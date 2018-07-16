Video: What An Injured Rider's Dreams Are Made Of

Joe getting airlifted out of the trees, big thanks to the New Plymouth Rescue Helicopter Service for getting him out!



Joseph Loveridge Mills is a 16-year-old Enduro Racer from Wanganui, New Zealand. On June 10th 2018, while filming this video, Joe had a big crash resulting in traumatic brain injury. He spent the first week after the crash in the Wanganui Hospital Critical Care unit where he was in an induced coma for 3 days. He then spent the next 4 weeks in the ABI Rehabilitation Centre.



One month later, he is now back at home, walking, doing physiotherapy and is the keenest he has ever been to get back on his bike! Once he gets clearance to ride again from the physiotherapist, of course. Joseph does not want people to be scared away from mountain biking because of his accident but thought this would be a good opportunity to remind them to wear protection.

