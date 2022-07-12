Video: What Bikes Are The Italian Privateers Riding at EWS Val di Fassa? - Daily Driver Bike Checks

While racing the Canazei EWS, Tom caught up with some of the Italian privateers to find out which bikes they chose come race day. From handmade frames to bachino fitted saddles, the Italians have style. Here are some real Daily Driver specials.0:28 - Ancillotti Scarab Evo3:22 - Transition Sentinel5:16 - Fulgur Tora7:09 - Ibis Ripmo V29:05 - Lapierre Spicy