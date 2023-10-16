Video: Welcome to the 2023 Enduro Bike Field Test

Oct 16, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

2023 Enduro Bike Field Test

Out of all the Field Tests we've done over the years, this crop of bikes has to be one of the most interesting. We were able to bring in eight enduro machines that fly in the face of the notion that all modern mountain bikes look and ride the same.

Rear travel amounts ranged from 158mm to 180mm, and carbon, aluminum, and steel frames were all represented. The enduro category is a broad one, and this test illustrates just how many ways there are to design bikes that can descend just about anything, and still pedal reasonably well. How much effort that pedaling takes does vary, and we made sure to take all the bikes on some techy climbs to see how they fared away from the convenience of a chair lift.

The exact definition of an enduro bike in 2023 is a tough thing to pin down, but we put together the below video to help explain what we're looking for when testing bikes in this category.




The Bikes
The aluminum Nicolai Nucleon has looks that garnered all sorts of questions from other riders, thanks to its high pivot suspension layout and unique Lal drivetrain. All those pulley wheels make it look like it was designed by Rube Goldberg, and it certainly stands out from the crowd. Well, most crowds – we also managed to get in a Unno Burn and Pole Onni, two more bikes with looks that set them apart.

The Ibis HD6 ended up being referred to as 'the palate cleanser', a refreshingly easy bike to ride compared to some of the others with, umm, 'different' ride characteristics. The Nukeproof Giga falls into a similar category, with plenty of travel but nicely neutral handling.

The last time we rode the aluminum Commencal Meta SX it had a link-driven single pivot suspension layout, but this time it's back with a new dual link design and revised geometry. The Trek Slash also made another appearance, returning with a new high pivot frame design, more travel, and mixed wheels.

And don't forget about the Chromag Lowdown – it may look simple, but that steel and aluminum machine left an impression on all the testers.


Ibis HD6
• Travel: 165mm rear travel, 180mm fork
• Carbon frame
• Mixed wheels
• 64° head-tube angle
• 76.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (L)
• Chainstay length: 435mm
• Weight: 33.4 lb / 15.1 kg
• MSRP: $11,199 USD
• More info: ibiscycles.com

Nukeproof Giga 297
• Travel: 180mm
• Carbon frame
• Mixed wheels
• 63.5° head angle
• 78° seat angle
• 435mm chainstays
• Reach: 475mm (L)
• Weight: 34.6 lb / 15.7 kg
• Price: $6,999 USD
• More info: nukeproof.com


Trek Slash
• Travel: 170mm
• Carbon frame
• Mixed wheels (29" compatible)
• 63.3° head-tube angle
• 77° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 488mm (lrg) / 468 (M/L)
• Chainstay length: 434mm
• Weight: 36.1 lb / 16.4 kg
• $9,400 USD
• More info: trekbikes.com

Chromag Lowdown
• Travel: 158mm / 170mm fork
• Steel front triangle, aluminum rear
• 29" wheels
• 63.5° head angle
• 79° seat angle
• Reach: 490mm (M/L)
• Chainstay: 440mm
• Weight: 37.9 lb / 17.2 kg
• Price: $6,000 USD
• More info: chromagbikes.com


Pole Onni
• Travel: 160mm rear, 170mm front
• Aluminum frame
• Mixed or 29" wheels
• 63.5° head-tube angle
• 79° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 467mm (K2)
• Chainstay length: 448mm
• Weight: 36.5 lb / 16.5 kg
• $6,952 USD
• More info: polebikes.com
Commencal Meta SX
• Travel: 165mm rear, 170mm front
• Aluminum frame
• Mixed wheels
• 64° head-tube angle
• 77.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (L)
• Chainstay length: 447mm
• Weight: 36.7 lb / 16.7 kg
• $6,900 USD
• More info: commencal.com



Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre
• Travel: 165mm rear, 170mm front
• Aluminum frame
• Mixed wheels
• 64.6° head-tube angle
• 78.8° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 492mm (M)
• Chainstay length: 441mm
• Weight: 39.8 lb / 18 kg
• $3,500 USD (frame only) / $11,146 USD as shown
• More info: shop.lalbikes.com.com
Unno Burn
• Travel: 160mm rear, 170mm front
• Carbon frame
• Mixed wheels
• 64° head-tube angle
• 76.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 470mm (S2)
• Chainstay length: 445mm
• Weight: 33.4 lb / 15.1 kg
• $8,897 USD
• More info: unno.com

Testing took place in Whistler, BC, where we took advantage of perfect fall conditions to rack up lap after lap in the Creekside zone, and on the endless pedal-accessed trails away from the lifts. Control tires were provided by Maxxis, and all the bikes were set up with an Assegai front and DHR II rear tire with Double Down casings.

Who Tested the Bikes?

Mountain biking is serious business.

Dario DiGiulio
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Weight: 180 lbs / 81.8 kg
Notes: Tech editor, the king of customization.
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Mike Kazimer
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Notes: Managing tech editor, serial cereal eater

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Matt Beer
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 77 kg
Notes: Tech editor, fast... and late
Cannondale Habit LT review
Henry Quinney
Height: 6' / 183 cm
Weight: 172lb / 78 kg
Notes: Tech editor, full-time Branston pickle enthusiast


Stay tuned for all the review videos and articles, the infamous Huck to Flat, and some super-scientific speed tests.




The 2023 Enduro Field Test is presented Bluegrass


mikekazimer

