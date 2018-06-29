VIDEOS

Video: Weekend Escape to Hornby Island, British Columbia

Jun 29, 2018
by Norco Bicycles  
Escape to Hornby Island

by norcobicycles
Views: 351    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Time seems to move just a little slower here. It feels like it is a world of its own. Nestled in the middle of the Salish Sea, this remote island in British Columbia captured us with its mossy forests, buff, loamy singletrack and cliff-side trails with breathtaking ocean vistas. It is the type of place you won’t forget once you’ve ridden your mountain bike there.

Welcome to Hornby Island



Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors
ESCAPE
TO
HORNBY ISLAND



Norco ambassadors Michelle Davies, Jo Peters and Melanie Schumacher together with Norco staffer and photographer Tom Richards took the opportunity to head over to the island for a weekend escape just before the busy summer season kicks off.


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors



4:30 AM - the alarm is blaring. Stumbling out of bed and in desperate need of coffee, we pack up the van and make our way to Horseshoe Bay to catch the very first ferry of the day to Vancouver Island. Being it the first trip with all of our Western ambassadors, the spirits were high and everybody was looking forward to getting to know each other and spend a few days mountain biking together.



Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors



Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors



Hornby Island isn’t the easiest island to get to but after three ferries and 180 km of driving, we were finally able to gear up, throw a leg over our bikes and start exploring the island’s extensive trail network.

Thanks to milder winters, the 80+ km of remote trails remain open year-round. The lush valleys with the rich green of the Coastal Rainforest are complemented by tacky dirt, flowy trails, carpets of moss and seas of sword fern in spring and early summer. It's laid back, some would call it "hippie" charm and beautiful scenery is topped off with extremely friendly islanders who welcome you with open arms and are willing to help whenever needed. Hornby Island should definitely be on every mountain biker’s bucket list.


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors
We sure couldn’t complain about having the trails all to ourselves – just one of the perks of going on that trip before the busy summer season is in full effect.



Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors



Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors



bigquotesIt’s really easy to just ride from your door. We have epic trails right in our backyard. But if you really want a holiday and just have a short amount of time, coming to this little island feels like being in a little oasis in the middle of nowhere away from home.Jo Peters



Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors
After a few warm-up laps, we made our way from the cliff trail into some mossy, wooded goodness. Or as Michelle would say: “Your auntie’s tacky, green carpet from the 80s.”


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors



Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors




bigquotesIt’s great to come here, especially not during the summer. It’s so very quiet.Melanie Schumacher



Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors



Back at the lodge and with the sun dipping below the horizon, we enjoy our well-deserved burgers and cold beers after a long day on the trails and are planning out the next day’s route.




Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors



Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors



Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors




The next day, we want to explore some more of the riding on Hornby before heading back to the Mainland. Keen on riding the ridge line at sunrise we decide on another 4 AM wake-up call.


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors



Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors




Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors



Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors



Natural berms, technical descents, fast trails and, of course, some jumps - this little island really has everything a mountain biker could ask for. We’ll be back!


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


Weekend escape to Hornby Island with the Norco Bicycles women s ambassadors


bigquotesIt’s a beautiful, little hidden gem in BC and I’m really grateful for mountain biking to help show me some of these places that I otherwise would probably never visit.Michelle Davies




Presented by Norco Bicycles

Featuring the Norco Optic and the Norco Sight


Cinematography and Photography by Tom Richards
Featuring Jo Peters, Melanie Schumacher and Michelle Davies

MENTIONS: @norcobicycles


Must Read This Week
First Impressions: Riding Shimano's New XTR Components
58029 views
Review: Guerrilla Gravity Smash
50280 views
Brand New Tech: The Sequence Downhill Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
49771 views
Devinci Announces All-New Troy
43495 views
Review: e*thirteen's New TRS Plus 12-Speed Upgrade Kit
38766 views
Video: How to Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni
37562 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Lux
33196 views
5 Men's Shoes Tested - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
31664 views

3 Comments

  • + 2
 Jo Peters is such a ripper!
  • + 1
 Someone please bring back BikeFest at Hornby Island!
  • + 2
 Hornby makes me Hornby.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035713
Mobile Version of Website