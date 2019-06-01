VIDEOS

Inside The Tape: Wet & Wild Lines at the 2019 Fort William World Cup DH

Jun 1, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


This Inside The Tape is presented by Five Ten
.

Ben Cathro dissects a critical part of the Fort William World Cup DH track, or what’s left of it after the rain.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals @FiveTen @redbullbike


4 Comments

  • + 11
 Dear Pink Bike and Mr. Cathro, I would like to thank you for these analysis. I cannot tell you how helpful these analysis are for amateurs just to get a feel for what good riding should look like and how to assess lines. Thank you, Sincerely from one who could not ride any of the lines mentioned!
  • + 3
 Glad you’re enjoying them!
  • + 3
 Gwin on alloy cranks.
  • + 0
 ouch, worse case ontario!

