Video: Welcome to the 2022 Fall Field Test

Dec 5, 2022
by Mike Levy  

WELCOME TO THE 2022 PINKBIKE
FALL FIELD TEST
5 New Do-Everything Bikes

Words by Mike Levy, photography by Satchel Cronk


This Field Test takes us back to a drier and much warmer time of the year when fall may have arrived but maybe just hadn't quite made it to Whistler yet. Late September saw Mike Kazimer, Matt Beer, myself, and our tireless video team head to the world's most famous bike park... to ride trail bikes. I realize that might sound strange, but we kept it to (mostly) appropriate terrain and also spent a ton of time on trails outside of the park, which are even better but you didn't hear that from me.

I'm not sure if this is the tenth Field Test or the hundredth, but I do know that it was an exceptionally good one. They're all fun and all hard work, sure, but it's rare to have the moving pieces line up so well: warm weather, a bunch of good bikes, some of the best trails in the world, and everything just thirty minutes from home up a twisty seaside highway with a Tim Hortons on the way. Life is good, isn't it?


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Levy holding on for dear life while riding the new Hightower in the Garbanzo Zone.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
A wild Kazimer in its preferred location, a decades-old skinny in a forest in BC.
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Berms, sunshine, and Kazimer. What more do you need in life?


5 Trail Bikes

Another factor in that goodness is that we were riding a bunch of the newest trail bikes, easily the most interesting category in my mind. Most of these get-togethers see us on bikes that prioritize one aspect of the ride far more than another, with the cross-country and enduro editions getting more focus on either climbing or descending for obvious reasons. At the Value Bike Field Test, they just need to keep us from yelling, "ALHONGAAAAA" too many times, while at the Downcountry Field Test, they just need to, er, downcountry well...?

Point is, these five 130 to 150mm-travel bikes have to be pretty damn good at each of those things without being allowed to suck at one to benefit another. And doubly so when you consider that some of them cost many duffle bags full of money. I love me an outlier, though, which is why we also brought along a much less expensive option; a bit of perspective never hurts.

As usual, we installed control tires on all of the bikes in order to remove one variable from the equation. This time, those tires were Maxxis' DHR II tires, all with a DoubleDown casing. That thicker rubber does add around a half-pound to the total weight of each bike compared to lighter duty options, but it was worth it for the peace of mind they provided in Whistler's rocky terrain. The total number of flat tires we suffered during the test period? Zero.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Santa Cruz Hightower C GX AXS Reserve
• Travel: 145mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.5° head-tube angle
• 76.4° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 472mm (lrg)
• Weight: 32.4 lb / 14.7 kg
• MSRP: $9,799 USD
• More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Yeti SB140 LR Turq
• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65° head-tube angle
• 77° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (lrg)
• Weight: 32.7 lb / 14.8 kg
• MSRP: $10,200 USD
• More info: www.yeticycles.com


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Trek Fuel EX 9.9 XX1 AXS
• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.5° head-tube angle
• 77.2° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 485mm (lrg)
• Weight: 31.9 lb / 14.5 kg
• $10,750 USD
• More info: www.trekbikes.com

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Scott Genius ST 900 Tuned
• Travel: 150mm rear, 160mm front
• 29" wheels
• 63.9° head-tube angle
• 77.2° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 485mm (lrg)
• Weight: 30.1 lb / 13.7 kg
• $11,000 USD
• More info: www.scott-sports.com


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Norco Fluid FS A1
• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65° head-tube angle
• 76.7° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (lrg)
• Weight: 33.8 lb / 15.3 kg
• $3,999 USD
• More info: www.norco.com


How Do We Choose the Bikes?

It all starts with this simple Pinkbike Poll that told us which bikes you wanted to see reviewed. Aside from using those results to make sure we didn't bring in any of the most requested bikes, this round's fleet needed to be interesting, new, available-ish, and not too expensive. Just joking about that last one, but before you yell at us in the comments that I'm not going to see anyway, consider that we do our Value Bike Field Tests, and also that brands really want to send us the fancy version of their new anything.


