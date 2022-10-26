Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test

Oct 26, 2022
by Mike Levy  

WELCOME TO THE 2022 PINKBIKE
DOWNCOUNTRY FIELD TEST
6 New Short-Travel Bikes


Words by Mike Levy, photography by Tom Richards

The last Field Test series saw the crew riding enduro bikes in Bellingham, Washington, but things are a lot more en français this time around, and there's a lot less suspension to save our asses. That's because we packed up our gear and flew to Quebec City, Canada, with six of the most interesting (and available) short-travel bikes to see how they compare and perform away from our usual trails. There are a few different names for this category, some of them more silly and more made-up than others, but the gist is 125mm or less out back and a focus on covering ground quickly. Call the bikes whatever you want, but I think we'll just call them fun.


Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Matt Beer with the ol' poutine lean aboard Evil's Following.


6 Downcountry Bikes

There was a time when all full-suspension mountain bikes were short-travel mountain bikes, but then they started to get more and more specialized, people started to make up categories and, well, here we are. In this Field Test series, most of our test bikes are designed to pedal well, cover ground quickly, and not weigh a lot, but it's always more interesting when you include a few outliers. That's why we brought RSD's aluminum Wildcat V3 to Quebec City, which sells for $3,999 USD, and Evil's very black Following, both sitting on the sturdier side of the short-travel spectrum.

The other four bikes in this group include Ibis' Exie and Allied's BC40, both manufactured in the US and with prices that reflect that. BMC's gorgeous green Fourstroke LT One is also here and it was almost a shame to get it muddy, and Lapierre sent us their new XRM, a cross-county racer with an all-day, marathon kind of mindset.

Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Allied BC40 X01 Eagle AXS
• Travel: 120mm rear, 120mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66.5° head-tube angle
• 76° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 445mm (med)
• Weight: 24.9 lb / 11.2 kg
• MSRP: $10,755 USD
• More info: www.alliedcycleworks.com

Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
BMC Fourstroke LT One
• Travel: 120mm rear, 120mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66.5° head-tube angle
• 74.8° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 440mm (med)
• Weight: 25.2 lb / 11.4 kg
• MSRP: $8,999 USD
• More info: www.bmc-switzerland.com


Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Ibis Exie X01
• Travel: 100mm rear, 120mm front
• 29" wheels
• 67.2° head-tube angle
• 73.8° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 439mm (med)
• Weight: 24.6 lb / 11.1 kg
• $10,048 USD
• More info: www.ibiscycles.com

Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
RSD Wildcat V3 29" Deore
• Travel: 125mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65° head-tube angle
• 76° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 462mm (med)
• Weight: 34.2 lb / 15.5 kg
• $3,999 USD
• More info: www.rsdbikes.com


Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Evil Following X01 I9 Hydra
• Travel: 120mm rear, 130mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66.9 / 66.4° head-tube angle
• 76 / 75.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 460mm (med)
• Weight: 28.7 lb / 13 kg
• $9,050 USD
• More info: www.evil-bikes.com

Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Lapierre XRM 8.9
• Travel: 110mm rear, 120mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66° head-tube angle
• 74.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 440mm (med)
• Weight: 26.5 lb / 12 kg
• 5,199 EUR
• More info: www.lapierrebikes.com




How Do We Choose the Bikes?

The first step in figuring out which bikes we want to have at a Field Test is making sure that we won't have the one you want to read about, which has turned out to be surprisingly easy to do for every single Field Test ever held. Jokes aside, the factors that go into choosing bikes are pretty straightforward. First, they need to be new-ish or at least interesting, and second, they need to be somewhat available to purchase by someone somewhere in the world. As you can imagine, that'd been a difficult box to check over the last couple of years but availability is improving.


Allied's 120mm-travel BC40 uses flex-pivots, much like the Lapierre XRM, but they couldn't be more different on the trail.


Another consideration: We always want bikes that do things differently from one another, even if they have similar intentions. Sure, there's an argument to be made for having the exact same type of bikes going up against each other, but do you know what that'd be? Boring.

Instead, we wanted a couple of bikes that are all about efficiency and speed, a couple that would be just fine with your sketchy jumps and - here's a crazy idea - how about one or two that don't cost over $10,000 USD? Yes, some of these bikes cost a lot of money, but that's why we also do our Value Bike Field Tests every single year; if you want outright bang for your buck, that's the Field Test for you. And that's also why we've got RSD's $3,999 USD Wildcat in this round, so we can talk about what spending twice as much money does - and doesn't - do for you on the trail.


Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Sarah Moore and the RSD Wildcat don't care that Quebecois rocks are a lot slipperier than British Columbian rocks.


How'd We Test the Bikes?

There's really only one way to review a bike properly: Ride the hell out of it. But when it comes to Field Tests, we need to ride the hell out of all of them back-to-back-to-back so we can talk about how the bikes compare to each other. After all, that's what these Field Tests are all about, comparisons and talking about the strengths and weaknesses of each, and what kind of rider and terrain each bike best suits.

That means that if you were to run into us on the trail, you might find us swapping pedals, working shock pumps, and doing other things while we rotate bikes between us during countless rides in Quebec City. And while that means that we can't comment much on long-term durability, it does provide us with plenty of impressions and disagreements to argue about on camera. We did get out for some big laps, but most of our time requires more compact and concise test loops that allow for those back-to-back impressions that are so important.


Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Sarah and Ibis' Exie on the way up.
Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Matt and the Lapierre XRM on the way down at Vallée Bras du Nord.


Equally important is the terrain we rode the bikes on; as much as I enjoy skidding down some sketchy line on a short-travel bike, we need to ride them how they're intended to be ridden. In the case of our six short-travel bikes, that meant plenty of rolling trails full of roots and rocks, but nothing more than any of these bikes should be able to brush off easily.


VBN Secteur Shannahan mountain biking trails


Most of our test laps were in the forests around the legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne ski hill, which is where you'll find everything from smooth berms to as many of those roots and rocks as you want and then a whole bunch more. We also headed down the road to Massif de Charlevoix to ride the lifts, the Empire 47 trail center for some Impossible Climb action, and both Sentiers du Moulin and Vallee Bras du Nord for some of the best Quebecois singletrack around.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Field Test without a Huck to Flat and Impossible Climb and, given that these are short-travel bikes, there was zero chance of me talking my way out of yet another Efficiency Test.


Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Sentiers du Moulin had plenty of trails that were a blast on our short-travel bikes.


Who Tested the Bikes?

This time around it was me, Matt Beer, and the always-smiling Sarah Moore who signed up to ride these bikes. The three of us, along with our video and photo crew, flew from the Pacific Northwest to Quebec City to ride bikes and eat far too much cheese, if there is such a thing. Luckily for us, Sarah can speak French better than Matt and I can speak English, so she was in charge of feeding us, directing us, and generally making sure we didn't say or do anything too embarrassing.

And speaking of doing things, Tom Richards, Max Barron, and Stefan Licko ran the cameras and yelled, "One more time!" about a thousand times; we wouldn't have any of these videos or photos without their hard work.

Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Matt Beer
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 77 kg
Notes: Tech editor, allergic to everything
Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Mike Levy
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 150 lb / 68 kg
Notes: Tech editor, impatiently waiting for aliens to arrive
Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Sarah Moore
Height: 5'7" / 170cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Notes: Content manager, too fast to be so nice


Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
When in doubt, head straight down the middle.
Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Dropping in 3, 2...

Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Only looking, no touching.
Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
"Again!"





The 2022 Downcountry Field Test is presented by Québec City Mountain Bike, Sweet Protection and Specialized Ground Control Tires



Regions in Article
Quebec City Area

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Field Test Pinkbike Originals Downcountry Bikes Allied Cycle Works Bmc Evil Bikes Ibis Lapierre Bikes Rsd Bikes


84 Comments

  • 26 0
 They were able to test an Evil??!!
  • 2 0
 This is going to be the entire comments section today.
  • 1 0
 yeah I'm confused by that as well
  • 16 2
 And the winner is…
The Transition Spur!
  • 2 0
 Agreed. The spur is the bike that all these others should be compared to
  • 1 0
 Spur, Epic Evo, Blur, Lux Trail, etc, have already been reviewed. I bet they will mention a few of these in their reviews of the new bikes. The Spur is a sweet bike, but it really depends on your intended use. Spur is not exactly a race bike.
  • 13 3
 Call the bikes whatever you want. You call them fun. We call (most of) them overpriced.
  • 7 0
 Can't wait for the Bring Jobs Back To USA cheerleaders bitching about $$$$ given that the most expensive bike is Made ...in the USA.

