Video: Welcome to Pinkbike's 2024 Value MTB Field Test

May 22, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  


Mountain biking is an expensive sport, and for newcomers who have never really thought about the price of a decent bike that first trip to a local shop can be a real eye opener. “It costs how much?” is a constant refrain when someone sees the price of the latest carbon superbike, inevitably followed by “I could buy a (insert unrelated item here) for that much.”

Luckily, you don't need a bike that costs as much as a year's rent to have a good time on the trails – far from it. That's where the Value Field Test comes in. For this edition, we brought in three hardtails and three full-suspension options, all priced under $2,800 USD. That's still a decent chunk of money, but what you're getting for that price these days is better than ever.

Modern geometry has trickled down to even the most affordable options, and brake, drivetrain, and suspension technology continues to improve. All of the bikes shown below could serve as excellent starting points for riders who are starting to get serious about the sport, or even for already-addicted riders looking to upgrade an aging ride without breaking the bank.

Marin San Quentin review
Marin San Quentin 29 3
• 140mm fork
• 29" wheels
• 64° head tube angle
• 77° seat tube angle
• Reach: 470mm (L)
• Chainstay length: 430mm
• Weight: 31.9 lb / 14.40 kg
• MSRP: $1,799 USD
• More info: marinbikes.com

Haro Saguaro review
Haro Saguaro 2
• 140mm fork
• 29" wheels
• 64.5° head tube angle
• 76.5° seat tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (L)
• Chainstay length: 435mm (L)
• Weight: 33.6 lb / 15.12 kg
• MSRP: $2,399 USD
• More info: harobikes.com



Devinci Kobain review
Devinci Kobain Deore 12S
• 130mm fork
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head tube angle
• 75° seat tube angle
• Reach: 445 (M)
• Chainstay length: 435mm
• Weight: 31.2 / 14 kg
• $1,929 USD (on sale for less)
• More info: devinci.com

Cannondale Habit review
Cannondale Habit 4
• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels (27.5" on XS)
• 65.5° head tube angle
• 77.5° seat tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (L)
• Chainstay length: 445mm (L)
• Weight: 35.6 lb / 16 kg
• $2,300 USD
• More info: cannondale.com


YT Jeffsy review
YT Jeffsy Core 1
• Travel: 145mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65° head tube angle
• 78.3° seat tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (L)
• Chainstay length: 437mm (L)
• Weight: 36.3lb / 16.3 kg
• $2,799 USD
• More info: yt-industries.com

Giant Stance review
Giant Stance 29 1
• Travel: 125mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head tube angle
• 76.5° seat tube angle
• Reach: 445mm (M)
• Chainstay length: 440mm
• Weight: 34 lb / 15.3 kg
• $2,899 CDN (not yet available in US)
• More info: giant-bicycles.com


Testing Info

Download the Trailforks App

The bulk of our testing took place in Squamish, BC. Conditions were on the rainier side of things, perfect for finding the limits of budget brake and tire traction. Rupert served as our main test track, and as you'll see in the videos, it has a good mix of rock slabs and roots, without getting too crazy. It's a single black diamond trail that's extremely well built, and can be a good time on everything from a hardtail to an enduro bike.


Who Tested the Bikes?

Dario DiGiulio
Dario DiGiulio
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Weight: 175 lb / 79.4 kg
Notes: Tech Editor, the king of customization.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Mike Kazimer
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Weight: 160 lb / 72.6 kg
Notes: Gear Director, serial cereal eater

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Sarah Moore
Location: Squamish, BC
Height: 5'7" / 170 cm
Weight: 160 lb / 72.6 kg
Notes: Content Manager, maple syrup connoisseur


Reviews, the Huck to Flat, and more value bike content is on the way this week and next.

Pinkbike's Value Bikes Field Test is presented by Ride Concepts
photo


47 Comments
  • 39 0
 How is $2400 for an aluminum Haro with NX a value? Am I missing something? Looks like an old Honzo frame with fresh paint.
  • 8 0
 It says haro on the downtube, is that not enough value?
  • 5 0
 On top of that, it's a nearly 34lb ht.
  • 2 0
 First thing I thought too lol. Whoever decided to put that bike in the test was higher than giraffe pussy
  • 40 2
 There is an empty space for Mike Levy... Frown
  • 21 2
 Mike Levy
  • 4 1
 Rest in Power
  • 2 0
 Mike Levy Mike Levy Mike Levy Mike Levy Mike Levy Mike Levy
  • 12 0
 YT Jeffsy looks very promising (and costs just 1999€ in Europe now), interesting test
  • 18 0
 don't really think the others have a chance
  • 2 0
 What's also intriguing is that the base carbon Jeffsy goes for US$3,500. That's a well reviewed new design (as opposed to, say, the on-sale Specialized deals on their soon to be replaced Stumpy everyone seems so excited about), and it comes with a spec that's good out of the box (GX drivetrain, Fox Performance level suspension, DT Swiss wheels - I'd probably replace the SRAM brakes, but that's just me not wanting to mess with DOT fluid in my garage). And that's not just YT - there are solid deals at Ari, Canyon, etc.

