Video: What Can $1000 Get You On The Buy & Sell? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 28

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. Sarah Moore joins today's show and we chat about our tips for surviving muddy conditions while riding. Henry and Mike team up for a 2 Min of Tech segment from their video comparing the new Fox 38 and RockShox Zeb forks. We then discuss the latest Recreational Wrecks and what $1000 can buy you on the Pinkbike Buy and Sell. There's loads of racing coming up from Val di Sole World Cups and Crankworx Innsbruck so stay glued to the homepage this weekend!0:12 - Latest News6:17 - 2 Min of Tech9:10 - Recreational Wrecks11:48 - Best of the Buy and SellWhat items and spares do you carry on your bike, if any?