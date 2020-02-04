Video: West Coast Winter Riding

Cowichan Cycles rolls into its second year with support from 7mesh. The partnership with 7mesh was a natural fit for our race team who are always looking for the best equipment on and off the bike. It is refreshing to work alongside a brand that produces product at the highest level while maintaining its grassroots approach. When riding alongside the 7mesh crew in Squamish, you know that the product is catered to west coast riders in our west coast climate. Talking with the team makes it apparent that every stitch and cut is calculated, intentional, and optimised for their intended purpose. We are looking forward to another great year of riding, testing, and pushing our 7mesh
gear!
