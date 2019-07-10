Video: West Coast Style with Jakob Hartman and Dustin Gilding

Earlier this spring, Norco athlete Jakob Hartman (@h4rtmanjakob
) and Live to Play Sports athlete Dustin Gilding (@dustingilding
) took a quick trip across the Howe Sound for some early season bike park laps at Coast Gravity Park before summer kicked into full swing.
Dustin has an Aurum HSP in his quiver for bike park days, while Jakob's weapon of choice for pretty much everything is the Range Carbon.
Special thanks to Five Ten Shoes for supporting both of these athletes with the best footwear in the game.
Video and Photos: Tom Richards
Song: Queen of Art by James Forest