I get a little queasy every time I see bling bikes hitting 5 figures - but there are tons of DTC carbon full suspension bikes in the USD 3.5-4K range with really solid spec (mid-range suspension, solid wheels, good brakes, non-shitty drivetrains), and even lots of brick-and-mortar deals for only a little more. Back in 2015 when I was shopping, that amount of money got you alloy with entry level everything (and if you actually rode your bike a lot, you'd be swapping a lot of that stuff soon)

As for the bikes on test - I remember what $2,400 bought back in the early 2000s - man, we've come a long way in terms of value and performance.

I'd say the Covid-era bubble has definitely popped - and it's a pretty good time to buy bikes.
  • 2 0
 @twonsarelli: seriously...
The Habit is a decent frame, but that recon fork is hot garbage.
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie:

I've opined before...using a Recon is like bolting a worn-out sofa to the front of your bike.
  • 9 0
 That Jeffsey is a steal and look to be on sale right now making it an even better deal
  • 2 0
 at $1999 USD that's an incredible deal
  • 7 1
 Praying for whoever had to ride the bike that Giant. What a horrifying spec
  • 2 1
 probably sarah because it says size m tested.
  • 1 0
 They must've hired the guy who was creating the spec sheets from Kona...at least it doesn't have Alhonga brakes.
  • 7 0
 Good stuff! Major props for testing the bikes stock,as it always should.
  • 10 3
 Go hardtails!
  • 6 0
 Like the look of that DeVinci.
  • 1 0
 All the numbers look very good on that one.
  • 2 0
 Good to see this part of the market highlighted. It's easy to think that mountain biking has become too expensive when you're always looking at bikes over $5k USD. I tell people frequently that the bikes you can get now for $1,200 are so much better than they were 10+ years ago: more durable, better suspension, better brakes, better more reliable 1x drivetrains and ride so much better with 29er wheels, high volume tubeless tires. It's a great time to be a new entry-level mountain biker.
  • 6 1
 By default, that Haro has to win on this site right?
  • 12 1
 Well it has bmx background
  • 2 0
 @bok-CZ: and it is a PINKbike...
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: is it?

Yeah I got that Wink
  • 4 1
 In what planet is anyone buying these bikes over the the 50 or so much better bikes that are heavily discounted right now?
  • 6 1
 The sales won’t last forever…
  • 4 0
 They did note that the Devinci is on sale for even less. Plus it's a Canadian made ALU frame.
  • 1 1
 The Pinkbike value field test is like going to a Tag shop for a budget watch.
You can get a Carrera Valour from Halfords for £300
Let's see a true value field test PB and get them shredding hard.

www.halfords.com/bikes/mountain-bikes/carrera-valour-disc-mens-mountain-bike---silver---xs-s-m-l-xl-frames-504814.html?_gl=1*17ly9nm*_up*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwr7ayBhAPEiwA6EIGxK3869N75S2Trbw24h4YYguXhbgKNsayFLg2yCvNHAgACkdh3hEsmxoCsLUQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
  • 5 0
 @mikekazimer and I were just talking about how we should do a $500 feature at some point. Or maybe a $1000 challenge (500 for bike, 500 for upgrades).

What bikes would you want to see in there?
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Kent Trouvaille mountain bike from Walmart
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: it would be interesting to see a modern budget bike, upgraded, compared to a used bike, also upgraded for the same total price
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: The Ozark Trail Ridge, sold at Walmart
  • 1 0
 great, a new field test Smile
  • 1 0
 In this day and age I would consider anything under 4k to be value.
  • 1 1
 Good good, no headset tourism. Don’t give publicity to bikes that have it.
  • 2 1
 Mountain biking and value have never met in a sentence before!
  • 1 0
 Not since last year's test, eh?
  • 1 0
 You had me at young and supple.
  • 1 0
 Nice
Below threshold threads are hidden







