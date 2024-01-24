Video: We're Back for 2024! | Pinkbike Magazine Show Ep.11

Christina and Henry are back with the weekly Pinkbike Magazine Show for 2024, with an adapted format. This week we chat about one of the biggest news stories so far in 2024, the winner of Pinkbike Video of the Year 2023 as well as the recent Pinkbike Podcast episode with Henry Quinney on the mic and Jesse Melamed as the guest, plus more!0:08 Intro0:27 Top News Story2:57 Latest Podcast4:25 $25 Challenge7:27 Friday Fails Breakdown11:36 OutroLet us know what you think of the revamped show below!