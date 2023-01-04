Video: KHS Welcome Shane Leslie

Words: KHS



Super excited to be joining a very experienced team that has been on the circuit for so long and provides top level support, my goals are to make an impact in the Enduro racing community with great support backing me throughout the 2023 & 2024 race season!" — Shane Leslie

Shane is no stranger to the MTB community, me and KHS Bicycles are thrilled to have him leading our Enduro efforts for the 2023/2024 season. The KHS Pro MTB race team has decades of race experience on American and International terrain, and we plan to continue that success on the podium" — Logan Binggeli - Team Management

KHS Pro MTB is thrilled to announce the signing of Shane Leslie. Shane has raced at the highest levels of enduro and downhill and is no stranger to the podium. With a very successful 2022 season, he is looking to add to his already impressive resume. Shane will be a crucial piece of our racing efforts in 2023 and beyond. We are very excited to have Shane onboard!Keep up to date with Shane Leslie and the Team on Instagram! @Shaneleslie / @KHSProMTB