha Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Did I sleep through winter? Is it already April 1?
  • 1 0
 Bummer they didn't extrapolate the axle width. Or did they?
  • 1 0
 Is the frame one giant water bottle?
  • 1 0
 Man, you kids REALLY coulda used some RC input on this project.....
  • 1 0
 needs more bottom bracket drop
  • 1 1
 This is really silly. I don't know guys ......
  • 1 0
 No water bottle?
  • 1 0
 Holy head angle..
  • 1 0
 Boobies alert at 2:17
  • 1 0
 this bike gave me cancer
  • 1 0
 I really like it.
  • 1 1
 57? But why?
  • 2 0
 Cuz it’s the future and they’re being silly
  • 1 1
 HTA = 57° ?????
  • 1 0
 Yeah, that’s easy to slack, I would have stopped at 58.5
  • 1 3
 this is not cool.

Post a Comment



