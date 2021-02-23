Video: What Bikes Are The North Shore Locals Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks

Feb 23, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

What bikes are the locals around Vancouver's North Shore riding? We sent Tom Bradshaw to find out.




Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks


11 Comments

  • 10 1
 Dog's of North Shore up next?
  • 9 0
 Way to go Tom Bradshaw!!!
  • 4 0
 Amazing, "climbs like a goat" on a MaxxGrip Assegai with barely any air in it.
  • 2 0
 #nobbdrop
  • 1 0
 Didn't even mention the Totem!!!!
  • 1 0
 Devinci Spartan is a mini-DH, I love this bike!
  • 2 2
 tom will be a truly good presenter, already looking to dethrone chapeta
  • 1 0
 Rad!
  • 1 0
 #26aintdead yet!
  • 1 2
 time stamps ain’t hard
  • 3 4
 For example:

0:33 Santa Cruz Megatower
1:15 Nukeproof Reactor
1:54 Ellsworth Something
2:15 Eminent Haste
2:37 NEXXT
3:30 Strider rigid
4:15 Onewheel
4:32 Segway

