Video: KHS Welcome Shane Leslie

Jan 4, 2023
by The Flick  
Welcome to the Team Shane Leslie

by KHSBicycles
Words: KHS

KHS Pro MTB is thrilled to announce the signing of Shane Leslie. Shane has raced at the highest levels of enduro and downhill and is no stranger to the podium. With a very successful 2022 season, he is looking to add to his already impressive resume. Shane will be a crucial piece of our racing efforts in 2023 and beyond. We are very excited to have Shane onboard!



bigquotesSuper excited to be joining a very experienced team that has been on the circuit for so long and provides top level support, my goals are to make an impact in the Enduro racing community with great support backing me throughout the 2023 & 2024 race season!"Shane Leslie




bigquotesShane is no stranger to the MTB community, me and KHS Bicycles are thrilled to have him leading our Enduro efforts for the 2023/2024 season. The KHS Pro MTB race team has decades of race experience on American and International terrain, and we plan to continue that success on the podium"Logan Binggeli - Team Management


Keep up to date with Shane Leslie and the Team on Instagram! @Shaneleslie / @KHSProMTB



Posted In:
Videos KHS Shane Leslie


12 Comments

 Who knew KHS even still sold bikes? Seriously...have not once seen a KHS on trail in 25+ years.
 I beg to differ... my '95 KHS Alite 3000 was sickAF. wait wut, nevermind.
 I've seen pictures throughout 2022 of KHS bikes & riders at US held enduros. I was shocked. I haven't seen one locally in 15+ years. But this video is of my local trails, sad I missed seeing this lochness in the wild.
 @MattyBoyR6: I bet if you look closely they look like a session or a slash with KHS logos.
 KHS is primarily a parts distributor similar to QBP that sells open mold frames. They sponsor gravity athletes, giving them a budget to travel, race and buy equipment which I think is pretty rad.
 @TannerValhouli: motobecane used the khs dh plans and sold them as the 2hundred7 and 2hundred10 bike
 Every KHS racer I've seen was just on personal bikes with KHS stickers. They seem to support domestic racing, which is great though.
 KHS still exists?
 Loved my 95 KHS montana pro… haven’t seen a KHS since
 Geronimo Trail!!!
 Came here to say the same thing about KHS existing lol
 We love you Shane!





