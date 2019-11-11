Video: Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test

Nov 11, 2019
by Brian Park  


WELCOME TO THE 2020
PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
Brand new bikes. Real riders. Proper terrain.

Words by Brian Park, photography by Trevor Lyden & Brian Park


Every year for as long as most of us can remember, the Pinkbike family has made the pilgrimage to Las Vegas (or its sadder little cousin Reno—sorry Zink) for the annual bike industry trade show and bro-fest called Interbike. This year the event was cancelled, so our crew got together near Whistler, BC, and did something better with our time: rode the hell out of a bunch of brand new, high end mountain bikes.

For science.


Photo by Trevor Lyden
We gave this field 4/5 tractors. Rich in organic matter, and forming relatively round aggregates, this field had excellent porosity.

Photo by Trevor Lyden


We had to make some hard choices on which bikes to include in this test. In order to give ourselves enough time for a proper verdict on each bike we had to draw the line somewhere, so we only brought bikes that are brand new for next year.

We broke the bikes up into 3 loose categories, because arguing about arbitrary comparisons is one of our favourite things to do. In addition to the stand-alone videos about each bike, we compared and contrasted the bikes in our Editors' Choice round-tables. We also checked out several less expensive value bikes in a separate feature, so if these bikes are too rich for your blood, just stay tuned!


DOWNCOUNTRY (sorry)

Mondraker F-Podium DC
• 100 (R) / 120mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 66.8° head-tube angle
Pivot Mach 4 SL
• 100mm (R) / 120mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 67.5° head-tube angle

Trek Top Fuel
• 115 (R) / 120 (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 67.5° head-tube angle
Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy
• 120mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 65.7° head-tube angle

Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol
• 120mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 65.9° head-tube angle





TRAIL

Norco Optic
• 125mm (R) / 140mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 65° head-tube angle
Orbea Occam
• 140mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 66° head-tube angle

Intense Primer S
• 140 (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 27.5 R, 29 F wheels
• 65.1° head-tube angle
Pole Stamina 140
• 140mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 64° head-tube angle




ENDURO

Ibis Mojo HD5
• 153 (R) / 170mm (F) travel
• 27.5" wheels
• 64.2° head-tube angle
GT Force 29
• 150mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 64.5° head-tube angle

Specialized Enduro
• 170mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 63.9° head-tube angle
Rocky Mountain Slayer
• 170mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 63.8° head-tube angle

Yeti SB165
• 165mm (R) / 180mm (F) travel
• 27.5" wheels
• 63.5° head-tube angle


Photo by Trevor Lyden
There's a reason we chose Whistler & Pemberton to test these bikes, and the trails were in incredible shape.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Extensive upduro testing too.

Photo by Brian Park
Yes, our huck-to-flat test is back.


THE RIDERS


Photo by Trevor Lyden
Mike Kazimer
Discipline: Trail & Enduro
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 160 lb
Notes: Managing Tech Editor, slug porn enthusiast.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Sarah Moore
Discipline: Downcountry
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 150 lb
Notes: Content manager, world's worst trivial pursuit player.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Mike Levy
Discipline: Trail
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 155 lb
Notes: Technical Editor and Tim Hortons corporate shill.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
James Huang
Discipline: Downcountry
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 155 lb
Notes: CyclingTips Global Technical Editor, resident drop-bar enthusiast.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Luca Cometti
Discipline: Enduro
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 170 lb
Notes: Guest tester & former lifestyle athlete.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Jason Lucas
Discipline: Enduro
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 200 lb
Notes: Video supervisor & guest tester, only rides park.


Photo by Trevor Lyden
Taj Mihelich came to hang out and do some illustrations.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Always rad to see Taj on a bike.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Jason taking advantage of the moody conditions.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Levy's Mini is even dumber this year.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Like, a lot dumber.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Sarah even smiles when she's stuck in traffic.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Corner office.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
It only seemed to rain on days we planned to shoot.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Whip it good.

Photo by Brian Park
We brought out a Phantom camera for the slowest of mo during our huck to flat test.
Photo by Brian Park
We also did a little thing called "The Impossible Climb."

Photo by Trevor Lyden
It ain't much, but it's an honest day's work.


We'll be kicking things off tomorrow with the Norco Optic, and we'll be releasing the rest of the Field Tests in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!




The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from
Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.


