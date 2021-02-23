Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: What Bikes Are The North Shore Locals Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
Feb 23, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
What bikes are the locals around Vancouver's North Shore riding? We sent Tom Bradshaw to find out.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Bike Checks
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
187732 views
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
61369 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
57774 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
54445 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
49409 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
47154 views
Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week
43585 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
43235 views
11 Comments
Score
Time
10
1
n8dawg82
(30 mins ago)
Dog's of North Shore up next?
[Reply]
9
0
joewlo
(21 mins ago)
Way to go Tom Bradshaw!!!
[Reply]
4
0
Ttimer
(17 mins ago)
Amazing, "climbs like a goat" on a MaxxGrip Assegai with barely any air in it.
[Reply]
2
0
josh250
(31 mins ago)
#nobbdrop
[Reply]
1
0
T4THH
(21 mins ago)
Didn't even mention the Totem!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
zoobab2
(9 mins ago)
Devinci Spartan is a mini-DH, I love this bike!
[Reply]
2
2
Lukefuelex
(19 mins ago)
tom will be a truly good presenter, already looking to dethrone chapeta
[Reply]
1
0
coop08
(13 mins ago)
Rad!
[Reply]
1
0
zoobab2
(1 mins ago)
#26aintdead
yet!
[Reply]
1
2
rickybobby18
(23 mins ago)
time stamps ain’t hard
[Reply]
3
4
rickybobby18
(21 mins ago)
For example:
0:33 Santa Cruz Megatower
1:15 Nukeproof Reactor
1:54 Ellsworth Something
2:15 Eminent Haste
2:37 NEXXT
3:30 Strider rigid
4:15 Onewheel
4:32 Segway
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.007783
Mobile Version of Website
11 Comments
0:33 Santa Cruz Megatower
1:15 Nukeproof Reactor
1:54 Ellsworth Something
2:15 Eminent Haste
2:37 NEXXT
3:30 Strider rigid
4:15 Onewheel
4:32 Segway
Post a Comment