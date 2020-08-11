Video: What Do The Pros Carry In An Enduro Race? - Crankworx Summer Series

Aug 11, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

From just a multitool to an entire repair kit. What do the pros carry at an enduro race?

Video by Tom Richards





9 Comments

  • 6 0
 It’s the wrong video, but it was more fun than what I was expecting to see *thumbsup*
  • 1 0
 héhé
  • 4 0
 why are my palms sweating...that is gnarly
  • 1 0
 Are there any mountains in the background? I can't see anything around those sunnies
  • 3 0
 1 mm?
  • 1 0
 What Do The Pros Carry In An Enduro Race? Answer : Maxxis
  • 1 0
 What I learned: maxxis
  • 1 0
 That ain’t steep!!!
  • 2 3
 spoiler.... what they get for freee or paid to show you.

Post a Comment



