Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test

Who Tested the Bikes?

This time around it was me, Matt Beer, and the always-smiling Sarah Moore who signed up to ride these bikes. The three of us, along with our video and photo crew, flew from the Pacific Northwest to Quebec City to ride bikes and eat far too much cheese, if there is such a thing. Luckily for us, Sarah can speak French better than Matt and I can speak English, so she was in charge of feeding us, directing us, and generally making sure we didn't say or do anything too embarrassing.And speaking of doing things, Tom Richards, Max Barron, and Stefan Licko ran the cameras and yelled, "One more time!" about a thousand times; we wouldn't have any of these videos or photos without their hard work.