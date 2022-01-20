close
Video: What Does A Typical Work Day Look Like For An EWS Pro?
Jan 20, 2022
Pinkbike Originals
Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw spends a day at work with EWS racer Rae Morrison.
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Rae Morrison
Tom Bradshaw
14 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
jojotherider1977
(52 mins ago)
Havent finished watching yet, but that bit at the end of the gym session about the lactic buffer is interesting. Gonna have to look into that.
[Reply]
1
0
Tombrad
(31 mins ago)
@jojotherider1977
yea super interesting...and can confirm, super painful
[Reply]
2
0
nukedchipp
(18 mins ago)
Loved this. I think Rae is another of those fantastic ambassadors for the sport and I'll have a pint of whatever Tom's drinking!
[Reply]
2
0
sailor74
(1 hours ago)
"work day" haha love it...
[Reply]
1
0
Tombrad
(1 hours ago)
@sailor74
haha just your "Typical" everyday work-day....
[Reply]
2
0
PeaFunk
(1 hours ago)
This video is more "Meet Rae Morrison" instead of "typical work day" ...
[Reply]
1
0
rclugnut
(1 hours ago)
"I'll take any opportunity to dress up" -
@Tombrad
We won't let you forget this!
[Reply]
2
0
Lololmalol
(14 mins ago)
Wow she has amazing range of motion.
[Reply]
1
0
wilsonians
(1 hours ago)
This a very unusual 'typical day'. Guess I need more costumes in my life.
[Reply]
1
0
DMal
(40 mins ago)
10:05 nice recovery on the near-awkward turkey
[Reply]
1
0
Tombrad
(4 mins ago)
@DMal
ha nice spot, Rae is a pro
[Reply]
1
0
ampb100
(1 hours ago)
Video unavailable?
[Reply]
1
0
Tombrad
(1 hours ago)
@ampb100
you're faster than the Tube, love it!
[Reply]
2
5
butthed
(1 hours ago)
Ok Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
[Reply]
We won't let you forget this!