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Yeti's neat-looking Switch Infinity system is on display.
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Scott hides all of the new Genius' suspension bits inside the frame.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
The aluminum Norco uses a tried and true Horst Link layout to deliver 130mm of travel.
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
The new Fuel EX is the most adjustable ever, including coil-compatibility with the help of this flip-chip.


These five bikes are similar in many ways. The difference between the slackest and steepest head angles is just 1.1 degrees, and there's a 5mm spread in chainstay lengths, 18mm in wheelbase, and 7mm at the top tube. As for suspension, the Norco, Trek, Scott, and Yeti all use some variation of a four-bar layout, while the Santa Cruz is our lone dual-link bike. That means it was up to us to parse the differences between similar-ish bikes and a reminder that millimeters matter.


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Whistler might be known for its descents, but it also has some of the hardest climbs of anywhere I've ridden in the world. Kazimer eventually cleaned this one after I showed him the line and yelled encouragement from the side of the trail.


How'd We Test the Bikes?

Field Tests are about back-to-back-to yada, yada, yada, comparisons, also strengths and weaknesses, blah, blah, blah, not a shootout, and so on and so forth. But we mostly just rode the bikes a whole bunch on the trails that we wanted to ride them on, which was anywhere and everywhere you might take a bike like one of these. And since we're in our own neighborhood, we may have ended up in a few places where you're not supposed to take a bike like one of these. You know, for science or whatever.

Whistler's mountain biking trails


The bulk of our testing took place on a fifty-fifty mix of pedal and lift-accessed descents, and mostly on the kind of trails where you'd want to ride a modern trail bike: rough, rocky, and either steep or fast but sometimes both. A Field Test is not the place for us to talk about long-term reliability, of course, but spending all day in the bike park is a good way to rattle loose any problems or concerns that wouldn't have surfaced otherwise. I'm always grateful to have a place like Whistler so close, but end-of-season conditions are no joke; Anthony Messere could hide between some of the braking bumps, and the tinder-dry conditions make for fun riding but also summer speed with winter traction, if you catch my drift... Which I definitely didn't about half a dozen times during our two-week stay.


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Kazimer finding the smooth line through a tired berm.
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Kazimer finding the smooth line through the air.


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
It's important to look far enough ahead to know which of the two hundred oncoming trees you're about to hit.


Who Tested the Bikes?

If you think more editors put their hands up to volunteer for the Whistler Field Test than the Tucson edition, you'd be wrong. Kazimer rules with an iron fist and no one else gets to decide anything, but he let me come because I promised to do the efficiency test and not talk about aliens more than once an hour. Matt Beer joined us for testing and filming to make it a trio, but he was also there for his own round of downhill bike testing that I'm probably not supposed to mention yet.

We're blessed to be traveling the world to ride bikes - namaste, of course - but that also means we feel extra-namasted when we get to test bikes on our backyard trails. When we weren't trying to keep Matt in our sights on the mountain, Kazimer and I not having to share a bunk bed for the first time was another huge plus. Or bummer, depending on your perspective.

And without Satch Cronk, Maxon Barron, and Stefan Licko, AKA our photo and video team, on hand to document it all and ask for a 23rd take, none of this would be possible. Actually, without them, it'd just be Kazimer, Matt, and I having a ton of fun while doing whatever we wanted, riding really expensive bikes that we don't own in the bike park all day, playing Catan for hours at night, and relaxing in the hot tub while listening to Bob Seger's best two songs on endless repeat.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Mike Levy
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 150 lb / 68 kg
Notes: Tech editor, knows the aliens are here
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Mike Kazimer
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Notes: Managing tech editor, the reasonable one
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Matt Beer
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 77 kg
Notes: Tech editor, fast... and late

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Yet another caffeine-powered Field Test.
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
"Clap and then say the bike's name or say the bike's name and then clap?"

