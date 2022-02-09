close
Video: What Bikes Are The Bellingham Locals Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
Feb 9, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Daily Driver Bike Checks, USA edition! Tom and Christina head a couple of hours south of the border to see what bikes the locals are riding in Bellingham, Washington.
Videos
Bike Checks
Daily Driver Bike Checks
Christina Chappetta
Tom Bradshaw
22 Comments
Score
Time
23
2
Drew-O
(1 hours ago)
I thought local ordinance mandated a Transition, carried in the back of a beat up Taco. Failure to comply gets your windows broken in the parking lot, apparently.
[Reply]
2
0
VTwintips
(58 mins ago)
If the windows on the Taco aren't broken, will they be?
[Reply]
2
11
KellChris
(50 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
No kidding. Surprised some "local" hasn't tagged a swastika on that Enduro.
[Reply]
2
0
hukriede
(25 mins ago)
Ah yes I had a Specialized that’s why my windows were broken. That explains it
[Reply]
7
0
KellChris
(53 mins ago)
Please head south on the five and feature the sprinter driving, over-biked, riders of Raging River.
[Reply]
7
1
danstonQ
(45 mins ago)
The woman at the end is great with her Kona. Such a smart and lovely person...
[Reply]
7
1
newbermuda
(1 hours ago)
where's the boi mike kazimer though
[Reply]
27
0
mikekazimer
Mod
(1 hours ago)
I'm right here.
[Reply]
5
0
konacrew
(52 mins ago)
Riding Lower Oriental it seems.
[Reply]
3
0
generictrailrider
(27 mins ago)
Much more of these please instead of those silly $150 Amazon drivetrain vs SRAM AXS comparison videos.
[Reply]
3
1
pisgahgnar
(26 mins ago)
But how well do these bikes climb roads? Many people are saying roads are all the rage now.
[Reply]
5
4
Dlakusta
(1 hours ago)
Fantastic trails there but don't park at the small north parking lot as I saw 2 windows broken on vehicles. Part south lot
[Reply]
2
0
Bkbroila
(1 hours ago)
Come to Kamloops for a bike check!
[Reply]
1
0
nigelnobrakes
(30 mins ago)
I came here expecting to see everyone riding Transition bikes and left here feeling a little robbed
[Reply]
2
0
quesoquesoqueso
(22 mins ago)
status is such a specialized name :.)
[Reply]
1
0
sammyhedlund
(45 mins ago)
Sarah is sick I wish she was my mom
[Reply]
1
0
CovertSD
(47 mins ago)
were they walking?
[Reply]
1
0
Tmackstab
(29 mins ago)
tmacstab wants one
[Reply]
3
4
kilo11
(1 hours ago)
Such good riding in Bellingham
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
7
porkchopsandwich
(57 mins ago)
Bike shops...... here's a freebee. Why don't you offer education classes (paid or free) on mountain bikes/parts and maintenance. Watching these videos its clear how much people don't understand their bike and components.
[Reply]
3
8
Blue76
(44 mins ago)
Does anyone actually go buy an outside subscription when the beta posts pop up??
[Reply]
1
7
harryhood
(16 mins ago)
Another stupid paywall today. great
[Reply]
