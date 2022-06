Tom and Christina headed to land of haggis to check out what bikes the Tweed Valley locals ride on the trails of Glentress.0:46 - Haibike All Mountain E-Bike3:44 - Trek Fuel Ex6:22 - Specialized Enduro Evo8:08 - Whyte 901 Hardtail10:21 - Santa Cruz Bronson12:31 - Giant Reign14:20 - Propain Tyee15:35 - Santa Cruz Tallboy