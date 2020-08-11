Pinkbike.com
Video: What Do The Pros Carry In An Enduro Race? - Crankworx Summer Series
Aug 11, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
From just a multitool to an entire repair kit. What do the pros carry at an enduro race?
Video by
Tom Richards
Videos
Crankworx
Pinkbike Originals
Crankworx Summer Series 2020
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
6
0
theobviousfaker
(53 mins ago)
It’s the wrong video, but it was more fun than what I was expecting to see *thumbsup*
[Reply]
1
0
PouLynX
(43 mins ago)
héhé
[Reply]
4
0
conv3rt
(51 mins ago)
why are my palms sweating...that is gnarly
[Reply]
1
0
monkeybizz
(52 mins ago)
Are there any mountains in the background? I can't see anything around those sunnies
[Reply]
3
0
Narro2
(1 mins ago)
1 mm?
[Reply]
1
0
artistformlyknowasdan
(14 mins ago)
What Do The Pros Carry In An Enduro Race? Answer : Maxxis
[Reply]
1
0
dexterfawkes
(40 mins ago)
What I learned: maxxis
[Reply]
1
0
krumpdancer101
(14 mins ago)
That ain’t steep!!!
[Reply]
2
3
Jsmoke
(17 mins ago)
spoiler.... what they get for freee or paid to show you.
[Reply]