91 Comments

  • 26 1
 Alright so when do we start placing bets on which one was the catastrophic frame failure?
  • 9 4
 Considering how many Intense frames I've broken, shouldn't be a long list.
  • 3 0
 Im going for the top fuel.
  • 3 0
 @Rondo: I happened to snap the links on the new enduro last month. Even though spesh says I was the only one, my money is on that.
  • 24 0
 Just to complicate things, we actually had two frames fail during the test. Bikes are SO good today, and several weeks of riding isn’t really enough to test long term durability... so yeah, we were very surprised.
  • 2 1
 Wow. You must be really really bad driver @Rondo:
  • 4 0
 @Rondo: stick to basketball
  • 4 0
 @brianpark: my takeaway is that almost no manufacturer is immune to the odd failure. Not so say some don’t fail more than others. Wonder if we couldn’t have a database of failures, describing how and where frames have broken.
  • 4 0
 Someone who was at Whistler saw the broken frame and commented, but the comment got removed I think. But don't fact check me on this one.
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: I sure hope you guys are gonna say which frames broke.
  • 6 0
 @Upduro: yeah, I spoke to a few people, we wanna hold off on the 2 bikes that failed until the videos. It’ll give more context and makes for better TV.
  • 5 0
 @brianpark: The trick is to take them off the rack before you drive into the parking garage ಠ‿ಠ
  • 3 0
 @gumbytex: 100%. That’s our job.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: That's understandable, rumors like this can spread easily and without any situational context the internet machine is just gonna do its thing and spin out of control.
  • 1 1
 @Angu58: +1 (I've seen more chain stays fail on that bike than any other)
  • 1 0
 China is messing with you guys.
  • 1 0
 @powderturns: that's a really good idea. I cracked a carbon frame once and the company was super quick about replacing it free of charge, which was awesome. I know shit happens, and I don't want to talk poorly of an otherwise great company, but it would be great to have a database somewhere that just tracks failures across all the companies. You'd probably have to provide pics and the serial number to try and keep people honest.
  • 1 0
 @GriefTheBro: more snappy Yeti chain stays? Where was that revealed.
  • 1 0
 Slayer and Yeti SB165
  • 1 0
 My bet is on the Yeti
  • 23 0
 how dare they leave out my preferred obscure brand of bike!
  • 17 2
 It’s a conspiracy! Why no gearbox bikes? They’re getting that derailleur money!
  • 2 1
 @brianpark: no recumbent section? @Voreis is gonna lose his shit
  • 12 0
 The "brand new bikes only" thing makes sense, why rehash stuff you already did. Sure. But how about in each category you pull in a reference bike that has been extensively reviewed (by you and others) and is well known as a standout in that category, and that a lot of folks have experience with? Not so much in a "we're testing this along with the other bikes" way, but more as a reference point - as in, this new batch of bikes improves on the known standard in x/y/z aspects, doesn't really improve much in a/b/c, and in general, is there real progress over what last year was considered best of breed in that niche of the market.

For example - in your trail bike category, how about pitting everything against a Smuggler or Process 134? Lots of folks know what those bikes can do, and it would be neat to see how the Optic (which is pretty similar in intention) stacks up against that, and whether the Stamina is a niche bike for a very narrow user group in that market, or whether it's something that'll show the way for the rest of the category or create a whole new category (the way, say, the Process 111 did back in the day).
  • 6 0
 I don’t hate this idea. We kind of do this anyway... we all have our personal staff rides and these are our local-ish trails, so it’s not crazy to have that in the mix. In our editors choice round tables we reference a lot of bikes beyond the ones on test, so hopefully that adds some context!
  • 1 0
 Exaaaaaacccttlly. We say it every.single.time these things come out. "How does it compare to the stuff we know?". The reference bikes need to be part of the formal test. Even if it's just one for each category.
  • 15 3
 So by putting downcountry at the top of the article you're hoping for a calm, measured and considerate comments section?
  • 1 0
 You understand that winding people up gets pageviews, right?
  • 8 0
 Excited for this! Thanks for doing all this “work” for us. ???? Genuinely jealous your team is doing such fun and enjoyable work.
  • 7 0
 I wanna see a full gallery of the mini! With some explications/insights to the mods!
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: featured on NSMB's 'pistons & pivots'
  • 2 0
 Lefty-righty fork, 24” wheels, dropper roof, clutter-free cockpit, low center of gravity, climbs like goat.
  • 7 0
 Did you photoshop a waterbottle on each bike to show whats really important?
  • 2 0
 Holy water bottles Batman! Just look at that Pole!
  • 2 0
 All huck to flat vids will be required to include a bottle
  • 6 2
 HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT HUCK TO FLAT
  • 1 2
 f*ck TO HLAT

EDIT: gdamn pinkbike censoring. The internet is for cursing
  • 1 0
 @gumbytex: huct to flak? Hack to flut?

