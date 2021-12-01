Video: Welcome to the 2021 Fall Field Test - Trail and Downcountry Bikes

Who Tested the Bikes?

There were five editors at this Field Test, with Mike Kazimer and Alicia Leggett doing trail bike duties, and Matt Beer riding a bit of everything before tackling the Impossible Climb. Henry Quinney and I traded downcountry bikes, and Henry was also in charge of the Efficiency Test and getting lost in the woods at 3 am.Shoutouts also to the outdoor hot water spigot, the mobile car wizard who fixed Alicia's Astro van, Meeshka the dog, fungi, friendly strangers, cereal, and shoe driers. Stay tuned for an upcoming two-part podcast that'll explain everything.