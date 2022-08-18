Video: Welcome to the 2022 Enduro Bike Field Test

Aug 18, 2022
by Mike Levy  


WELCOME TO THE 2022 PINKBIKE
ENDURO BIKE FIELD TEST
7 New Enduro Bikes


Words by Mike Levy, photography by Dave Trumpore

We've done a lot of Field Tests by this point, and while all of them are interesting in their own way, from value performance to short-travel trail bikes, it's the enduro edition that usually garners the most interest. That makes all the sense in the world when you consider how capable and well-rounded these long-travel bikes have become, but also because it's often where we see some exciting out-of-the-box thinking. Sure, they need to descend well, of course, but as our test fleet proves, there are a whole bunch of different ways to get that job done.

This time around we've got seven of the latest and most interesting examples, from ultra-rare steel that's welded in the US to all the carbon fiber to an aluminum bike that punches well above its price tag.


Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
Matt Beer sailing past the landing on Transition's new Patrol Carbon.


7 Enduro Bikes

While the short-travel and value-minded Field Tests we do are great and all, can we agree that it's the enduro bike episodes that are the most interesting? Modern enduro bikes are wildly capable machines that seem too long, too slack, and too soft to ever impress us on a climb but, as these seven examples showed us, that's far from the case. Instead, most offer impressively well-rounded performance that won't drain your soul over a 4,000ft climb but also all the downhill performance you could ever ask for on the way back down.

But each of these seven bikes does that a little differently, from the terrain-leveling Contra to the do-it-all La Sal Peak.

Enduro bike Field Test
Contra MC
• Travel: 164mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 63.5° head-tube angle
• 78° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (large)
• Weight: 37.2 lb / 16.8 kg
• $4,500 USD (frame, EXT shock)

Enduro bike Field Test
Deviate Claymore
• Travel: 165mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.3° head-tube angle
• 78° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 490mm (large)
• Weight: 34.7 lb / 15.7 kg
• $3,822 USD (Frame, Fox shock)


Enduro bike Field Test
Intense Tracer
• Travel: 170mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" front, 27.5" rear
• 64° head-tube angle
• 77.4° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (large)
• Weight: 35.7 lb / 16.2 kg
• $7,199 USD

Enduro bike Field Test
Commencal Meta SX
• Travel: 160mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" front, 27.5" rear
• 63.6° head-tube angle
• 78.1° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 481mm (large)
• Weight: 35.9 lb / 16.2 kg
• $5,800 USD


Enduro bike Field Test
Transition Patrol Carbon
• Travel: 160mm rear, 160mm front
• 29" front, 27.5" rear
• 63° head-tube angle
• 77.6° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (large)
• Weight: 33.6 lb / 15.2 kg
• $6,599 USD

Enduro bike Field Test
Fezzari La Sal Peak
• Travel: 170mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64° head-tube angle
• 77.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 485mm (large)
• Weight: 34.9 lb / 15.8 kg
• $8,500 USD


Enduro bike Field Test
Santa Cruz Megatower
• Travel: 165mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 63.5° head-tube angle
• 77.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 472mm (large)
• Weight: 34 lb / 15.4 kg
• $11,199 USD



How Do We Choose the Bikes?

Unlike some of our other Field Tests where the categories can be a bit hazy, it's pretty straightforward when it comes to the criteria for this round: they just need to be enduro bikes. But beyond that, we always want to be testing the newest and most interesting machines, and I think that Kazimer has done a good job on that front.

The new Megatower, Meta SX, Fezzari, and Patrol Carbon are safe bets if you're looking for a new bike that's sure to check all the enduro boxes, but what if you want something a bit more exotic and a lot less common?


Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
The Contra MC is manufactured in Santa Cruz, California.
Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
Say what you want about idlers, this thing is gorgeous.

Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
The high-pivot Deviate Claymore uses a nearly hidden linkage to compress a Fox shock.
Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
Intense's new Tracer gets a bottom-loading snack box.


Intense's very red Tracer might be just the ticket, while Contra's wild-looking MC, a steel virtual high-pivot bike with all the chain and the best rootbeer paint job ever, is sure to turn some heads. And if you want your high-pivot idler bike in carbon fiber, we've also got the new Deviate Claymore to compare to the US-made Contra; which one would you choose?

Yes, these bikes are really expensive, but that's why we also do our Value Bike Field Tests that see us focus on bang for your buck.


Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
Alicia dropping in on the Commencal Meta SX, the only aluminum bike in this Field Test.


How'd We Test the Bikes?

I bet you already know how these Field Tests go by now: laps, laps, and more back-to-back laps on our test bikes. Matt Beer, Alicia Leggett, and Mike Kazimer did exactly that for two weeks in Bellingham, interrupted only by burritos and swapping bikes to go do some more laps. Unlike our standard long-form written reviews, Field Tests are all about comparing the bikes to each other on the same terrain and trails, on the same day, and in the same conditions.

Staying on the 'same' theme, all of the bikes have been fitted with matching Continental Kryptotal tires front and back so that none are at an advantage just because it comes with stickier rubber. This way, we're thinking about handling and suspension performance rather than worrying about how a tire we don't have confidence in will handle that nasty section of wet off-camber roots.


Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
The new Claymore (and Kazimer) in the wild.

Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
If you expected the Contra to climb poorly, you're wrong.
Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
Meta SX or moto? Alicia popping out of another wet corner.


And speaking of roots, big bikes deserve big terrain and that's exactly what they saw while being tested in Bellingham, Washington. While there was definitely some climbing to do, our focus was to point these bikes down terrain worthy of their suspension and geometry, so they saw plenty of steep lines, rough trails, and questionable decisions.

Enduro bikes are (mostly) designed for enduro racing, and even if the large majority of them never see a start line we still wanted to know which of our seven test rigs was the quickest when the clock was running. I'll always put more weight on subjective feedback if I'm honest, but a bike that feels fast isn't always fast, which is why we end up timing a whole bunch of our riding as well.


Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
The slippery conditions didn't seem to bother Matt or the Patrol Carbon.


Impossible Climb, (No) Efficiency Test, & Huck to Flat

Let's be honest: we're all here to watch the Huck to Flat video. Sadly, you'll have to wait until we get through all the reviews to see Matt Beer bottom-out all these bikes in mega-slow-mo on a pancake-flat landing. In the meantime, we skipped the Efficiency Test this time around due to time constraints, and while I assume a lot of people will be sad to not have a riveting ten-minute video about pedaling efficiency to watch, you'll still get to see how these enduro machines fared on a wet and tricky Impossible Climb.

There are also the roundtable videos, of course, that see Kazimer, Matt, and Alicia answer some tough questions about which bikes they liked the most and which ones they liked the least.


Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
Jurassic Park or the PNW?


Who Tested the Bikes?

Mike Kazimer, Alicia Leggett, and Matt Beer spent two weeks testing our seven enduro bikes in ideal PNW conditions: rain, mud, and plenty of wet rocks and roots to keep everyone on their toes. As always, testing was spread between all three of them so that we have different perspectives on how the bikes performed.

And while there's definitely some agreement about many things, the team also has differing takes on what they're looking for from an enduro bike and why (or why not) some make more sense than others for how they ride.

Matt Beer
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 77 kg
Notes: Tech editor, allergic to everything

Mike Kazimer
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Notes: Managing tech editor, noted alien skeptic
Alicia Leggett
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 148 lb / 67 kg
Notes: News editor moonlighting as a tech editor

Continental Kryptotal tires front and back on all the bikes.
Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
Kryptotal tracks.

Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
If you live in the PNW, you probably own some pretty good wet weather gear.
Enduro bike Field Test photo by Dave Trumpore
They're just waiting to grab your front tire.


While this may come as a surprise to you, the truth is that I don't know how to use a video camera or iMovie. Thankfully, Satchel Cronk, Max Baron, Lear Miller, and Dave Trumpore not only know how to do that stuff, they know how to do it really well because we wouldn't have any of these videos or photos without them working roughly ten-times as hard as the people in front of the camera.

A Field Test series takes two to three weeks to film, but that's only half the battle - the videos still need to be edited, including removing all the gaffs and wrong things that I said, which takes weeks of work in a small dungeon lit by a single lightbulb at PB HQ.

Which bikes are you most interested in?



The 2022 Enduro Bike Field Test was made possible thanks to Rapha and POC, and thanks to Continental for supplying control tires for all the bikes.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Enduro Bikes


53 Comments

  • 16 1
 Huge range in prices. Hoping one of the less expensive bikes edges out the Megatower for the win.
  • 11 1
 the santa cruz is twice as much as the commencal, but guaranteed its not twice as good to ride it
  • 1 3
 IMO(before someone gets hurt feels) except you can bet the Santa cruz has actually had its "front centre(center) " looked at, Commencal have a weird issue with just slapping all the other numbers in and then the FC and WB get huge.
  • 1 0
 Probably not even half
  • 9 0
 I need to know whether mullet bikes or 29ers are better... definitively. No "mixed" messages please.
  • 15 0
 "Motherf****er say 'it depends' one more time!"
  • 1 0
 @Lanebobane: I dare you..... i double dare you!
  • 7 0
 That Contra MC needs to be ridden with a top hat and stem punk goggles.
  • 2 0
 Does it also shudder with each pedal stroke?
  • 2 0
 Fezzari and Contra are my top interests. I've already seen lots of reviews of the new Hightower, but the Fezzari and Contra have me really looking forward to the discussion videos. Also Intense. Intense has always been there, but somehow not getting much attention in my circles. Intense comes in an out over the years, so I'm looking forward to that one too.
  • 4 0
 Very curious about that Tracer actually, which is the first time I've said that about an Intense product in a long while.
  • 1 0
 I own one, it's amazing. The S build shown here is extremely well equipped for the price. Mullet or bust for me. I came from a 29'er and in this category I will always seek a mullet. 29'er all day for CX but once it gets fast and rowdy there are too many benefits for a mixed wheel setup.
  • 1 0
 I had been looking at bottom-bracket pivoting frames for a single speed, but everything I read said that they all pedal terribly and that the design died out for good reason. I'll be very interested to see how the Tracer does. Bellingham looks like such a heavenly place to ride. Great job on the riding shots.
  • 5 0
 The lower link rotates around the Tracer's bottom bracket, but the virtual pivot that the axle rotates around isn't there.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: Gotcha, thanks!
  • 2 0
 I still wish there was a "control" group. One or two favorites from previous years tests. A Specialized Enduro and a Norco Range, maybe. Are the bikes in this test better? Or are they just newer?
  • 1 0
 A few bikes there that no one in their right mind would own if they lived anywhere muddy. Intense, Contra, Megatower….. absolute bar stewards to clean. The Intense will crack before it leaves the carpark anyway. Repeated experience tells me this.
  • 1 1
 intense, Couldnt design a bike so Copied the agreement of VVP they have with SC. hope it rides good as Intense have lacked the last few years. I want to know what the SX is like but commencal bikes are quite Linear with alot of anti squat and they look like a bus with their huge wheel bases.
  • 1 1
 Can't wait! I'm very interested in the La Sal and I've always thought Deviate's were awesome.