Put your wallet where your mouth is!
  • 1 0
 Murican Ceptionalism
  • 1 0
 Cheerleaders just barf out a programmed narrative, they don’t actually do anything besides make noise. Fuuh, they probably can’t even identify products made in the US.
  • 1 0
 There are other options out there that are not hand laid in small batches like Allied and the Ibis. GG Trail Pistol is made here and fits into this "category."
  • 7 0
 Glad to hear some French and to see Sarah as one of the main hosts. Great job, Sarah, BTW!
  • 7 1
 so what are we considering Down Country now-a-days? The RSD and Evil should be considered trail bikes. Anything over 120mm in the front is a trail bike
  • 5 3
 I don't post much, but when I do, I'm sure to make it snarky and unproductive.

I appreciate the efforts trying to make "downcountry" a thing; but it's akin to the nerds forcing last years inside joke of "Randy", or the exhausted "...looks like a session", or even worse all the American users here saying that theyre "gutted" about something, acting as though that has ever part of their natural daily vocabulary outside of PB. A dude from NJ saying "yea, I'm so gutted that the Jets lost"... NO ONE SAYS GUTTED!

Phew, glad I got that off my chest and I didn't even watch the video above. I do it for the engagement clicks, yo! You're welcome PB. :wink:
  • 2 0
 I'm just so gutted that people don't say "looks like a session" more often.
  • 2 0
 I'm gutted you feel that way, but I didn't even use downcountry once in the article aside from the headers where PB made me haha
  • 1 0
 first time seeing a Lapierre but that XRM 8.9 frame looks like a copy/paste of the Orbea Oiz

