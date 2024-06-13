Powered by Outside

Video: What Can $1000 Get You On The Buy & Sell? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 28

Jun 13, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. Sarah Moore joins today's show and we chat about our tips for surviving muddy conditions while riding. Henry and Mike team up for a 2 Min of Tech segment from their video comparing the new Fox 38 and RockShox Zeb forks. We then discuss the latest Recreational Wrecks and what $1000 can buy you on the Pinkbike Buy and Sell. There's loads of racing coming up from Val di Sole World Cups and Crankworx Innsbruck so stay glued to the homepage this weekend!

0:12 - Latest News
6:17 - 2 Min of Tech
9:10 - Recreational Wrecks
11:48 - Best of the Buy and Sell

What items and spares do you carry on your bike, if any?

Which new fork are you more eager to try?







Christina Chappetta Henry Quinney Mike Kazimer Sarah Moore


5 Comments
  • 3 0
 Sea Otter? Maripora? Am I time warping or is this video from a couple of months ago?
  • 1 0
 LOL that was my space brain! SORTED!
  • 2 0
 As someone trying to sell my previous frame, it's pretty damn depressing what $1,000 gets you on buy/sell these days.
  • 2 0
 Someone please buy my bike or frame
  • 1 0
 Hmm, I've got something on buy/sell for a grand... Wonder if I made the vid... Wink







