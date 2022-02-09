close
Video: What Bikes Are The Bellingham Locals Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks

Feb 9, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Daily Driver Bike Checks, USA edition! Tom and Christina head a couple of hours south of the border to see what bikes the locals are riding in Bellingham, Washington.





22 Comments

  • 23 2
 I thought local ordinance mandated a Transition, carried in the back of a beat up Taco. Failure to comply gets your windows broken in the parking lot, apparently.
  • 2 0
 If the windows on the Taco aren't broken, will they be?
  • 2 11
flag KellChris (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 No kidding. Surprised some "local" hasn't tagged a swastika on that Enduro.
  • 2 0
 Ah yes I had a Specialized that’s why my windows were broken. That explains it
  • 7 0
 Please head south on the five and feature the sprinter driving, over-biked, riders of Raging River.
  • 7 1
 The woman at the end is great with her Kona. Such a smart and lovely person...
  • 7 1
 where's the boi mike kazimer though
  • 27 0
 I'm right here.
  • 5 0
 Riding Lower Oriental it seems.
  • 3 0
 Much more of these please instead of those silly $150 Amazon drivetrain vs SRAM AXS comparison videos.
  • 3 1
 But how well do these bikes climb roads? Many people are saying roads are all the rage now.
  • 5 4
 Fantastic trails there but don't park at the small north parking lot as I saw 2 windows broken on vehicles. Part south lot
  • 2 0
 Come to Kamloops for a bike check!
  • 1 0
 I came here expecting to see everyone riding Transition bikes and left here feeling a little robbed
  • 2 0
 status is such a specialized name :.)
  • 1 0
 Sarah is sick I wish she was my mom
  • 1 0
 were they walking?
  • 1 0
 tmacstab wants one
  • 3 4
 Such good riding in Bellingham