www.orbea.com/us-en/bicycles/mountain/oiz?gclid=Cj0KCQjwteOaBhDuARIsADBqRegwy4o4qRwtIRKR2B1tQF7QyPADEwP-EeskWH3moww-vT-S9_tvWZcaAkC6EALw_wcB
  • 4 0
 "a cross-county racer with an all-day, marathon kind of mindset."
This bike pedals so good it's crossing county lines.
  • 4 0
 remember when there was only one bike over $10k in the field test? ...those were some good days.
  • 5 0
 How do we disable autoplay on the PB video player?
  • 1 1
 Whoops, it had the wrong code in there. I've replaced it—it'll still autoplay, but on mute now.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: I tried changing the auto-play setting in my profile but it didn't work. Real annoying!
  • 4 0
 SARAH IS ALIVE!!! Hi Sarah how ya been looking forward to the reviews great test btw.
  • 1 0
 Request - These bikes are not the common/readily available brands in North America. Please compare to last year's crop - particularly the Trek, Santa Cruz and Rocky Mountain. Note I have said noting about affordability - no bike is affordable these days. Looking forward to the tests!
  • 1 0
 We also just wrapped up a trail bike Field Test where we had the latest Trek and Santa Cruz, so expect that in the not too distant future.
  • 3 1
 I think this is a cool category of bikes. Interesting that proportional XXL offerings in this category effectively do not exist. Not even poorly done, just not at all.
  • 3 0
 Is that a crack in the Lapierre at 2:49 near the rear dropout and cable port?
  • 1 0
 @shoreboy1866 ...Nah that's just a new type of pivot-less flex stay type design--horst link be damned!
  • 2 0
 Sick. That RSD is pretty porky compared to the others but the geo looks fun. Might be able to shave off two or three pounds with a bling build.
  • 1 0
 It's pretty ironic that probably one of the best bikes in this category, the Pivot Trail 429, was never fully reviewed and was not included in this test. You guys did a first ride and then never a full review.
  • 1 0
 It took a whopping 75 comments until I saw the first "Why isn't xxx bike tested?!" That's gotta be a new record.
  • 3 0
 Edited. I hope they compare this group of bikes to last year's
  • 2 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/field-test-2022-rocky-mountain-element.html
  • 1 0
 they already did it
  • 1 0
 they reviewed it last year
  • 1 0
 They tested it last dc field test
  • 1 0
 @jalopyj: As soon as I submitted my brain went "hey dummy, pretty sure they looked at this last year when it was a new frame"
  • 5 3
 Everything but looks aside, none of these bikes hold a candle to the evil. They sure know how to make a sexy looking bike.
  • 4 1
 You think that Evil is better looking than the BMC?!
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: Not saying the bmc looks bad, but yes the evil looks a lot more aggressive and fun than the bmc. again I´m saying all this not knowing anything about how they ride
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: yes
  • 4 1
 @mikelevy: The BMC is clearly the most polished looking bike. That Evil linkage has more bolts than my couch cushion has loose change.
  • 1 0
 @Whataboutism: No.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: I have eyes, yes.
  • 1 0
 Why didn't you test bike x?
Jokes aside, I want to buy a dc bike and the bmc is the only one in this test which I'm remotely interested in...
  • 6 6
 Ibis Exie is their XC bike, the Ripley is downcountry. The geo of the Exie is way more steep than the rest. Put down the crack, pickup a Ripley with a 140mm fork and start over.
  • 3 2
 eh, Ripley is a trail bike
  • 3 1
 agree
  • 1 0
 Most interresting bikes in the class are for me the Arc8 Evolve FS and the Transition Spur. I would wish me a Field Test with these Bikes.
  • 2 0
 You should put a -2 angleset into one of those bikes and give your impressions.
  • 2 0
 I feel like Levy has been waiting for this field test all of his adult life, and possibly even before that.
  • 1 0
 Sitting on the edge of his seat since the last dc test.
  • 3 1
 can you just post the huck to flat video, everything else is irrelevant.
  • 3 1
 No Alicia. Anyone know how she is doing?
  • 3 0
 Updates are posted on her GoFundMe periodically: www.gofundme.com/f/alicia-and-her-family-with-medical-costs
  • 2 0
 And my new bike for 2022 is someone else's "new" bike from 2019.
  • 1 0
 Wait, no Spur, Element, HeiHei, or Revolver? 4/6 bikes cost >9000CAD!? What is happening.
  • 1 0
 All of those bikes that you mentioned were previously reviewed - we keep the focus of Field Tests on bikes that we haven't tested before.
  • 2 0
 All bikes we've reviewed in the relatively recent past Wink
  • 3 0
 Bonjer Mike!
  • 1 0
 Apparently you're not allowed to wear kneepads when you ride bikes with 130mm travel, even when riding on sketchy wet rocks.
  • 1 0
 I very much dislike wearing any and all knee pads whenever there's any pedaling involved. And those rocks weren't as sketchy as what I see most days at home, but I just make them look really sketchy tbh haha. You're 100% allowed to wear them whenever you want, though.
  • 1 0
 the ol 4k vs 10k bike test. well that immediately jeopardizes part to part comparisons so... lets talk frame geo baby!!
  • 2 0
 EVIL?! IN A FIELD TEST?!
  • 2 2
 Would have been cool if they had more XC race oriented bikes to compare to the Allied
  • 5 0
 The Ibis, Lapierre, and BMC are pretty racey, no?
  • 1 0
 XC race oriented is not down country though...the Allied counts as DC with the 120/120 travel. XC race is 100-110
  • 1 0
 no way the evil and the ibis are in the same category
  • 3 1
 no reeb sst?
  • 9 0
 We were supposed to have the SST included in this test but had some delays. I've got one now and have been riding it - review really soon.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: thanks for SST.
Deaf rider here, much in need for SST to understand it all!
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: Would be interesting to see how it compares to all these bikes. Excited for the reviews coming out!
  • 1 0
 The rent is to damn high.
  • 1 0
 Hyped! Great selection of bikes this time round
  • 1 0
 Aaaand the old model Fourstroke. Nice.
  • 1 0
 You keep working on that time-machine.
  • 1 0
 Does this category really exist if it’s not on PB’s BuySell page? Wink
  • 1 0
 How did we choose our bikes? Are they unaffordable.
  • 1 0
 BMC not rocking a dropper?! love it
  • 1 0
 It's their integrated RAD dropper with 80mm of travel.
  • 4 5
 Please include indepth coverage of all the chainstays. Chainstay length is more important than suspension. Thank you.
  • 1 0
 Especially proportions on the larger sizes
  • 1 0
 @ElDebarge you have a slight fetish for chainstays, eh! Whatever floats your boat!
  • 3 3
 The Epic Evo is still the benchmark for this silly sub-genre.





