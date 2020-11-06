Video: Weekend Slayer in Nanaimo with Reece Wallace, Darren Berrecloth & The Locals

Nov 6, 2020
by Eric Lawrenuk  

Episode 8 Presented by Muc-Off

We're heading to Nanaimo for a jam-packed weekend of shredding with Reece Wallace, and the locals. The boys take us to a secret swimming hole for some cliff jumping, before an evening session at the Stevie Smith Bikepark. The next day we spend the day riding fast and flowy trails on Mt Tzouhalem in the summer heat. To top it all off, we crash Reece's plane and have an insane session at one of the best dirt jump spots on Vancouver Island. You're gunna need ALL of your bikes to take full advantage of this weekend!

Produced by: Eric Lawrenuk
Filmed by: Matt Butterworth and Liam Wallace

Music provided by these RAD local bands!

"Weekend Slayer"
Performed by Bimscuff

"Chase Me"
Performed by Marcellus

"Bones"
Performed by Moontricks

"Wrong Done"
Performed by Moontricks

"Feel High"
Performed by Mat the Alien

Help Mat with his recent MTB spinal cord injury

Photography: Liam Wallace

Photography: Liam Wallace

