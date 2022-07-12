Video: What Bikes Are The Italian Privateers Riding at EWS Val di Fassa? - Daily Driver Bike Checks

Jul 12, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

While racing the Canazei EWS, Tom caught up with some of the Italian privateers to find out which bikes they chose come race day. From handmade frames to bachino fitted saddles, the Italians have style. Here are some real Daily Driver specials.

0:28 - Ancillotti Scarab Evo
3:22 - Transition Sentinel
5:16 - Fulgur Tora
7:09 - Ibis Ripmo V2
9:05 - Lapierre Spicy




11 Comments

  • 21 0
 The Ancillotti is such a great looking bike. It's a company that clearly spend a lot more on production than on marketing, but their bikes deserve to be much more widely known about. I'd love to try one.
  • 3 0
 I love the idea that the guy makes his own shocks. For the last year a did some RS Coil shock tuning myself and I think that a simple coil shock with a monotube damper can work fantastically, provided that you actually tune it (RS is a bad example, something like Bomber CR has a bit more classic layout). Unlike complex dampers which often require vacuum to be bled properly , this one probably can be serviced at home . Maybe some day I will own one, who knows.
  • 1 0
 There used to be a smallish team in the UK a few years back. Guy called Bill Henson ran it. I bought a Tomaso DHP frame from him in 2005 and they were the plushest bikes i ever rode. Cool to see they still run a pull shock, and that bottom linkage. Proper head turning bike.
  • 1 0
 would buy to hang on wall
  • 1 0
 @wbro74: had one last year. a dhy
bike works good, not progressive system, but very very soft.
weak points about ancillotti
a lot of hardware is specific for that bike/frame.
pull and shock system need to be cleaned all the time otherwise makes a lot of noises.
frame a little heavy
  • 11 8
 Less videos, more articles with photos. Support photographers and good writing. This is base vlogging and requires too much attention for being at work abs I won’t look at it later when I’m home with other things to do.
  • 2 0
 This is a very good point - if I'm in the office no way I can watch a video at my desk, but can skim photos and read. This must apply to a huge percentage of the website visitors too.
  • 1 0
 I so wanted one of the chrome an Ancilloti DH bikes that used to be everywhere at Uk DH events. Just don’t see the brand anymore in the UK.

Before anyone starts it’s nothing to do with Brexit, believe they just haven’t had an importer for years.

I also like the way that if your going to buy a bike you can actually go to the workshop in Italy to get the geo exactly how you want it, or at least you used to be able to.
  • 1 0
 That Ancilotti is such a nice bike!
  • 1 0
 #agree
  • 1 0
 Looks like a session.





