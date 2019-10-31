Video: What Could Have Been - Johny Salido's Rampage Run

Johny Salido is the first Mexican rider to qualify for Red Bull Rampage but unfortunately, a crash took him out on the Thursday evening before finals and so we didn't get to see him put it all down during the event on Friday. What could have been you ask? Well, here's an approximation. Johny has pieced together footage that he took during practice to show you the line that he and his builders worked on for the better part of two weeks and what he had in mind for his Red Bull Rampage run.
|Unfortunately I had a big fall in practices and I could not compete, however, I wanted to share what would have been my final round. There are some tricks missing that I had in mind, but this was the track that my team and I built.—Johny Salido
You can see the crash that punctured his spleen and took him out of finals here
. Get well soon Johny!
