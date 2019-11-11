Video: Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test

WELCOME TO THE 2020 PINKBIKE FIELD TEST Brand new bikes. Real riders. Proper terrain.

Words by Brian Park, photography by Trevor Lyden & Brian Park

We gave this field 4/5 tractors. Rich in organic matter, and forming relatively round aggregates, this field had excellent porosity.

DOWNCOUNTRY (sorry)

Mondraker F-Podium DC

• 100 (R) / 120mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 66.8° head-tube angle

Pivot Mach 4 SL

• 100mm (R) / 120mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 67.5° head-tube angle



Trek Top Fuel

• 115 (R) / 120 (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 67.5° head-tube angle

Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy

• 120mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 65.7° head-tube angle



Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol

• 120mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 65.9° head-tube angle



TRAIL

Norco Optic

• 125mm (R) / 140mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 65° head-tube angle

Orbea Occam

• 140mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 66° head-tube angle



Intense Primer S

• 140 (R) / 150mm (F) travel

• 27.5 R, 29 F wheels

• 65.1° head-tube angle

Pole Stamina 140

• 140mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 64° head-tube angle



ENDURO

Ibis Mojo HD5

• 153 (R) / 170mm (F) travel

• 27.5" wheels

• 64.2° head-tube angle

GT Force 29

• 150mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 64.5° head-tube angle



Specialized Enduro

• 170mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 63.9° head-tube angle

Rocky Mountain Slayer

• 170mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 63.8° head-tube angle



Yeti SB165

• 165mm (R) / 180mm (F) travel

• 27.5" wheels

• 63.5° head-tube angle



There's a reason we chose Whistler & Pemberton to test these bikes, and the trails were in incredible shape.

Extensive upduro testing too.

Yes, our huck-to-flat test is back.

THE RIDERS

Mike Kazimer

Discipline: Trail & Enduro

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 160 lb

Notes: Managing Tech Editor, slug porn enthusiast.

Trail & Enduro5'11"160 lbManaging Tech Editor, slug porn enthusiast. Sarah Moore

Discipline: Downcountry

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 150 lb

Notes: Content manager, world's worst trivial pursuit player.

Downcountry5'7"150 lbContent manager, world's worst trivial pursuit player. Mike Levy

Discipline: Trail

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 155 lb

Notes: Technical Editor and Tim Hortons corporate shill.

Trail5'10"155 lbTechnical Editor and Tim Hortons corporate shill.

James Huang

Discipline: Downcountry

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 155 lb

Notes: CyclingTips Global Technical Editor, resident drop-bar enthusiast.

Downcountry5'8"155 lbCyclingTips Global Technical Editor, resident drop-bar enthusiast. Luca Cometti

Discipline: Enduro

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 170 lb

Notes: Guest tester & former lifestyle athlete.

Enduro5'11"170 lbGuest tester & former lifestyle athlete. Jason Lucas

Discipline: Enduro

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 200 lb

Notes: Video supervisor & guest tester, only rides park.

Enduro6'1"200 lbVideo supervisor & guest tester, only rides park.

Taj Mihelich came to hang out and do some illustrations.

Always rad to see Taj on a bike.

Jason taking advantage of the moody conditions.

Levy's Mini is even dumber this year. Like, a lot dumber.

Sarah even smiles when she's stuck in traffic. Corner office.

It only seemed to rain on days we planned to shoot.

Whip it good.

We brought out a Phantom camera for the slowest of mo during our huck to flat test. We also did a little thing called "The Impossible Climb."

It ain't much, but it's an honest day's work.

The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from

Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.

Every year for as long as most of us can remember, the Pinkbike family has made the pilgrimage to Las Vegas (or its sadder little cousin Reno—sorry Zink) for the annual bike industry trade show and bro-fest called Interbike. This year the event was cancelled, so our crew got together near Whistler, BC, and did something better with our time: rode the hell out of a bunch of brand new, high end mountain bikes.For science.We had to make some hard choices on which bikes to include in this test. In order to give ourselves enough time for a proper verdict on each bike we had to draw the line somewhere, so we only brought bikes that are brand new for next year.We broke the bikes up into 3 loose categories, because arguing about arbitrary comparisons is one of our favourite things to do. In addition to the stand-alone videos about each bike, we compared and contrasted the bikes in our Editors' Choice round-tables. We also checked out several less expensive value bikes in a separate feature, so if these bikes are too rich for your blood, just stay tuned!We'll be kicking things off tomorrow with the Norco Optic, and we'll be releasing the rest of the Field Tests in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!