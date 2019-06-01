Pinkbike.com
Inside The Tape: Wet & Wild Lines at the 2019 Fort William World Cup DH
Jun 1, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
This Inside The Tape is presented by
Five Ten
.
Ben Cathro dissects a critical part of the Fort William World Cup DH track, or what’s left of it after the rain.
@pinkbikeoriginals
@FiveTen
@redbullbike
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 11
dirtypants
(50 mins ago)
Dear Pink Bike and Mr. Cathro, I would like to thank you for these analysis. I cannot tell you how helpful these analysis are for amateurs just to get a feel for what good riding should look like and how to assess lines. Thank you, Sincerely from one who could not ride any of the lines mentioned!
[Reply]
+ 3
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(45 mins ago)
Glad you’re enjoying them!
[Reply]
+ 3
kind0fimportant
(46 mins ago)
Gwin on alloy cranks.
[Reply]
+ 0
lehott
(31 mins ago)
ouch, worse case ontario!
[Reply]
