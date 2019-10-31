Video: What Could Have Been - Johny Salido's Rampage Run

Oct 31, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Johny Salido is the first Mexican rider to qualify for Red Bull Rampage but unfortunately, a crash took him out on the Thursday evening before finals and so we didn't get to see him put it all down during the event on Friday. What could have been you ask? Well, here's an approximation. Johny has pieced together footage that he took during practice to show you the line that he and his builders worked on for the better part of two weeks and what he had in mind for his Red Bull Rampage run.

bigquotesUnfortunately I had a big fall in practices and I could not compete, however, I wanted to share what would have been my final round. There are some tricks missing that I had in mind, but this was the track that my team and I built.Johny Salido

You can see the crash that punctured his spleen and took him out of finals here. Get well soon Johny!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Johny Salido Red Bull Rampage


10 Comments

  • 15 0
 Most of these shots give a better impression of the riding than the red bull footage.
  • 6 0
 Looks dope! Next year you'll do Mexico proud.
  • 6 0
 Solid run. Too bad. Hard for a rookie to get good real estate
  • 3 0
 Can't agree enough with this comment. Rookies really don't have a chance to win it. There's just not enough leftover terrain for them to build and score like the seasoned vets have access to. That being said, they've punched their ticket to rampage and won't be rookies for long.
  • 1 0
 Pay the toll fares.
  • 1 0
 @krashDH85: On a technicality I believe you can only be a rookie once
  • 4 0
 Sick run for sure! No shame in getting hurt, it's gnarly out there. Hold your head high.
  • 5 0
 Every one of them that came down that course is a legend.
  • 2 0
 Ohh, that was pretty gnarly.
  • 1 0
 What's funny is.... When it was live, I'm pretty sure they said he was it due to do food poisoning....

