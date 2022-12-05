Video: Welcome to the 2022 Fall Field Test



We're blessed to be traveling the world to ride bikes - namaste, of course - but that also means we feel extra-namasted when we get to test bikes on our backyard trails. When we weren't trying to keep Matt in our sights on the mountain, Kazimer and I not having to share a bunk bed for the first time was another huge plus. Or bummer, depending on your perspective.



And without Satch Cronk, Maxon Barron, and Stefan Licko, AKA our photo and video team, on hand to document it all and ask for a 23rd take, none of this would be possible. Actually, without them, it'd just be Kazimer, Matt, and I having a ton of fun while doing whatever we wanted, riding really expensive bikes that we don't own in the bike park all day, playing Catan for hours at night, and relaxing in the hot tub while listening to Bob Seger's best two songs on endless repeat.





Mike Levy

Height: 5'10" / 178 cm

Weight: 150 lb / 68 kg

Notes: Tech editor, knows the aliens are here

5'10" / 178 cm150 lb / 68 kgTech editor, knows the aliens are here