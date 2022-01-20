close
Video: What Does A Typical Work Day Look Like For An EWS Pro?

Jan 20, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw spends a day at work with EWS racer Rae Morrison.





14 Comments

  • 7 0
 Havent finished watching yet, but that bit at the end of the gym session about the lactic buffer is interesting. Gonna have to look into that.
  • 1 0
 @jojotherider1977 yea super interesting...and can confirm, super painful
  • 2 0
 Loved this. I think Rae is another of those fantastic ambassadors for the sport and I'll have a pint of whatever Tom's drinking!
  • 2 0
 "work day" haha love it...
  • 1 0
 @sailor74 haha just your "Typical" everyday work-day....
  • 2 0
 This video is more "Meet Rae Morrison" instead of "typical work day" ...
  • 1 0
 "I'll take any opportunity to dress up" - @Tombrad

We won't let you forget this!
  • 2 0
 Wow she has amazing range of motion.
  • 1 0
 This a very unusual 'typical day'. Guess I need more costumes in my life.
  • 1 0
 10:05 nice recovery on the near-awkward turkey
  • 1 0
 @DMal ha nice spot, Rae is a pro
  • 1 0
 Video unavailable?
  • 1 0
 @ampb100 you're faster than the Tube, love it!
  • 2 5
 Ok Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh

