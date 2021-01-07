Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: What Bikes Are Everyday Riders Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
Jan 7, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's easy to get caught up in the latest and greatest bike tech but we wanted to catch up with a few local riders to see what bikes they were riding.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
89957 views
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
86344 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
66904 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
65621 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
53818 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
52995 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
51560 views
Graham Agassiz Parts Ways with Evil
43598 views
70 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
67
0
HMBA106
(1 hours ago)
That saddle angle in the thumbnail grabbed me quicker than the most cleverly devised click bait title ever could’ve...
[Reply]
4
1
ou812ic
(1 hours ago)
100%
[Reply]
5
0
mountzlu
(1 hours ago)
Gotta fit that t00b underneath somehow!
[Reply]
1
2
gnarlysipes
(35 mins ago)
I don’t understand. You wouldn’t be able to stay on the seat. I have a very slight downward nose on my seat (like 0.5°) and I find myself sliding forward.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(12 mins ago)
haha now we know to use for thumbnails! Thanks! Looks odd for sure.
[Reply]
63
3
erunner376
(1 hours ago)
Whyy pinkbike. Where's the article at? I can't watch a video during school.
[Reply]
52
0
AustinsHardtail
(1 hours ago)
We need a moment of silence for all the students who need to wait until lunch break to watch the video.
[Reply]
12
0
Fullsend2-13
(1 hours ago)
Dude online classes care the way fory for Pink bike surfin
[Reply]
2
0
Fullsend2-13
(1 hours ago)
*forward
[Reply]
10
0
mi-bike
(1 hours ago)
@AustinsHardtail
: thoughts and prayers for those poor students.
[Reply]
6
0
send-it-bro
(1 hours ago)
@mi-bike
: If he's in the same boat as me, can't watch it in lunch either since school blocks everything
[Reply]
9
0
mi-bike
(1 hours ago)
@Fullsend2-13
: sine up for on line grammer if its offerd
[Reply]
3
0
Fullsend2-13
(1 hours ago)
@mi-bike
: face slap emoji
[Reply]
1
0
dualcrownscottspark
(20 mins ago)
@AustinsHardtail
: can't even watch it during lunch break
[Reply]
1
0
timotheysski
(11 mins ago)
@send-it-bro
: i feel u i used to have that but i found a way to bypasss it and stuff
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(8 mins ago)
@timotheysski
: It's called a dataplan
[Reply]
1
0
send-it-bro
(6 mins ago)
@mi-bike
: You'd be surprised, my school has some kind of blocking system so mobile data won't work in the building. VPNS too.
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(3 mins ago)
@send-it-bro
: eat your lunch outside?
[Reply]
1
0
send-it-bro
(2 mins ago)
@mi-bike
: Could do that, temps are 10-20 F, but might be worth it for the vids
[Reply]
2
0
Fullsend2-13
(1 mins ago)
@send-it-bro
: or just wait til after school, there's nothing that gripping tbh. Oh wait, it is Pinkbike, mUsT WaTch
[Reply]
45
1
unrooted
(1 hours ago)
My bike is 7 years old, so I haven’t been able to have fun in almost 6 years and 9 months. . .
[Reply]
8
0
ReddingRider
(54 mins ago)
I don't think I've ever commented on Pinkbike. I have to say that made me giggle. Thanks!
[Reply]
8
0
colincolin
(20 mins ago)
@ReddingRider
: Your last pinkbike comment was on May 26, 2018 at 8:20 pm.
[Reply]
20
0
kirny6
(1 hours ago)
I don't know who needs to hear this but a ski pole is not an upgrade from a hockey stick, EH
[Reply]
2
0
provin1327
(52 mins ago)
F*ckin right!!!
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(10 mins ago)
hahah and you're American.. didn't realize we had such a love for hockey in the US... But I am from Louisiana after all... definitely no hockey down there.
[Reply]
16
0
chinner1382
(1 hours ago)
"this bike fu*ks" hilarious
[Reply]
12
0
wallheater
(53 mins ago)
Great to see the guy with the older Specialized being so stoked. It can be such a fashion parade here.
[Reply]
1
0
Rogerolini
(41 mins ago)
What is that thing thats connected to his rear brake? There is some strange plumbing om the shock aswell.
[Reply]
4
0
bluegixxer600
(34 mins ago)
@Rogerolini
: It's connected to the shock, it's the Specialized Brain unit. Supposed to keep the shock firm until you hit a bump.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(9 mins ago)
Like SO Stoked! He is the epitome of fun on bikes!
[Reply]
7
0
COmoose
(46 mins ago)
Dude on the Scott Ransom talking about how the wheels are new because he broke the old ones... just after they do a close up shot of the back wheel with a busted spoke. Ha! I feel the pain. Both of my trail bikes weigh 40 lbs now because I am just building them with the burliest shit so I have less maintenance.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(9 mins ago)
I'm with you there! Strong, sturdy and heavy! Good way not to break stuff haha
[Reply]
10
0
Mallet21
(1 hours ago)
More of this content please, thanks.