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Matt stepped up to the plate for yet another Impossible Climb.
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Elbows out, giant glasses on.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
The riding did not suck at all.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
"Wow, I did not expect to ride away from that."
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Matt with the speed, Satchel with the pan.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Ride a bunch, drink a bunch, repeat.
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
"Is this really October in Whistler?"

The 2022 Fall Field Test is presented G-Form


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Trail Bikes


30 Comments

  • 14 0
 I'm not saying the Norco is the best choice, but it's an easy one.
  • 4 0
 meanwhile the LBS is waiting for the review to be done so they can sell the one bike available
  • 11 0
 ...for some reason, I like the Norco best already...
  • 3 0
 Here's an interesting idea that I have no idea if it's feasible or not. Have a company send you every build kit of one model of bike and test them back to back to back. I think it would give a more honest comparison of how component levels affect ride quality.
  • 3 1
 Literally none of the bikes have RockShox forks; only the SC has a RockShox shock. When did Fox become so completely pervasive? Modern RockShox stuff rides so good. It's a shame people are unlikely to ever use it since it won't ship on their bike, there's way less in the used market, and it has way less clout (since everyone prefers what THEY ride, whether they're tried anything else or not).
  • 1 0
 Come to europe. Here, more people ride rockshox because fox is way more expensive
  • 1 0
 Probably because PB always points out the bushing play and nobody wants to be associated with that negative.
  • 1 0
 Literally none of the bikes have Cane Creek forks. When did Fox become so completely pervasive? Modern Cane Creek stuff rides so good. It's a shame people are unlikely to ever use it since it won't ship on their bike, there's way less in the used market, and it has way less clout (since everyone prefers what THEY ride, whether they're tried anything else or not).
  • 4 0
 what you can buy vs what you want to buy how you ride vs how you want to ride 1 trail bike vs 4 enduro bikes 1 Dacia vs 4 Pagani
  • 1 0
 I was hoping to see something from a small brand like you've done in the past with Actofive, Contra, RAAW etc. I'm sure these are all great bikes, but part of my interest in the Field Tests is seeing obscure bikes going up against the big brands.
  • 3 0
 If you ever wanted a bike with an Evil head tube, GT top tube, and Niner bottom bracket then buddy have I got the bike for you.
  • 1 0
 The current gen Fuel EXs aren't beautiful, and Trek has no sex appeal or bro-street cred... but it seems like such a great, versatile package of a mountain bike I keep thinking it could be my next bike. Curious to see how it places vs. more exotic offerings... Kill that Scott with fire. Even if it's the best riding bike in the test, imagine owning that abortion.
  • 4 1
 @Pinkbike, can you please, please stop autoplay on all of your videos??? Thank you!
  • 1 0
 I know companies want to send the fanciest stuff, but it's still disappointing. There is a marked difference in how that $11k bike rides and the $6k one that only has the frame in common with it.
  • 5 3
 5 trail bikes of which 4 are for very wealthy people. They look good though.
  • 7 2
 or just people who take years of buying cheaper bikes then saving up and selling them to buy a nicer bike. It's really not that hard.
  • 3 0
 The two Mikes have such good chemistry.
  • 4 2
 But why wasn't (insert bike here) included??? its obviously the best
  • 2 0
 You know you’ll see the comments Levy
  • 2 0
 I was hoping this would be the time for the new Smuggler to drop.
  • 1 0
 Why isn't my Pivot Firebird involved in the trail bike field test? What the heck Pinkbike?!
  • 2 0
 140/150 is JUST a trail bike now, which means I need 160/170, 'cause.
  • 1 0
 Do you throw the bikes off drops or how can we expect the "fall" part of the field test to look like?
  • 1 0
 The Scott looks like an fat emtb with the thick downtube / bottom bracket. Yikes!
  • 1 0
 Just being a weenie here, but the Scott is the only logical choice (pretending to be rich).
#30 and 160mm. Done.
  • 1 0
 Bring on the DH bike test!
  • 2 1
 That Trek looks like a Niner.
  • 1 0
 I‘m actually very excited! Smile
  • 1 0
 Stop Fukcnig auto play !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 4
 First!





