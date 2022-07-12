Video: What Bikes Are The Italian Privateers Riding at EWS Val di Fassa? - Daily Driver Bike Checks

While racing the Canazei EWS, Tom caught up with some of the Italian privateers to find out which bikes they chose come race day. From handmade frames to bachino fitted saddles, the Italians have style. Here are some real Daily Driver specials.
0:28 - Ancillotti Scarab Evo
3:22 - Transition Sentinel
5:16 - Fulgur Tora
7:09 - Ibis Ripmo V2
9:05 - Lapierre Spicy
11 Comments
bike works good, not progressive system, but very very soft.
weak points about ancillotti
a lot of hardware is specific for that bike/frame.
pull and shock system need to be cleaned all the time otherwise makes a lot of noises.
frame a little heavy
Before anyone starts it’s nothing to do with Brexit, believe they just haven’t had an importer for years.
I also like the way that if your going to buy a bike you can actually go to the workshop in Italy to get the geo exactly how you want it, or at least you used to be able to.