[Reply]
2
0
slimjimtim
(22 mins ago)
Agreed! More content like this will save us all a lot of money compared to new bike reviews.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(8 mins ago)
@slimjimtim
: HAHA
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(8 mins ago)
Thanks! Stoked you enjoyed! I had fun that day for sure. I just wish we saw more older bikes... Soon though, soon!
[Reply]
8
0
dark-o
(1 hours ago)
So the last bike is basically a fancy rebranded ICAN frame from China
[Reply]
4
0
wallheater
(57 mins ago)
I've seen that frame as at least four different brands now.
[Reply]
2
0
JohSch
(26 mins ago)
That´s innovation, another 425 reach 74 sa and 66 ha catalogue frame
[Reply]
1
0
Jaemin97
(25 mins ago)
Sherpa Mtb also use the same ICAN frame
[Reply]
5
0
AyJayDoubleyou
(36 mins ago)
TBH there is so little to do in the world right now I'd listen to Christina interview people about their breakfast cereal choices.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(7 mins ago)
hahaha well if the bar is that low...
[Reply]
8
1
ShredKC
(1 hours ago)
Peasants.
[Reply]
6
0
lpat1717
(1 hours ago)
Didn't realize Shoresy rode an e-bike
[Reply]
1
0
Trls63
(42 mins ago)
That's so he can get to everybody's mom's houses quicker !
[Reply]
2
0
Gmang
(12 mins ago)
@ipat1717 "Fu*k you Jonesy I told your mom to take back the extra battery cause Rileys mom already bought me one. Give yer balls a tug"
[Reply]
5
0
chubby5000
(34 mins ago)
That was so fun to watch. Thanks Christina!!!
“Up to my nuts in ruts” should be a song. A nice slow country love song.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 mins ago)
HAHA I can hear it now
[Reply]
2
1
bcoleman3
(40 mins ago)
Great content here Christina! I'd happily look forward to watching this kind of video that connects with the mtb community way more than another shreddit or product plug video. That dog jumping out of the ditch at 6:21 was one of the highlights for sure
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(6 mins ago)
hahaha so good! There were more dogs than riders out that day. Thanks! I want to keep this up because it's super fun to get some genuine stoke from people. Just out to ride and have some fun.
[Reply]
2
0
greg999
(1 hours ago)
Only on the coast to folks tell you the age of their bike by how many winters they have had it...
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 mins ago)
It's true! 3 years sounds older than 3 seasons which is really like 1.5 years haha
[Reply]
3
0
mtb-scotland
(58 mins ago)
god mountain bikers are boring lol
[Reply]
4
1
Upduro
(49 mins ago)
Is that a broken spoke at 6:04?
[Reply]
2
0
menard7
(14 mins ago)
"I have a sticker maker in my house, I just sit around and make stickers"...insert "this bike f*cks" lol GOLD
[Reply]
1
2
TDMAN
(13 mins ago)
Favorit Things on the bike:
00:50 -- The MOTOR
So, your FAVORIT thing on an E-BIKE, it's the motor? Uhhhhmmmm...
And it's your favorit because it has 250W?
Can we put asied E-MOPEDs, P L E A S E ?
And no, 250W motor, it's SHIT!
[Reply]
4
1
mi-bike
(1 hours ago)
26 ain't dead.
[Reply]
3
0
muffinman7
(1 hours ago)
STATUS GANG
[Reply]
1
0
PAmtbiker
(21 mins ago)
This is pretty cool. Should get all the presenters and editors to do this at their local trails.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(3 mins ago)
Love that idea! Good shout! Thanks
[Reply]
1
0
monkeybizz
(15 mins ago)
"Daily drivers" Sounds like the rest of us are second class citizens but still on the same brands as everyone else lol
[Reply]
1
0
MarioandKristie
(14 mins ago)
For some reason, I enjoy seeing what other people ride. Great video!
[Reply]
1
0
blaaaaaaaaaah
(10 mins ago)
Great video! Please make more of these features on riders' bikes.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
6
26
wheel-addict
(1 hours ago)
Request to Pinkbike: Can you please offer an additional filter for any content that contains any e-bike stuff at all? Thanks!
[Reply]
19
3
bike-lair
(1 hours ago)
Dude you can’t handle occasionally seeing an e bike? Maybe you should get a filter for the amount of unnecessary shame your putting out towards ppl who are finding a way to get onto a bike
[Reply]
10
1
larry-mclush
(1 hours ago)
You must be a blast at parties
[Reply]
6
5
chriskneeland
(1 hours ago)
@bike-lair
: My time is a valuable and irreplaceable commodity that I don't want squandered on dastard f*ckery like ebike content.
[Reply]
3
1
Narro2
(51 mins ago)
it is cool to hate on ebikes, just like it was to hate on 29ers a few years ago
[Reply]
1
1
monkeybizz
(14 mins ago)
@bike-lair
: e-bike = e-waste!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.010334
Mobile Version of Website
70 Comments
“Up to my nuts in ruts” should be a song. A nice slow country love song.
00:50 -- The MOTOR
So, your FAVORIT thing on an E-BIKE, it's the motor? Uhhhhmmmm...
And it's your favorit because it has 250W?
Can we put asied E-MOPEDs, P L E A S E ?
And no, 250W motor, it's SHIT!
Post a Comment