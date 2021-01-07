Video: What Bikes Are Everyday Riders Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks

Jan 7, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's easy to get caught up in the latest and greatest bike tech but we wanted to catch up with a few local riders to see what bikes they were riding.




70 Comments

  • 67 0
 That saddle angle in the thumbnail grabbed me quicker than the most cleverly devised click bait title ever could’ve...
  • 4 1
 100%
  • 5 0
 Gotta fit that t00b underneath somehow!
  • 1 2
 I don’t understand. You wouldn’t be able to stay on the seat. I have a very slight downward nose on my seat (like 0.5°) and I find myself sliding forward.
  • 1 0
 haha now we know to use for thumbnails! Thanks! Looks odd for sure.
  • 63 3
 Whyy pinkbike. Where's the article at? I can't watch a video during school.
  • 52 0
 We need a moment of silence for all the students who need to wait until lunch break to watch the video.
  • 12 0
 Dude online classes care the way fory for Pink bike surfin
  • 2 0
 *forward
  • 10 0
 @AustinsHardtail: thoughts and prayers for those poor students.
  • 6 0
 @mi-bike: If he's in the same boat as me, can't watch it in lunch either since school blocks everything
  • 9 0
 @Fullsend2-13: sine up for on line grammer if its offerd
  • 3 0
 @mi-bike: face slap emoji
  • 1 0
 @AustinsHardtail: can't even watch it during lunch break Frown
  • 1 0
 @send-it-bro: i feel u i used to have that but i found a way to bypasss it and stuff
  • 1 0
 @timotheysski: It's called a dataplan
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: You'd be surprised, my school has some kind of blocking system so mobile data won't work in the building. VPNS too.
  • 2 0
 @send-it-bro: eat your lunch outside?
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: Could do that, temps are 10-20 F, but might be worth it for the vids
  • 2 0
 @send-it-bro: or just wait til after school, there's nothing that gripping tbh. Oh wait, it is Pinkbike, mUsT WaTch
  • 45 1
 My bike is 7 years old, so I haven’t been able to have fun in almost 6 years and 9 months. . .
  • 8 0
 I don't think I've ever commented on Pinkbike. I have to say that made me giggle. Thanks!
  • 8 0
 @ReddingRider: Your last pinkbike comment was on May 26, 2018 at 8:20 pm.
  • 20 0
 I don't know who needs to hear this but a ski pole is not an upgrade from a hockey stick, EH
  • 2 0
 F*ckin right!!!
  • 1 0
 hahah and you're American.. didn't realize we had such a love for hockey in the US... But I am from Louisiana after all... definitely no hockey down there.
  • 16 0
 "this bike fu*ks" hilarious
  • 12 0
 Great to see the guy with the older Specialized being so stoked. It can be such a fashion parade here.
  • 1 0
 What is that thing thats connected to his rear brake? There is some strange plumbing om the shock aswell.
  • 4 0
 @Rogerolini: It's connected to the shock, it's the Specialized Brain unit. Supposed to keep the shock firm until you hit a bump.
  • 1 0
 Like SO Stoked! He is the epitome of fun on bikes!
  • 7 0
 Dude on the Scott Ransom talking about how the wheels are new because he broke the old ones... just after they do a close up shot of the back wheel with a busted spoke. Ha! I feel the pain. Both of my trail bikes weigh 40 lbs now because I am just building them with the burliest shit so I have less maintenance.
  • 1 0
 I'm with you there! Strong, sturdy and heavy! Good way not to break stuff haha
  • 10 0
 More of this content please, thanks.
  • 2 0
 Agreed! More content like this will save us all a lot of money compared to new bike reviews.
  • 1 0
 @slimjimtim: HAHA
  • 1 0
 Thanks! Stoked you enjoyed! I had fun that day for sure. I just wish we saw more older bikes... Soon though, soon!
  • 8 0
 So the last bike is basically a fancy rebranded ICAN frame from China
  • 4 0
 I've seen that frame as at least four different brands now.
  • 2 0
 That´s innovation, another 425 reach 74 sa and 66 ha catalogue frame Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Sherpa Mtb also use the same ICAN frame
  • 5 0
 TBH there is so little to do in the world right now I'd listen to Christina interview people about their breakfast cereal choices.
  • 1 0
 hahaha well if the bar is that low...
  • 8 1
 Peasants.
  • 6 0
 Didn't realize Shoresy rode an e-bike
  • 1 0
 That's so he can get to everybody's mom's houses quicker !
  • 2 0
 @ipat1717 "Fu*k you Jonesy I told your mom to take back the extra battery cause Rileys mom already bought me one. Give yer balls a tug"
  • 5 0
 That was so fun to watch. Thanks Christina!!!
“Up to my nuts in ruts” should be a song. A nice slow country love song.
  • 1 0
 HAHA I can hear it now
  • 2 1
 Great content here Christina! I'd happily look forward to watching this kind of video that connects with the mtb community way more than another shreddit or product plug video. That dog jumping out of the ditch at 6:21 was one of the highlights for sure
  • 1 0
 hahaha so good! There were more dogs than riders out that day. Thanks! I want to keep this up because it's super fun to get some genuine stoke from people. Just out to ride and have some fun.
  • 2 0
 Only on the coast to folks tell you the age of their bike by how many winters they have had it...
  • 1 0
 It's true! 3 years sounds older than 3 seasons which is really like 1.5 years haha
  • 3 0
 god mountain bikers are boring lol
  • 4 1
 Is that a broken spoke at 6:04?
  • 2 0
 "I have a sticker maker in my house, I just sit around and make stickers"...insert "this bike f*cks" lol GOLD
  • 1 2
 Favorit Things on the bike:

00:50 -- The MOTOR

So, your FAVORIT thing on an E-BIKE, it's the motor? Uhhhhmmmm...
And it's your favorit because it has 250W?
Can we put asied E-MOPEDs, P L E A S E ?

And no, 250W motor, it's SHIT!
  • 4 1
 26 ain't dead.
  • 3 0
 STATUS GANG
  • 1 0
 This is pretty cool. Should get all the presenters and editors to do this at their local trails.
  • 1 0
 Love that idea! Good shout! Thanks
  • 1 0
 "Daily drivers" Sounds like the rest of us are second class citizens but still on the same brands as everyone else lol
  • 1 0
 For some reason, I enjoy seeing what other people ride. Great video!
  • 1 0
 Great video! Please make more of these features on riders' bikes.
