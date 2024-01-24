Video: We're Back for 2024! | Pinkbike Magazine Show Ep.11

Jan 24, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Christina and Henry are back with the weekly Pinkbike Magazine Show for 2024, with an adapted format. This week we chat about one of the biggest news stories so far in 2024, the winner of Pinkbike Video of the Year 2023 as well as the recent Pinkbike Podcast episode with Henry Quinney on the mic and Jesse Melamed as the guest, plus more!

0:08 Intro
0:27 Top News Story
2:57 Latest Podcast
4:25 $25 Challenge
7:27 Friday Fails Breakdown
11:36 Outro

Let us know what you think of the revamped show below!





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Magazine Show Christina Chappetta Henry Quinney


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,061 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Kriss Kyle Signs with Halo Wheels] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
170157 views
Norco Files Patent for New Downhill Bike
76401 views
[Update: Dakotah Norton Joins the Team] Mondraker Announces Factory DH Race Team
71552 views
Hardtail Roundup: 17 Compelling & Progressive Options
45855 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Rides The Legendary Kitzbühel Ski Course in 'The Streif'
39653 views
Bike Check: UC Berkeley Students’ Handmade Carbon Mountain Bike
35551 views
Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
33728 views
Video: How To Ride Until You're 70 & Beyond with Ben Plenge from the Strength Factory
27203 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023975
Mobile Version of Website