Anyhoo, just record yourself saying it 100 times and play it backwards. You will hear the devil speak!
  • 7 0
 Excellent! Cannot wait. My potential new bike is in here..... somewhere!
  • 7 0
 Let the battle (why is my bike not on the list b*tching) begin.
  • 3 0
 I was hoping that the 2020 Norco Sight was on the list. Saw one yesterday. Not quite sure what to make of it.
  • 1 0
 @rrolly: that is actually a bummer. It's a pretty new bike with huge changes.
  • 6 0
 Well cancel my morning meetings. I’ve got some researching to do.
  • 2 0
 A few months/weeks ago, this test was mentioned in an article. The author said that something about one bike was really noteworthy, but we would only get to know it once the test was revealed. Anyone remember this, and which article it was on ?
  • 2 1
 Taj’s illustrations? www.pinkbike.com/news/pink-bike-took-me-to-whistler-sunday-comics-with-taj-mihelich.html
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: A yes of course, it was the bike that broke! Thank you so much dude
  • 2 0
 Norco Optic www.pinkbike.com/news/video-norcos-2020-optic-is-a-short-travel-big-fun-trail-bike.html
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to the test. The 29" takeover is in full effect, interesting. One question I have, looks like the tires were kept the same between all the bikes with the exception of the enduro bikes. What was the reasoning behind Assegai f/r on the 29 enduros a s dhf f/r on the 27.5 enduros? Rider preference?
  • 1 0
 Tire availability with DD. This was as close as we could get to parity in our time frame.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: DD on enduros in Whistler... you disappoint me... if 40yr old Steve Jones was there...
  • 1 0
 Just ordered an Optic. Decided against the Occam which was second on my list. I hope the Optic wins this battle here!

Otherwise: Byers remorse even before the first ride. The trail to the classifieds is the only way we gonna ride then.
  • 1 0
 Dude
  • 1 0
 I was really hoping for more 27.5 bikes this year. And I hope the Ibis or Yeti (the only two bikes I would buy here) win the picks just so there is more 27.5 consideration in subsequent field tests. I'm further surprised at the dominant wheel size given the smaller stature of the testers. I always think 29'ers look comical under little riders. And any 29'er on tech trails is like floating a river on a Walmart stability kayak, which has no interest to me.

Downvote away. Not a hater; just seeking some balance for my needs.
  • 3 0
 Now let's have a hardtail version of this test!! Stoked for this one as well though.
  • 3 0
 We’ll have something for you in the new year. Smile
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: while you're at it, a hardtail section in the buysell please. there's a section for fatbikes and ebikes, but i still have to sift through every advert looking for a decent hardtail!
  • 4 0
 Nice to see a GG bike test for a change. Kudos PB!
  • 3 0
 The amount of wires coming out of that Trek is impressive
  • 3 0
 Arrrggghhh, no Slayer 27, when's the freeride category announced ?
  • 1 0
 So did Levy finally officially make downcountry a thing? I mean I'm ok with it, but I feel like the public deserves to know.
  • 1 1
 Disappointed not to see any ebikes tested. I thought I would never be able to ride a bike again after I got psoriasis but ebikes have allowed me to do what I love again. To only test non-power assist bikes is discriminatory.
  • 5 3
 How is the Trail Pistol in the Down Country section....
  • 1 0
 Had the same thought...
  • 5 1
 Like I said in the video: there’s a ton of grey area and we tried to put bikes against other relevant bikes. If it makes you feel better, you can imagine the category is called “short-travel trail” or something. Smile
  • 5 0
 Great move to rile up all the GG fanboys.
  • 10 8
 wow, just wow. Only 3 out of 14 bikes are 27.5". Not cool.
  • 3 0
 Hahahahahahaha [\laughsin29]
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike are clearly getting handouts from the manufacturers of 29" wheels.
  • 3 0
 Okay boomer.
  • 3 1
 Epistein didn’t kill himself
  • 1 0
 This is dumb, doesn't sound like fun at all.... *scowls sadly at computer while working 9-5*
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to this.

As a Mondraker fan, I do wish the Super Foxy was available/ included for your testing.
  • 2 0
 What do they mean by Downcountry
  • 1 0
 So, is this Pinkfest ??
Will it be an annual event like a legit bible of bike tests ?
  • 1 0
 Yep, it’s too fun not to do it annually.
  • 1 0
 No need team, that Optic is already on my shopping list - it looks fricken fun and right on the money for what I need
  • 2 0
 WHY DONT YOU JUST RELEASE ALL THE VIDEOS AT ONCE LIKE NETFLIX???
  • 1 0
 LOUD NOISES
  • 2 1
 Jason is only allowed to test the Top Fuel #contract
  • 1 0
 The Mojo, Slayer and SB165 are not aesthetically pleasing
  • 1 0
 So the new unreleased Evil Bikes didn’t make the list?
  • 1 0
 Go rill aaaaaaaa! can't wait to read / watch that review!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 2 1
 I want to know more and this dumb mini. Please do a full review.
  • 1 0
 front end looks sick huh
  • 1 1
 But wait! How am I going to know how these compare to my 1998 26" bike!!?? Frown
  • 1 0
 Don't apologize for saying downcountry. Just own it and move on.
  • 1 0
 Will Taj put out an animated version of a bike review?
  • 1 0
 Yes stoked to see Luca in mix.
  • 1 0
 Vories could bar spin Mike's mini
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