I will say that I know it's not the focus, but I do really care about how these bike climb. I live a mile or two from a trail system with some rough and nasty stuff even on certain cross country trails (Bootleg Canyon outside of Vegas), so when I upgrade from/add to my first gen Bronson, I'd consider an enduro bike like these, but I still like to ride up the singletrack rather than shuttle/grind up the road when I can.
  • 1 0
 yesterday everyone was bashing transition for being on the heavy side, but the patrol is lightest in the test. i know, specs make a difference in total weight-tires etc. but it's cheaper than the SC by 5K...
  • 1 0
 One of the main reasons I’ve had a Transition as my last 5 bikes, is because they are built and tested on the trails I ride. Curious to see if that Patrol reigns supreme with the home court advantage…
  • 3 0
 The contra mc looks so cool
  • 1 0
 This is exciting! I've been thinking my 160/~145 bikes could be a bit bigger and I'm looking forward to hearing about these.
  • 3 0
 Is it going to be available first for the beta subscribers Big Grin ?
  • 1 0
 Kaz, are you skeptical that aliens exist, skeptical about what aliens are saying (do they speak to you?), skeptical about the government denial that aliens are among us?
  • 2 0
 Yes.
  • 1 0
 It certainly doesn't need to be aliens from another planet, but something strange is happening and it's weird that everyone isn't looking for answers and talking about it. Be skeptical, but be curious as well.
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy, wait, where else would aliens come from? You don't believe in lizard people now, do you?
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Maybe they're not aliens and they come from here and we can't see them? Maybe they come from another dimension? Maybe it's us from another timeline? Aliens from another planet is probably the easiest one to believe, but who knows.
  • 1 0
 I'm glad to see my Bird Aeris 9 isn't in the test....because I don't want anyone else to be riding one...at least not where I live. (;
  • 1 0
 Can we not get an Enduro in for a solid baseline? Feel like the last trail test all the questions were about how the bikes compared to the SJ Evo.
  • 1 0
 We chat about it in the Roundtable discussion. It still holds its own even after being on the market for 3 years.
  • 1 0
 That contra needs to figure out how to accommodate a few more pullies in that drivetrain. Maybe there would be room for a third 3rd derailleur pulley?
  • 2 0
 price, weight, travel, looks - gotta be the Patrol that comes out on top
  • 1 0
 In an enduro bike test they didn't include the Specialized Enduro. That's not very enduro of you.
  • 1 0
 It has been tested before, or did I miss any updates on that frame?
  • 2 0
 I need to see the review of the Contra - looks amazing!
  • 1 0
 It better be @ 37.2lbs.
  • 1 0
 Pumped for this. Wish you guys had included the Forbidden Dreadnaught and the new Devinci Spartan.
  • 1 0
 Those are both interesting bikes, but we've already reviewed them:

www.pinkbike.com/u/seb-stott/blog/in-depth-review-forbidden-dreadnought.html
www.pinkbike.com/news/review-2022-devinci-spartan-hp.html
  • 2 0
 I'm sorry, but the Fezzari is so ugly
  • 1 0
 But, but why didn't you include the new Geometron with the new chain drive thing?!?
  • 1 0
 I wouldn’t really want to take my lunch out a snack box on the underside of the bike
  • 1 0
 Definitely something we talk about in the review, having to flip the bike upside down for access.
  • 1 0
 Really interested to know how the mullets perform. My guess is the Commencal will take the win though.....
  • 2 1
 Unless a Mullet bike can accept both wheel sizes forget about it.
  • 1 0
 This. While I like my mulleted bike I wouldn't want to run a mullet that couldn't become either wheel size. I suspect that when wheel sizes settle out, a same-size wheel choice will win out over mullets for most situations.
  • 1 0
 Transition is gonna be the top dawg...made for PNW
  • 1 1
 FEZZARI something something FONT KERNING something something GRAPHIC DESIGN barf

Am I doing it right?
  • 1 0
 Sad to see not a single full 27.5” bike
  • 1 0
 All I care about is the Contra MC
  • 1 0
 Andorra wins
  • 1 0
 At last a meta review





