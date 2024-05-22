Video: Welcome to Pinkbike's 2024 Value MTB Field Test

Marin San Quentin 29 3

• 140mm fork

• 29" wheels

• 64° head tube angle

• 77° seat tube angle

• Reach: 470mm (L)

• Chainstay length: 430mm

• Weight: 31.9 lb / 14.40 kg

• MSRP: $1,799 USD

• More info:



• 140mm fork• 29" wheels• 64° head tube angle• 77° seat tube angle• Reach: 470mm (L)• Chainstay length: 430mm• Weight: 31.9 lb / 14.40 kg• MSRP: $1,799 USD• More info: marinbikes.com Haro Saguaro 2

• 140mm fork

• 29" wheels

• 64.5° head tube angle

• 76.5° seat tube angle

• Reach: 475mm (L)

• Chainstay length: 435mm (L)

• Weight: 33.6 lb / 15.12 kg

• MSRP: $2,399 USD

• More info:



• 140mm fork• 29" wheels• 64.5° head tube angle• 76.5° seat tube angle• Reach: 475mm (L)• Chainstay length: 435mm (L)• Weight: 33.6 lb / 15.12 kg• MSRP: $2,399 USD• More info: harobikes.com



Devinci Kobain Deore 12S

• 130mm fork

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head tube angle

• 75° seat tube angle

• Reach: 445 (M)

• Chainstay length: 435mm

• Weight: 31.2 / 14 kg

• $1,929 USD (on sale for less)

• More info:

• 130mm fork• 29" wheels• 65.5° head tube angle• 75° seat tube angle• Reach: 445 (M)• Chainstay length: 435mm• Weight: 31.2 / 14 kg• $1,929 USD (on sale for less)• More info: devinci.com

Cannondale Habit 4

• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels (27.5" on XS)

• 65.5° head tube angle

• 77.5° seat tube angle

• Reach: 480mm (L)

• Chainstay length: 445mm (L)

• Weight: 35.6 lb / 16 kg

• $2,300 USD

• More info:

• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front• 29" wheels (27.5" on XS)• 65.5° head tube angle• 77.5° seat tube angle• Reach: 480mm (L)• Chainstay length: 445mm (L)• Weight: 35.6 lb / 16 kg• $2,300 USD• More info: cannondale.com



YT Jeffsy Core 1

• Travel: 145mm rear, 150mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65° head tube angle

• 78.3° seat tube angle

• Reach: 475mm (L)

• Chainstay length: 437mm (L)

• Weight: 36.3lb / 16.3 kg

• $2,799 USD

• More info:

• Travel: 145mm rear, 150mm front• 29" wheels• 65° head tube angle• 78.3° seat tube angle• Reach: 475mm (L)• Chainstay length: 437mm (L)• Weight: 36.3lb / 16.3 kg• $2,799 USD• More info: yt-industries.com

Giant Stance 29 1

• Travel: 125mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head tube angle

• 76.5° seat tube angle

• Reach: 445mm (M)

• Chainstay length: 440mm

• Weight: 34 lb / 15.3 kg

• $2,899 CDN (not yet available in US)

• More info:

• Travel: 125mm rear, 140mm front• 29" wheels• 65.5° head tube angle• 76.5° seat tube angle• Reach: 445mm (M)• Chainstay length: 440mm• Weight: 34 lb / 15.3 kg• $2,899 CDN (not yet available in US)• More info: giant-bicycles.com

Testing Info

Who Tested the Bikes?

Dario DiGiulio

Height: 6'3" / 191cm

Weight: 175 lb / 79.4 kg

Notes: Tech Editor, the king of customization.

6'3" / 191cm175 lb / 79.4 kgTech Editor, the king of customization.

Mike Kazimer

Height: 5'11" / 180cm

Weight: 160 lb / 72.6 kg

Notes: Gear Director, serial cereal eater

5'11" / 180cm160 lb / 72.6 kgGear Director, serial cereal eater

Sarah Moore

Location: Squamish, BC

Height: 5'7" / 170 cm

Weight: 160 lb / 72.6 kg

Notes: Content Manager, maple syrup connoisseur

Squamish, BC5'7" / 170 cm160 lb / 72.6 kgContent Manager, maple syrup connoisseur

Pinkbike's Value Bikes Field Test is presented by Ride Concepts

Mountain biking is an expensive sport, and for newcomers who have never really thought about the price of a decent bike that first trip to a local shop can be a real eye opener. “It costs how much?” is a constant refrain when someone sees the price of the latest carbon superbike, inevitably followed by “I could buy a (insert unrelated item here) for that much.”Luckily, you don't need a bike that costs as much as a year's rent to have a good time on the trails – far from it. That's where the Value Field Test comes in. For this edition, we brought in three hardtails and three full-suspension options, all priced under $2,800 USD. That's still a decent chunk of money, but what you're getting for that price these days is better than ever.Modern geometry has trickled down to even the most affordable options, and brake, drivetrain, and suspension technology continues to improve. All of the bikes shown below could serve as excellent starting points for riders who are starting to get serious about the sport, or even for already-addicted riders looking to upgrade an aging ride without breaking the bank.The bulk of our testing took place in Squamish, BC. Conditions were on the rainier side of things, perfect for finding the limits of budget brake and tire traction. Rupert served as our main test track, and as you'll see in the videos, it has a good mix of rock slabs and roots, without gettingcrazy. It's a single black diamond trail that's extremely well built, and can be a good time on everything from a hardtail to an enduro bike.Reviews, the Huck to Flat, and more value bike content is on the way this week and next.