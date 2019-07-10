Video: West Coast Style with Jakob Hartman and Dustin Gilding

Jul 10, 2019
by Norco Bicycles  


Earlier this spring, Norco athlete Jakob Hartman (@h4rtmanjakob) and Live to Play Sports athlete Dustin Gilding (@dustingilding) took a quick trip across the Howe Sound for some early season bike park laps at Coast Gravity Park before summer kicked into full swing.


Photo Tom Richards

Photo Tom Richards
Photo Tom Richards

Photo Tom Richards

Photo Tom Richards
Photo Tom Richards

Photo Tom Richards

Photo Tom Richards
Photo Tom Richards
Dustin has an Aurum HSP in his quiver for bike park days, while Jakob's weapon of choice for pretty much everything is the Range Carbon.


Photo Tom Richards


Special thanks to Five Ten Shoes for supporting both of these athletes with the best footwear in the game.


Video and Photos: Tom Richards
Song: Queen of Art by James Forest


For more on their bikes, head to Norco.com

Regions in Article
Coast Gravity Park

Posted In:
Videos Five Ten Norco Dustin Gilding Jakob Hartman Riding Videos


