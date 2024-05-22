Video: Welcome to Pinkbike's 2024 Value MTB Field Test

Mountain biking is an expensive sport, and for newcomers who have never really thought about the price of a decent bike that first trip to a local shop can be a real eye opener. “It costs how much?” is a constant refrain when someone sees the price of the latest carbon superbike, inevitably followed by “I could buy a (insert unrelated item here) for that much.”
Luckily, you don't need a bike that costs as much as a year's rent to have a good time on the trails – far from it. That's where the Value Field Test comes in. For this edition, we brought in three hardtails and three full-suspension options, all priced under $2,800 USD. That's still a decent chunk of money, but what you're getting for that price these days is better than ever.
Modern geometry has trickled down to even the most affordable options, and brake, drivetrain, and suspension technology continues to improve. All of the bikes shown below could serve as excellent starting points for riders who are starting to get serious about the sport, or even for already-addicted riders looking to upgrade an aging ride without breaking the bank.
The bulk of our testing took place in Squamish, BC. Conditions were on the rainier side of things, perfect for finding the limits of budget brake and tire traction. Rupert served as our main test track, and as you'll see in the videos, it has a good mix of rock slabs and roots, without getting too
crazy. It's a single black diamond trail that's extremely well built, and can be a good time on everything from a hardtail to an enduro bike.
Dario DiGiulioHeight:
6'3" / 191cmWeight:
175 lb / 79.4 kgNotes:
Tech Editor, the king of customization.
Mike KazimerHeight:
5'11" / 180cmWeight:
160 lb / 72.6 kgNotes:
Gear Director, serial cereal eater
Sarah MooreLocation:
Squamish, BC Height:
5'7" / 170 cmWeight:
160 lb / 72.6 kgNotes:
Content Manager, maple syrup connoisseur
Reviews, the Huck to Flat, and more value bike content is on the way this week and next.
I get a little queasy every time I see bling bikes hitting 5 figures - but there are tons of DTC carbon full suspension bikes in the USD 3.5-4K range with really solid spec (mid-range suspension, solid wheels, good brakes, non-shitty drivetrains), and even lots of brick-and-mortar deals for only a little more. Back in 2015 when I was shopping, that amount of money got you alloy with entry level everything (and if you actually rode your bike a lot, you'd be swapping a lot of that stuff soon)
As for the bikes on test - I remember what $2,400 bought back in the early 2000s - man, we've come a long way in terms of value and performance.
I'd say the Covid-era bubble has definitely popped - and it's a pretty good time to buy bikes.
The Habit is a decent frame, but that recon fork is hot garbage.
I've opined before...using a Recon is like bolting a worn-out sofa to the front of your bike.
Yeah I got that
You can get a Carrera Valour from Halfords for £300
Let's see a true value field test PB and get them shredding hard.
What bikes would you want to see in there?