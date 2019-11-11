Video: Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test

WELCOME TO THE 2020
PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
Brand new bikes. Real riders. Proper terrain.
Words by Brian Park, photography by Trevor Lyden & Brian Park
Every year for as long as most of us can remember, the Pinkbike family has made the pilgrimage to Las Vegas (or its sadder little cousin Reno—sorry Zink) for the annual bike industry trade show and bro-fest called Interbike. This year the event was cancelled, so our crew got together near Whistler, BC, and did something better with our time: rode the hell out of a bunch of brand new, high end mountain bikes.
For science.
We had to make some hard choices on which bikes to include in this test. In order to give ourselves enough time for a proper verdict on each bike we had to draw the line somewhere, so we only brought bikes that are brand new for next year.
We broke the bikes up into 3 loose categories, because arguing about arbitrary comparisons is one of our favourite things to do. In addition to the stand-alone videos about each bike, we compared and contrasted the bikes in our Editors' Choice round-tables. We also checked out several less expensive value bikes in a separate feature, so if these bikes are too rich for your blood, just stay tuned!
We'll be kicking things off tomorrow with the Norco Optic, and we'll be releasing the rest of the Field Tests in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!
